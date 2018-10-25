More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
USMNT at 23 in latest FIFA Rankings; Belgium top, England into Top Five

By Nicholas MendolaOct 25, 2018, 11:45 AM EDT
The United States men’s national team slipped a spot to 23 in the latest FIFA Rankings.

Sandwiched between Tunisia and Austria, the USMNT remains three points below their average spot of 20.

The spot is four higher than the less celebrated but more trusted ELO Ratings, which has the U.S. at 27 (five spots higher than it was a year ago after the World Cup qualifying failure in Couva).

Belgium moves out of its tie with France for the top spot in the FIFA Rankings, while Brazil is third and England moves into the Top Five.

The biggest riser in the Top 50 is Russia (up five spots to 41). Northern Ireland and Democratic Republic of Congo each dropped six spots to Nos. 34 and 46, respectively.

Mexico drops a spot to 16th, while Canada rises three to 76.

Atlanta or RBNY? Supporters’ Shield goes down to final day

By Nicholas MendolaOct 25, 2018, 11:10 AM EDT
Surely it’s a challenge for American fan bases to get behind regular season championship, if due solely to the traditions involved with our major leagues.

In fact, in a lot of ways we stop just short of invalidating amazing seasons by disappointing playoff runs, as if having a bad game or fortnight is the equivalent of a character indictment.

The Golden State Warriors lost single-digit games in 2015-16, but lost to the Cavs in the finals. The 2007 New England Patriots went an absurd 16-0 in the NFL, but didn’t win the Super Bowl.

Yet here we are, three days from silverware heading to either Atlanta United or New York Red Bulls based on superlative regular seasons, and I can’t help but feel the Supporters’ Shield isn’t getting short shrift.

In a league which punishes away teams more than any other, where quality depth remains a problem and over-stresses the main players on a given team, this should be a much bigger deal.

Atlanta has a one-point lead on the New York Red Bulls, and a one-goal lead in differential. The clubs went head-to-head twice and RBNY won twice: First, a 3-1 win in Atlanta. Then, on Sept. 30, the Red Bulls beat visiting Atlanta despite a suspension to 20-goal scorer Bradley Wright-Phillips.

So Atlanta heads up to Ontario to face last season’s struggling Shield winners, Toronto FC, while at the same time, the Red Bulls host former captain Sacha Kljestan and mostly miserable Orlando City.

If both teams wins, they will boast the Nos. 1 and 2 point totals in MLS history. And one won’t win the shield.

Atlanta is seeking its first shield in a season its dealt with coach drama and plenty of transfer gossip regarding its star. It also boasts the best single-season finisher in MLS history in Josef Martinez.

RBNY is the shining example of development in MLS, whether midfielders or coaches. The club changed managers midseason, and overcame a disappointing start to put together an amazing campaign.

So while we relish the idea of these teams meeting in the Eastern Conference finals, there’s something about this weekend which is equal parts tantalizing.

Chaos and ‘absurdity’ rule in Italy’s lower divisions

Associated PressOct 25, 2018, 10:33 AM EDT
ROME (AP) FIFA president Gianni Infantino labeled the chaos in Italy’s lower divisions an “absurdity.”

And it’s hard to argue with him.

Two months into the season, several clubs still don’t know which division they will be playing in and some teams have hardly played at all.

The disorder is highlighting the failure of Italy’s complicated sports justice system.

On Wednesday, a regional appeals court overturned an Italian soccer federation decision from August that had reduced Serie B from 22 to 19 clubs.

The earlier decision by the federation’s emergency commissioner Roberto Fabbricini was made following the bankruptcies of Avellino, Bari and Cesena.

Virtus Entella, Novara, Pro Vercelli and Ternana – the four clubs relegated at the end of last season – plus Catania and Siena – which each lost in the Serie C playoffs – are all arguing for a place in the second division.

But it remains unclear which clubs might now be promoted or re-instated, or if the appealing teams might accept financial payoffs instead.

Eight rounds of Serie B have already been played among the existing 19 clubs, with one team sitting idle each weekend.

Meanwhile, Entella has played only one game in Serie C, which is also known as the Lega Pro, while it awaits the outcome of its appeal.

Novara, Pro Vercelli, Ternana and Catania have also played fewer matches than the norm in the third division.

“It’s not tolerable that some squads still don’t know what league they will play in,” Infantino said at Monday’s election of Gabriele Gravina as president of the Italian federation. “It seems to me a real absurdity.

“Why does Italian football need outside help to resolve problems that can be resolved internally?” Infantino added, referring to the appeal to an ordinary (non-sports) court.

