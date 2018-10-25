Giovani Lo Celso scores long-range Europa League rocket

It’s a wonder how Giovani Lo Celso didn’t see the field for a single minute this summer for a struggling Argentina. It’s a wonder that Paris Saint-Germain let Lo Celso go out on loan this season.

The 22-year-old has been cast aside a few times over the last five months, and yet he’s still turning heads on the field.

Lo Celso’s latest victim was Europa League opponent AC Milan, who foolishly gave him space 25 yards away from goal, and he took advantage with a stunning dart into the top-left corner that left a full-stretch Gianluigi Donnarumma with no chance but to watch it sail past his outstretched hand. PSG’s loss is Real Betis’s gain.

The goal put the Spanish side 2-0 up, and sent them above AC Milan and into first place in Group F on 7 points. Lo Celso was an absolute workhorse in the match, completing 49/57 passes, creating a game-high four chances, recovering 10 loose balls, completing 4/5 attempted tackles, and intercepting four passes.

Lo Celso has slowly made his way into the Real Betis side on a regular basis, with two full 90-minute performances in the last three La Liga matches for Betis. He has yet to score a league goal, but he has now found the back of the net in back-to-back Europa League matches and is proving to be a critical part of this Spanish side that is on the cusp of breaking into the top half of the La Liga table and could be headed for more should they find a good run of form.

