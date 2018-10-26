More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

Espanyol concedes late, loses chance to take lead in Spain

Associated PressOct 26, 2018, 10:09 PM EDT
MADRID (AP) Espanyol conceded in injury time to draw Valladolid 1-1 and miss a chance to take the outright lead in the Spanish league on Friday.

Espanyol was in front until Italian forward Daniele Verde converted a free kick a minute into injury time to even the match and keep the visitors from moving past Catalan rival Barcelona at the top of the standings.

Espanyol now has the same 18 points as Barcelona but trails on goal difference. Barcelona hosts Real Madrid in the league “clasico” on Sunday at Camp Nou Stadium.

Forward Borja Iglesias put Espanyol ahead with a powerful right-footed shot from outside the area in the first half. Verde’s late free kick appeared to deflect on the wall, taking goalkeeper Diego Lopez out of play.

It was the first league goal for Verde, who is playing on loan from Roma.

Promoted Valladolid, owned by former Brazil striker Ronaldo, had won four straight and could have joined Barcelona at the top had it won the home match. It has 16 points and is in sixth place. The team’s next league game is at Real Madrid.

Espanyol hasn’t lost since a 1-0 defeat against Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in the fifth round.

Valladolid is playing in the first division for the first time since 2013-14. Ronaldo, a two-time World Cup winner and a former Madrid and Barcelona striker, became a majority stakeholder in the club this season.

Loving the idea of Berhalter for USMNT, but hating the process

Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 26, 2018, 9:56 PM EDT
Let’s get the ugly out of the way early: The appearance of nepotism is garbage, and U.S. Soccer will have made the latest of several ego-driven, tone deaf, unforced errors if and when it announces the hiring of Gregg Berhalter without having spoken with a number of top candidates.

It’s only going to look like they had their guy all along, the brother of the federation’s chief commercial officer Jay Berhalter, and that their new general manager either wasn’t allowed to conduct a full interview process or hire a new USMNT manager without his hand being held.

Again, that’s probably not what happened, but U.S. Soccer not caring how it looks shows that very little’s changed since Sunil Gulati left office channeling Gordon Bombay’s “quarter of an inch” logic.

So, again, U.S. Soccer didn’t interview Tata Martino, who may be off for the Mexican gig, and that knowledge triggered a pretty healthy discussion on Twitter with the knowledge that Sporting KC mastermind Peter Vermes, 2016 MLS Coach of the Year Oscar Pareja, RB Leipzig assistant Jesse Marsch, and former El Tri boss Juan Carlos Osorio also were not interviewed. Doug McIntyre adds ex-USMNT coach Bob Bradley and longtime U-20 boss Tab Ramos to the list.

Assuming the reports are all true, that’s a problem. It also doesn’t mean that Berhalter isn’t a good, if not great, candidate for the job (and maybe Stewart was hired after saying, “I’d take Gregg as my No. 1 guy.”)

The 45-year-old knows the importance of both testing himself overseas and keeping himself sharp in MLS, having player in the Netherlands, England, and Germany before finishing his career with the Galaxy.

In management, he got his start assisting Bruce Arena before taking a head job in Sweden and losing just 11 of 46 matches for Hammarby.

Moving to Columbus in 2013, he’s led the a team which has never spent much to supply a team under his eye. According to Spotrac, the Crew have spent the 22nd (2018), 17th, 17th, 13th, and 17th most dollars on player salaries in the league. Here’s how those teams performed in the league:

That’s outstanding, and when you throw in the fact that he’s done that with the distraction of owner Anthony Precourt at times literally trying to keep fans from making the stands look full for a playoff game so he could engineer a move to Austin? Insane!

Even if Columbus loses on Sunday and is passed by Montreal for a playoff spot, that’s still impressive.

You could reasonably argue that fans should want his hire as much as any other American candidate and many from outside the continent, too. Shoot, as long as an interview doesn’t drop where Berhalter claims an MLS All Star Team would dominate the top tiers of England, Germany, Spain, and Italy, and that Gyasi Zardes is like-for-like with Roberto Firmino

Anyway… what I’m saying is there would be plenty of reasons to be excited with the Berhalter hire, who has show he knows when to drop off and defend and when to lay his foot on the pedal. There are only two things to really dislike about him, and one assumes Martino is off to Mexico.

  1. Berhalter is 0-4 against Martino in MLS play
  2. Unfortunately we hearken back to the top of the post, and the knowledge that the USSF will have put its new boss in a precarious position amongst its supporters and “shareholders.”

