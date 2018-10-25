Kedziora scores absolute screamer for Dynamo Kiev

With the score 0-0 in the 21st minute, Dynamo Kiev midfielder Denys Garmash was searching for his third Europa League goal in three matches this season. With the ball loose 25 yards from goal, Garmash charged in and lashed at it hoping to fire a blistering strike at Stade Rennais goalkeeper Abdoulaye Diallo.

He completely whiffed. Badly. And it’s a good thing he did.

The ball trickled into even more space further from goal near the right edge of the box, and Garmash’s teammate Tomasz Kedziora took his own swipe at it. He actually made contact. Really, really good contact.

One of the best goals of the day followed as Kedziora unleashed an absolute missile into the top-left corner, sending Dynamo Kiev into the lead in shocking fashion.

Thank goodness the first player whiffed, or we wouldn't have seen this SCREAMER

The 24-year-old Polish international bagged the first Europa League goal since 2014 as the ball was sent rocketing into the far corner with incredible pace. Kedziora has plenty of European experience for his age, coming over from Polish club Lech Poznan – where he spent his youth days – in the summer of 2017 and has 25 Europa League appearances to go along with seven Champions League appearances.

Stade Rennais would draw level at 1-1 as the home side equalized through Clement Grenier just before halftime, but Kiev pulled out an amazing win despite falling a man down as Vitaliy Buyalskiy would win it in the 89th minute, just five minutes after Vodolmyr Shepelev was sent off for receiving a second yellow card. The three points moves Dynamo into an advancing position halfway through the group stage action.

