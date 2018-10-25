More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Sarri explains why Loftus-Cheek still doesn’t see PL minutes

By Kyle BonnOct 25, 2018, 8:29 PM EDT
Having too many good players is a good problem for a manager to have. But it’s still a problem.

That’s what Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri faces as he looks for ways to fit Ruben Loftus-Cheek into his Chelsea lineup after the 22-year-old scored a hat-trick against BATE Borisov in Europa League play on Thursday.

According to Sarri, Loftus-Cheek is simply stuck behind three other midfielders who are similar to him, making it difficult on the Italian to figure out a way to fit him into the rotation.

“We have a tactical problem with the midfielders,” Sarri explained to BT Sport after the win over BATE. “We have four [other] midfielders and three of them have the same characteristics. They are offensive midfielders, only one has other characteristics – [N’Golo] Kante is a defensive midfielder. So it is very difficult to put in the starting XI two midfielders with the same characteristics.”

The players Sarri is referring to are Mateo Kovacic, Ross Barkley, and Jorginho. All three of them have appeared in at least eight Premier League matches this season with at least 300 league minutes to their name, while Loftus-Cheek has just two appearances off the bench totaling 33 minutes. There is also competition from Cesc Fabregas, who has not made a Premier League appearance yet this season.

Despite the lack of playing time or the gloomy outlook for Loftus-Cheek this season, Sarri praised the England international after the Europa League match, saying that the youngster has taken it upon himself to learn his boss’s preferred style of play. “At the beginning of the season he was a very good player,” Sarri said, “and now he is a good player that is more suited to my style of football.”

Loftus-Cheek said that he’s not focused on what lies ahead, and is taking a moment to enjoy his performance on Thursday. “It feels really good,” he said. “I walked into the dressing room and the players gave me a round of applause and a cheer.”

By Kyle BonnOct 25, 2018, 5:59 PM EDT
The Europa League returned on Thursday for Group Stage matchday 3 and moves were made around the groups from top to bottom.

There were two Premier League teams in play as Arsenal and Chelsea both triumphed in their contests. The Gunners had the tougher task on the road in Portugal against Sporting CP, and came away with all three points thanks to Danny Welbeck‘s 77th minute goal. Arsenal was the better side throughout the match and was rewarded 13 minutes from time on the break to earn its 11th straight win across all competitions.

Chelsea, meanwhile, also picked up an important win, defeating BATE Borisov 3-1 behind a hat-trick from Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Making just his second start of the season – both in Europa League play – the 22-year-old was sensational, scoring his first two goals both inside the opening 10 minutes, and capping things off in the second half. His first was hit with authority just two minutes into the game, showing up unmarked in the box near the penalty spot and crashing Davide Zappacosta‘s cross into the far corner.

For the second, he poked in a corner in the 8th minute, beating Olivier Giroud to the ball to put a wry smile on his teammate’s face. Just before the hour mark, Loftus-Cheek completed the milestone with the best of the three, a low whipped shot tucked inside the far post.

The win moves Chelsea further clear at the top of the table with nine points, six clear of anyone else as all three other teams are level with three points each.

French side Marseille slumped to a 3-1 defeat to Serie A contenders Lazio as the visitors at the Orange Velodrome made the most of their chances, while the hosts did not. Lazio got off to a great start as Brazilian defender Wallace rose highest to meet a corner and head it into the back of the net just 10 minutes into the match. In the second half, Lazio doubled its lead on the hour mark with Felipe Cacideo there to finish off an absolutely delicious through-ball by Ciro Immobile. Dimitri Payet brought Marseille back with just four minutes to go with a wonderful free-kick, but it wasn’t enough as Adam Marusic finalized the scoreline with an outstanding finish.

Sevilla obliterated Turkish side Akhisar Belediyespor 6-0 on goals from five different finishers plus an own-goal to round things off.

AC Milan fell at home to Real Betis thanks to Giovani Lo Celso’s incredible left-footed curler for a 2-1 victory. The Argentinian is on loan from Paris Saint-Germain, and has been a wonderful addition to the Betis midfield. The Spanish side now leads Group F after its second victory in three matches.

The bevy of incredible goals continued as Ukranian side Dynamo Kiev went to France and topped Stade Rennais 2-1. Tomasz Kedziora ripped a rocket to give Kiev the early lead, and while Rennais would equalize just before halftime, the visitors would earn all three points in the 89th minute despite being reduced to 10 men just minutes before.

German side RB Leipzig topped Brendan Rodgers and Celtic 2-0 in Leipzig. Both goals were scored just four minutes apart soon after the half-hour mark. Celtic somehow allowed a cross to skip by 3 defenders and find Matheus Cunha with space to turn and shoot, opening the scoring in the 31st minute. Four minutes later, Bruma pounced on a loose ball in the box to double the lead and finish things off.

Bayer Leverkusen’s struggles continued as they fell 3-2 on the road at FC Zurich. The German side has just one win since September 26, coming over Cypriot club AEK Larnaca. Karim Belrabi scored a four-minute brace out of halftime to give his side the lead, but they collapsed and let Stephen Odey leak behind the defense on 78th minute breakaway for the winner.