Fabbricini had been running the federation since February, after a failed vote to find a successor for Carlo Tavecchio, who resigned following Italy’s failure to qualify for the World Cup nearly a year ago.

There were also emergency commissioners of the federation following the 2006 Italian match-fixing and refereeing scandal known as “calciopoli.”

“Four and a half years of emergency commissioners in the last 20 years seems like an absurdity to me,” Infantino said. “There needs to be a strong federation now.”

The decision on how to resolve the situation will now likely be made by Gravina, who was previously the Serie C president.

The matter was taken to a regional appeals court after the clubs’ cases were rejected by multiple sports justice outlets.

The appeals court in Rome ruled that Fabbricini did not have the power to alter the number of squads in Serie B.

“The government didn’t have any desire to and no interests in intervening in sports justice,” government undersecretary and sports delegate Giancarlo Giorgetti told the Gazzetta dello Sport. “We were forced to take an initiative because nobody was meeting the interests of the clubs.”

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Andrew Dampf on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/asdampf

Guardiola’s love for Oasis song rooted in terrifying experience

By Nicholas MendolaOct 25, 2018, 9:46 AM EDT
The headline, and we’re paraphrasing, “Pep Guardiola‘s six top songs” screams Thursday about as well as any, but there’s an intense story inside of Guardiola’s tale of why he loves Oasis’ “Don’t Look Back In Anger.”

And before you leap to the conclusion that of course it is, being that it’s one of the most singable songs in the modern history of the world, read on.

The Manchester City boss says it puts him “in the best of myself” when he hears the song, which has taken on added significance following a suicide bomber’s attack outside an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester that killed 22 people and injured 67 more.

When the attack happened, I was at home with my son, and my wife and daughters were there – they were at the arena.

She called me but the line broke immediately. She told me “something happened and we are running but I don’t know what happened” and the line broke. We tried to call her again and it didn’t work; we went to the the arena and after five or six minutes she rang again and said: “We are out, we’re coming back home.”

Wow.

The Oasis song then was sang around the globe as a way to show unity with the victims and Manchester.

Top Premier League storylines for Week 10

By Nicholas MendolaOct 25, 2018, 8:52 AM EDT
Ten weeks.

This is one of the Premier League seasons which has not felt like it’s racing by, instead gathering momentum with at least one monster match seemingly every week.

Week 10 is no different, with Spurs and Man City matching wits Monday to end a long weekend which features a London Derby and a pair of matches on NBC.

Tottenham targets title fight as Man City visits Wembley
Spurs vs. Man City — 4 p.m. ET Monday on NBCSN [ STREAM ]

Manchester City enters this one humming along on its quest to another Premier League title, but could sit as low as fifth if it loses to Spurs and results break against them.

The match represents Mauricio Pochettino‘s latest chance to stake a claim to contender status in the league. Spurs lost both fixtures by a combined scored of 7-2 after taking four points from the season series in Pep Guardiola‘s first season at Man City.

Old Trafford plays host to desperate mid-table clash
Manchester United vs. Everton — Noon p.m. ET Sunday on NBC [ STREAM ]

Before the season, both clubs certainly would’ve eyeballed this clash as a table positioning tilter. Yet Manchester United and Everton wouldn’t be hoping for wins which would keep them top half of the table.

The Toffees’ 15-point total is good for eighth, one point and two spots higher than the Red Devils. Both are two wins behind the Top Four.

Red-hot Arsenal heads to win-starved Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN [ STREAM ]

Crystal Palace has been terrible at home this season, losing to Saints, Liverpool, and Wolves while drawing Newcastle United. Arsenal presents a huge test, though perhaps a Thursday match in the Europa League can slow the Gunners’ roll?

Leicester embarks on Top Six challenge
Leicester City vs. West Ham United — 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC [ STREAM ]

Leicester City has 12 points and a forgiving run of fixtures which could turn into a bonafide table run, beginning with inconsistent but dangerous West Ham. Following Saturday’s mothership match, Leicester meets Cardiff City, Burnley, Brighton, Watford, and Fulham.

Meanwhile, Manuel Pellegrini‘s West Ham project has had its share of fits and starts, but Saturday’s big tilt at King Power Stadium gives the Irons a chance to knock off a team it will likely be targeting in the race to finish Top Seven. A win could help West Ham build something, with Burnley and Huddersfield next.

Liverpool looks to avoid trap game versus bright Cardiff
Liverpool vs. Cardiff City– 10 a.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN [ STREAM ]

On a scale, this one tilts heavily toward the Anfield set, but Cardiff is playing much better, Liverpool has a history of stuttering against lesser competition, and the Reds also played midweek while navigating some injury troubles.