Giovani Lo Celso scores long-range Europa League rocket

It’s a wonder how Giovani Lo Celso didn’t see the field for a single minute this summer for a struggling Argentina. It’s a wonder that Paris Saint-Germain let Lo Celso go out on loan this season.
The 22-year-old has been cast aside a few times over the last five months, and yet he’s still turning heads on the field.
Lo Celso’s latest victim was Europa League opponent AC Milan, who foolishly gave him space 25 yards away from goal, and he took advantage with a stunning dart into the top-left corner that left a full-stretch Gianluigi Donnarumma with no chance but to watch it sail past his outstretched hand. PSG’s loss is Real Betis’s gain.
The goal put the Spanish side 2-0 up, and sent them above AC Milan and into first place in Group F on 7 points. Lo Celso was an absolute workhorse in the match, completing 49/57 passes, creating a game-high four chances, recovering 10 loose balls, completing 4/5 attempted tackles, and intercepting four passes.
Lo Celso has slowly made his way into the Real Betis side on a regular basis, with two full 90-minute performances in the last three La Liga matches for Betis. He has yet to score a league goal, but he has now found the back of the net in back-to-back Europa League matches and is proving to be a critical part of this Spanish side that is on the cusp of breaking into the top half of the La Liga table and could be headed for more should they find a good run of form.
Europa League action on Thursday did not disappoint one bit. First, Real Betis loanee Giovanni Lo Celso scored an absolute rocket. Then Ruben Loftus-Cheek scored a hat-trick for Chelsea. Dynamo Kiev winger Tomasz Kedziora struck a missile with incredible pace to help the Ukranian club to a vital win. Now, add Standard Liege striker Renaud Emond to the list with the latest amazing goal.
With the Belgian club down 1-0 at home to Russian visitors Krasnodar at the break, Standard launched a speculative ball forward which easily found the head of a Kiev defender double-teaming Mehdi Carcela-Gonzalez. It wasn’t cleared far enough, falling to the feet of Emond.
However, instead of collecting the clear and marauding forward in space, he saw a glimmer of light behind Krasnodar goalkeeper Andrei Sinitsyn, and let it fly. The result was one of the more spectacular volleys you’ll ever see from just inside the attacking third.
The goal helped Standard Liege to a thrilling 2-1 victory, with the winner coming in the 93rd minute off the foot of Cyprus international Konstantinos Laifis. The win moved Standard Liege up to six points, leaving three teams all level on points at the top of a wide-open Group J.
For Emond, it’s another tally mark on his fantastic start to the 2018/19 season. He has two goals in his last two Europa League matches, added to his five goals in Belgian league play through the first 11 matches of the campaign.
With the score 0-0 in the 21st minute, Dynamo Kiev midfielder Denys Garmash was searching for his third Europa League goal in three matches this season. With the ball loose 25 yards from goal, Garmash charged in and lashed at it hoping to fire a blistering strike at Stade Rennais goalkeeper Abdoulaye Diallo.
He completely whiffed. Badly. And it’s a good thing he did.
The ball trickled into even more space further from goal near the right edge of the box, and Garmash’s teammate Tomasz Kedziora took his own swipe at it. He actually made contact. Really, really good contact.
One of the best goals of the day followed as Kedziora unleashed an absolute missile into the top-left corner, sending Dynamo Kiev into the lead in shocking fashion.
The 24-year-old Polish international bagged the first Europa League goal since 2014 as the ball was sent rocketing into the far corner with incredible pace. Kedziora has plenty of European experience for his age, coming over from Polish club Lech Poznan – where he spent his youth days – in the summer of 2017 and has 25 Europa League appearances to go along with seven Champions League appearances.
Stade Rennais would draw level at 1-1 as the home side equalized through Clement Grenier just before halftime, but Kiev pulled out an amazing win despite falling a man down as Vitaliy Buyalskiy would win it in the 89th minute, just five minutes after Vodolmyr Shepelev was sent off for receiving a second yellow card. The three points moves Dynamo into an advancing position halfway through the group stage action.
Arsenal picked up three points through an opportunistic Danny Welbeck in a 1-0 win Europa League win at Sporting Lisbon on Thursday.
The Gunners played a solid if unspectacular away match in their toughest test of the group stage.
Arsenal leads Group E with nine points, three points better than Sporting Lisbon and six clear of Vorskla Poltava.
Sporting keeper Renan Ribeiro had more to do than his Arsenal counterpart in the first stanza of the game, but the Portuguese hosts did come to life as the half wore on.
Nani whizzed a shot over the goal at the half-hour mark, taking advantage of a Rob Holding error.
A quick free kick from Nani early in the second half cued Fredy Montero for a chance that missed the frame.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang‘s rip at the other end may have been headed wide, but Ribeiro palmed it away.
The visitors were ultimately the better team on the night, and would’ve felt aggrieved to not find the winner had former Sunderland and Liverpool man Sebastian Coates not put the ball on a platter for Welbeck.
That’s no slight to Welbeck, who lashed a shot between Ribeiro’s legs.
Stephane Lichtsteiner injured his shoulder in stoppage time, and later took a head-first challenge from Coates.
Fulham owner Shahid Khan says reports that he could fire manager Slavisa Jokanovic are simply not true.
The Cottagers are struggling this season despite being considered one of the more promising promoted clubs in recent Premier League seasons.
Fulham has allowed 25 goals so far this season, on pace for the highest total in league history, and handed fellow promoted club Cardiff City its first win of the season with a 4-2 loss in Wales this weekend.
Khan, however, has Jokanovic’s back in the wake of reports that he could sack the 50-year-old Serbian manager.
“Slavisa’s record shows he has always led FFC admirably when the stakes are at their highest, and with 29 matches still to play in the league – three quarters of the campaign still ahead – I am sure the same will hold true this season,” Khan said.
“As for the sensational and fictional headlines related to Slaviša this week, I’m equal parts amused, astonished and disappointed. I ask you not to believe everything you read. Or, in this case, don’t believe anything you read.”