Full results

Chelsea 3-1 BATE Borisov
Sporting CP 0-1 Arsenal
Marseille 1-3 Lazio
Sevilla 6-0 Akhisar Belediyespor
Stade Rennais 1-2 Dynamo Kiev
Villareal 5-0 Rapid Vienna
RB Leipzig 2-0 Celtic
FC Zurich 3-2 Bayer Leverkusen
Anderlecht 2-2 Fenerbahce
Rangers 0-0 Spartak Moscow
Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 Apollon Limassol
Besiktas 2-4 Racing Genk
F91 Dudelange 0-2 Olympiakos
Zenit St. Petersburg 2-1 Bordeaux
FC Spartak Trnava 1-2 Dinamo Zagreb
FK Qarabag 0-1 Vorskla
FC Salzburg 3-0 Rosenborg
FC Copenhagen 0-1 Slavia Prague
AEK Larnaca 1-1 Ludogorets Razgrad
Sarpsborg FK 1-1 Malmo FF
PAOK Salonika 0-2 Vidi

Absurd Emond volley continues Europa League goal craze

@Standard_RSCL on Twitter
By Kyle BonnOct 25, 2018, 5:11 PM EDT
Europa League action on Thursday did not disappoint one bit. First, Real Betis loanee Giovanni Lo Celso scored an absolute rocket. Then Ruben Loftus-Cheek scored a hat-trick for Chelsea. Dynamo Kiev winger Tomasz Kedziora struck a missile with incredible pace to help the Ukranian club to a vital win. Now, add Standard Liege striker Renaud Emond to the list with the latest amazing goal.

With the Belgian club down 1-0 at home to Russian visitors Krasnodar at the break, Standard launched a speculative ball forward which easily found the head of a Kiev defender double-teaming Mehdi Carcela-Gonzalez. It wasn’t cleared far enough, falling to the feet of Emond.

However, instead of collecting the clear and marauding forward in space, he saw a glimmer of light behind Krasnodar goalkeeper Andrei Sinitsyn, and let it fly. The result was one of the more spectacular volleys you’ll ever see from just inside the attacking third.

The goal helped Standard Liege to a thrilling 2-1 victory, with the winner coming in the 93rd minute off the foot of Cyprus international Konstantinos Laifis. The win moved Standard Liege up to six points, leaving three teams all level on points at the top of a wide-open Group J.

For Emond, it’s another tally mark on his fantastic start to the 2018/19 season. He has two goals in his last two Europa League matches, added to his five goals in Belgian league play through the first 11 matches of the campaign.

Kedziora scores absolute screamer for Dynamo Kiev

By Kyle BonnOct 25, 2018, 4:50 PM EDT
With the score 0-0 in the 21st minute, Dynamo Kiev midfielder Denys Garmash was searching for his third Europa League goal in three matches this season. With the ball loose 25 yards from goal, Garmash charged in and lashed at it hoping to fire a blistering strike at Stade Rennais goalkeeper Abdoulaye Diallo.

He completely whiffed. Badly. And it’s a good thing he did.

The ball trickled into even more space further from goal near the right edge of the box, and Garmash’s teammate Tomasz Kedziora took his own swipe at it. He actually made contact. Really, really good contact.

One of the best goals of the day followed as Kedziora unleashed an absolute missile into the top-left corner, sending Dynamo Kiev into the lead in shocking fashion.

The 24-year-old Polish international bagged the first Europa League goal since 2014 as the ball was sent rocketing into the far corner with incredible pace. Kedziora has plenty of European experience for his age, coming over from Polish club Lech Poznan – where he spent his youth days – in the summer of 2017 and has 25 Europa League appearances to go along with seven Champions League appearances.

Stade Rennais would draw level at 1-1 as the home side equalized through Clement Grenier just before halftime, but Kiev pulled out an amazing win despite falling a man down as Vitaliy Buyalskiy would win it in the 89th minute, just five minutes after Vodolmyr Shepelev was sent off for receiving a second yellow card. The three points moves Dynamo into an advancing position halfway through the group stage action.

Giovani Lo Celso scores long-range Europa League rocket

By Kyle BonnOct 25, 2018, 3:10 PM EDT
It’s a wonder how Giovani Lo Celso didn’t see the field for a single minute this summer for a struggling Argentina. It’s a wonder that Paris Saint-Germain let Lo Celso go out on loan this season.

The 22-year-old has been cast aside a few times over the last five months, and yet he’s still turning heads on the field.

Lo Celso’s latest victim was Europa League opponent AC Milan, who foolishly gave him space 25 yards away from goal, and he took advantage with a stunning dart into the top-left corner that left a full-stretch Gianluigi Donnarumma with no chance but to watch it sail past his outstretched hand. PSG’s loss is Real Betis’s gain.

The goal put the Spanish side 2-0 up, and sent them above AC Milan and into first place in Group F on 7 points. Lo Celso was an absolute workhorse in the match, completing 49/57 passes, creating a game-high four chances, recovering 10 loose balls, completing 4/5 attempted tackles, and intercepting four passes.

Lo Celso has slowly made his way into the Real Betis side on a regular basis, with two full 90-minute performances in the last three La Liga matches for Betis. He has yet to score a league goal, but he has now found the back of the net in back-to-back Europa League matches and is proving to be a critical part of this Spanish side that is on the cusp of breaking into the top half of the La Liga table and could be headed for more should they find a good run of form.