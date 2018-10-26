More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news

Matchweek 10 Premier League odds: Manchester City look to stay atop table

OddsSharkOct 26, 2018, 2:37 PM EDT
The return of Kevin De Bruyne and the condition of the Wembley Stadium turf after hosting that other football – the NFL – are key factors in a top-four showdown on Monday.

Manchester City are a -140 favorite on the Premier League odds with Tottenham Hotspur coming back at +365 on the three-way moneyline for Monday at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The draw pays +325 and the total is 3.0 goals.

With De Bruyne expected to retake his attacking midfielder spot after missing the first two months with a knee injury, EPL co-leader Manchester City should be able to threaten offensively against a Tottenham side whose back line is prone to fraying. Ten of the last 14 games in this matchup have had four or more goals, which makes Both Teams To Score props and the OVER (+150) on the 3.5-goals alternate total enticing.

Liverpool (-1000) take on an outmanned Cardiff City (+2500, +900 draw), riding a streak of nine consecutive clean sheets at Anfield. Match Result / Both Teams To Score betters may want a chancy play on No And Over 2.5 Goals (+135), even though there have been UNDER 2.5 goals scored in Liverpool’s last three league games.

Fulham (+190) could be hard-pressed to stanch the bleeding against Bournemouth (+140, draw +270) since defenders Joe Bryan, Calum Chambers and Timothy Fosu-Mensah are all injured. The OVER on the 3.0-goals total is attainable, as there have been OVER 2.5 goals scored in seven of Fulham’s last eight games as well as seven of Bournemouth’s last eight away games.

Leicester City (+110) take on West Ham United (+280, +240 draw) and the host Foxes’ recent trend of OVER 2.5 goals in six of their last seven games should lend itself to checking out the Both Team To Score props, where a Leicester win with both teams counting is priced at +350. Leicester’s Jamie Vardy (+350 first goal scorer, +115 any time) is a decent bet to tally.

Crystal Palace (+345) and Arsenal (-125, +315 draw), who meet in a London derby on Sunday, have combined for 13 goals in their last three matchups, which explains the 3.0-goals total. Arsenal have been drawing at halftime and winning at full time in their last seven matches, which seems like a pattern to ride until it ends. Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette (+400 first scorer, +115 anytime) is a good bet to score.

And Manchester United (-135) and Everton (+400, +285 draw) renew a one-sided rivalry in a Sunday contest, as Manchester United are undefeated in the last seven fixtures in this matchup and have scored the first goal six times. United might be hard-pressed to keep Everton off the scoreboard, but they should be able to muster some counter-attack with Marcus Rashford (+550 first scorer, +175 anytime) contributing. The OVER (+200) on an alternate 3.5-goals total offers strong value.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.

Mourinho “not confident” about De Gea future at Man United

By Daniel KarellOct 26, 2018, 2:30 PM EDT
For the last eight seasons, David De Gea has pretty much always been the first name on the team sheet, a steady, continuous presence in a Manchester United XI that’s chopped and changed quite a bit since then.

After this season, that could all be changing.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Jose Mourinho said on Friday that he was “not confident,” but also “not worried,” about de Gea’s future at Old Trafford. De Gea’s contract is set to run out in June but the club reportedly has a one-year option to keep him through 2020.

“I am not confident,” Mourinho said. “But I am not worried. I am not more than worried. I cannot find the word in English. Let’s see what happens. Only the club, David (de Gea) and David’s people can answer to that. My comment is only one: everybody knows how good he is, everybody knows how important he is for Manchester United. And if Manchester United wants to be better than it is now and not worse than it is now, obviously that would be very important to keep David.”

In all, de Gea has made 246 Premier League appearances with 94 clean sheets, and he should pass the century mark at some point this season. De Gea famously nearly moved to Real Madrid on transfer deadline day in 2015, only for the paperwork to not be processed on time before the window slammed shut. However, even since then, de Gea has continued to work hard and improve with Man United, becoming a player who has at times single-handedly kept the Red Devils in some games.

It would be a huge loss for Man United to see de Gea leave, but it’s not really Mourinho’s problem right now. He might not make it to next June to see de Gea depart.

Pochettino gives backing to Lloris, Alli fit for selection

By Daniel KarellOct 26, 2018, 1:42 PM EDT
Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has fallen back to earth in recent months after the highest of highs, winning the World Cup in July with Les Bleus.

Off the field, Lloris was handed a 20-month driving suspension and a fine after he was pulled over in August for drunk driving in London. On the field, Lloris’ performances have slipped quite a bit, ending with the France international’s sending off in Spurs’ 2-2 draw with PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday. Despite the recent form, Lloris still has the backing of his manager.