It won’t change how Berhalter does his job — the guy looks like he’d rather chew through a 2×4 than deal with speculation — but it doesn’t inspire a lot of confidence in the other aspects of how the federation has dealt with an improbable World Cup qualifying failure in one of the most forgiving confederations on Earth.

Then again, maybe they’ll announce Zinedine Zidane on Nov. 1. What do we know?

USL Playoffs: FC Cincinnati, Phoenix’s Drogba stage farewell tours

Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 26, 2018, 8:55 PM EDT
The last three clubs to participate in the USL Cup Final are still alive in the 2018 edition of the USL Cup Playoffs, but all eyes are a fourth club.

FC Cincinnati hasn’t lost a match since May 26, the soon-to-be MLS club kickoff off a 24-match unbeaten run with a win over New York Red Bulls II a week later.

Those two sides meet in the quarterfinals on Saturday, a match-up of the top team in the league and a Red Bulls side which won the cup in 2016.

The winner will meet either No. 2 seed Louisville City or No. 6 Bethlehem Steel. Louisville is led by USL Golden Boot winner Cameron Lancaster, a 25-year-old Londoner who made a single 12-minute appearance for Tottenham Hotspur against Wigan in 2014.

Out West, there’s another Premier League experienced player who plenty more neutrals have known for some time. Didier Drogba returned after four months off to play three of Phoenix Rising’s final four regular season matches, turning on the juice with a goal in the first round of the playoffs as Phoenix blew out Portland Timbers 2.

Phoenix faces No. 7 seed Swope Park Rangers, which has lost the past two USL Cup finals and should not be overlooked.

The fourth quarterfinal sees Orange County SC and Reno 1868 FC meeting in Irvine. OC is paced by former Akron University standout Aodhan Quinn, who has 11 goals and 15 assists. Former Southampton man Jos Hooiveld is also on the squad, and may be tasked with shutting down Jamaican striker Brian Brown.

MLS Decision Day Preview: One chance left for Galaxy, Montreal, Crew

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP
By Nicholas MendolaOct 26, 2018, 7:54 PM EDT
Here’s your cheat sheet for Decision Day, the final match day of the Major League Soccer regular season.

Supporters’ Shield, East top seed: The Supporters’ Shield will learn its new home this Sunday, as Atlanta United heads to Toronto and the New York Red Bulls hope for a win of its own and failure from the Georgian outfit in Canada.

West top seed: The Western Conference No. 1 seed still has plenty of intrigue. Sporting KC hosts LAFC in a beauty which will go a long way toward deciding things. KC has a 2-point lead on LAFC, and a draw would be enough unless FC Dallas hangs a record blowout on Colorado.

West’s final playoff spot: If LA Galaxy beats Houston, it leapfrogs Real Salt Lake. Anything else, and RSL skates into the playoffs on its couch as a bye week witness.

East’s final playoff spot: Columbus gets into the playoffs with a home win over lowly Minnesota, but a draw or loss opens the door for Montreal to snag the sixth seed with a win in New England.

Premier League: Leicester City vs. West Ham United

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaOct 26, 2018, 7:03 PM EDT
  • West Ham took four of six points last season
  • West Ham leads all-time 52W-31D-47L

West Ham United and Leicester City meet Saturday at King Power Stadium with a long list of similarities between the two clubs (Watch live at 12:30 p.m ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Both sides wanted to take the next step from last season and compete for a Top Six place, and both have yet to do so.

Both have lost back-to-back matches and are in danger of taking a genuine step back from the pack of those chasing top-half finishes.

And both have fixture lists providing opportunities to rise well up the table, starting Saturday.

Leicester’s 12 points have it five points and three places above 14th place West Ham.

What they’re saying

Leicester City’s Harry Maguire on the match: I think we’re probably both looking for comfortable top-half finishes, thinking can we push and fight for the seventh place. Both are probably happy with the way they’re playing at the start of the season, but maybe the results could have gone a little bit better. It’s going to be an interesting game, one that’s hard to predict and probably the best team who perform on the day will go out and get the three points and we feel like we’ve got enough in our team to go out and get the three points on Saturday.”

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini aims for long run“I feel that we are improving, yes. If you see the game against Tottenham, the team that deserved it, maybe made more chances to win was our tam but, we didn’t. So in the last four games, three of them, we can agree we are playing well but in in the last three games, we didn’t score goals. Something is missing, to create more chances, you must score, but we start working defending and improving a lot, now we need to score the chances we create.”

Prediction

It should be a beaut under the bright lights, with tough tackles and plenty of countering depending on who’s holding the ball. Look for both sides to score, and perhaps just that. 1-1.