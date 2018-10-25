Top Premier League storylines for Week 10

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ten weeks.

This is one of the Premier League seasons which has not felt like it’s racing by, instead gathering momentum with at least one monster match seemingly every week.

Week 10 is no different, with Spurs and Man City matching wits Monday to end a long weekend which features a London Derby and a pair of matches on NBC.

Tottenham targets title fight as Man City visits Wembley

Spurs vs. Man City — 4 p.m. ET Monday on NBCSN [ STREAM ]

Manchester City enters this one humming along on its quest to another Premier League title, but could sit as low as fifth if it loses to Spurs and results break against them.

The match represents Mauricio Pochettino‘s latest chance to stake a claim to contender status in the league. Spurs lost both fixtures by a combined scored of 7-2 after taking four points from the season series in Pep Guardiola‘s first season at Man City.

Old Trafford plays host to desperate mid-table clash

Manchester United vs. Everton — Noon p.m. ET Sunday on NBC [ STREAM ]

Before the season, both clubs certainly would’ve eyeballed this clash as a table positioning tilter. Yet Manchester United and Everton wouldn’t be hoping for wins which would keep them top half of the table.

The Toffees’ 15-point total is good for eighth, one point and two spots higher than the Red Devils. Both are two wins behind the Top Four.

Red-hot Arsenal heads to win-starved Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN [ STREAM ]

Crystal Palace has been terrible at home this season, losing to Saints, Liverpool, and Wolves while drawing Newcastle United. Arsenal presents a huge test, though perhaps a Thursday match in the Europa League can slow the Gunners’ roll?

Leicester embarks on Top Six challenge

Leicester City vs. West Ham United — 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC [ STREAM ]

Leicester City has 12 points and a forgiving run of fixtures which could turn into a bonafide table run, beginning with inconsistent but dangerous West Ham. Following Saturday’s mothership match, Leicester meets Cardiff City, Burnley, Brighton, Watford, and Fulham.

Meanwhile, Manuel Pellegrini‘s West Ham project has had its share of fits and starts, but Saturday’s big tilt at King Power Stadium gives the Irons a chance to knock off a team it will likely be targeting in the race to finish Top Seven. A win could help West Ham build something, with Burnley and Huddersfield next.

Liverpool looks to avoid trap game versus bright Cardiff

Liverpool vs. Cardiff City– 10 a.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN [ STREAM ]

On a scale, this one tilts heavily toward the Anfield set, but Cardiff is playing much better, Liverpool has a history of stuttering against lesser competition, and the Reds also played midweek while navigating some injury troubles.