“I’m so objective, he is one of the best,” said manager Mauricio Pochettino said. “Things happened and you cannot change. He was important in games like Newcastle, Fulham, Manchester United, West Ham. In the games we won he was important. He didn’t play and we lose games. We have short memories in football. After Watford I remember, ‘oh we miss Hugo’. When you are a keeper you love to take risks. It’s a very unfair position. You need to be strong in your mentality to arrive in that level to play.”

Lloris has only played in seven games this season due to injury, with Michel Vorm filling in admirably. It’s a good sign for the players to see that their manager is supporting Lloris during a rough patch, but Pochettino will have to do some serious thinking as we head towards the meat of the Premier League season in November and December.

In more positive news for Tottenham, Dele Alli was back in training on Friday and is fit and ready for selection in Spurs’ match on Monday against Manchester City.

Report: USMNT recruiting American-born Hereenveen defender Pierie

By Daniel KarellOct 26, 2018, 12:22 PM EDT
In addition to the continued pursuit of Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu, a new name has reportedly come across U.S. Soccer’s radar.

According to a report in The Athletic, U.S. Soccer is now also courting Heerenveen defender Kik Pierie. The 18-year-old left back was born in Boston in 2000, while his father worked in a program at Harvard University. Since then, Pierie has been raised in Heerenveen’s youth divisions, progressing to make his first team debut in 2017. He’s also been a regular call-up for the Netherlands at youth level, most recently captaining the Netherlands U-19s.

Interestingly, Pierie would be just the second Dutch-American fullback in the U.S. youth system should he make his one-time switch, joining Ajax youth star Sergino Dest, who played for the U.S. at the FIFA Under-17 World Cup in 2017.

It’s a good sign that U.S. Soccer is reaching out to potential prospects, especially in a long-term position of need for the U.S. The USMNT has cycled through numerous right backs since Steve Cherundolo retired and left back has been an open position as well as DaMarcus Beasley has effectively aged out of the U.S. player pool.

Pierie to Netherlands publication NOS confirmed the interest in him from U.S. Soccer but said he wouldn’t comment further, while Siebatcheu, currently starring at Rennes, had previously stated an openness to joining the USMNT in the future. Perhaps the two can be swayed in the coming months and be added to a growing player pool ahead of World Cup qualifying, likely beginning in 2020.

Infantino draws line in sand, won’t approve La Liga game in U.S.

By Daniel KarellOct 26, 2018, 11:18 AM EDT
1 Comment

Gianni Infantino seems dead set against La Liga bringing its league product overseas.

During a press conference after the FIFA Council met in Kigali, Rwanda on Friday morning, Infantino reiterated that FIFA would not approve La Liga’s request to move Barcelona vs. Girona to Miami in January.

“I’m strongly opposed to this and I deny any permit to play the Girona-Barça game in Miami”. Infantino reportedly said. “Official games of a league must be played inside the country.”

Infantino’s comments mirror the statement on FIFA’s website after the FIFA Council discussed the proposed idea. “Following a request for guidance from the Spanish FA, US Soccer and CONCACAF, the FIFA Council discussed La Liga’s proposal to host an official 2018/19 regular season league match outside Spain (in Miami). Consistent with the opinion expressed by the Football Stakeholders Committee, the Council emphasized the sporting principle that official league matches must be played within the territory of the respective member association.”

It’s now clear that La Liga and Relevant Sports’ 15-year marketing right deal announcement was made before any behind the scenes discussions were done with all the parties necessary to bring La Liga matches abroad, including FIFA, U.S. Soccer and even the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF). La Liga president Javier Tebas has threatened legal action, but with the match scheduled for January 26 fast approaching, there is little time to conduct important negotiations, especially if FIFA will deny the project all together.

Ultimately, though, there may be a loophole that Tebas and La Liga could try to sneak through. The statement says that the FIFA Council emphasizes official league matches should be played within a member association’s territory, but there are examples where teams play across international borders for league matches. Think the Canadian clubs in MLS, Cardiff City and Swansea City in the Premier League (playing in Great Britain but outside of their local federation) and even Monaco FC plays in Ligue Un. San Marino has teams playing in Italy’s professional pyramid and there are further examples of teams playing outside of their borders.

However, the La Liga move is clearly more than playing a match in Gibraltar or Portugal, where it’s just across the border, as opposed to crossing the Atlantic Ocean or flying halfway across the world for a match.

In other news from the FIFA Council meeting, the organization approved CONMEBOL’s request to move the Copa America to even years, meaning there will be a pair of Copa Americas again in the next two years before the Copa America returns to a normal, four-year cycle beginning in 2024. It’s unclear where a Copa America in 2020 would be hosted on such short notice, but you can bet that the organization will see if it can bring it to the U.S. again.

In addition, FIFA will now be contributing $50 million towards teams participating in the Women’s World Cup, a 100 percent increase from 2015 but still a far cry from the money awarded to men’s World Cup teams.