Getty Images

Mourinho rules Sanchez, Fellaini out for next match

By Daniel KarellOct 26, 2018, 9:29 AM EDT
Jose Mourinho will be without a handful of first team regulars heading into this weekend’s matchup with Everton, including Alexis Sanchez and Marouane Fellaini.

The Chilean and Belgian both picked up injuries during the international break and have been unable to recover in time for this weekend, along with Diogo Dalot and potentially Scott McTominay. The injuries will force Mourinho, with an already short bench, to play many of his starters from Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat against Juventus this Sunday against the Toffees.

“In this moment he’s struggling,” Mourinho said on Friday about Sanchez, “because he’s injured and because he come to the Chelsea match to try to help the team, but his physical condition was not good and then he had to stop and he was not available for Juventus and he is not available for tomorrow again. So now the point is to be physically in the best conditions. I think he’s the kind of player that needs to be really sharp to play his best game.”

Sanchez has struggled to find his form and his place in Mourinho’s system since joining Manchester United last January, but Fellaini has been a key player when fit. Mourinho even blamed part of the defeat to Juventus on Fellaini being injured. The hulking Belgian was expected to be fit for Man United’s 2-2 draw with Chelsea last weekend but he ultimately was ruled out.

On the plus side midfielder Jesse Lingard, who has missed the last month of matches with a groin injury, is nearly 100 percent and could feature against Everton. Lingard reportedly carried the groin injury into the new season from his time at the 2018 World Cup, but should he recover, he would add some needed steel and skill on the ball to Man United’s midfield.

Premier League TV, stream schedule

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 26, 2018, 9:56 AM EDT
Week 10 of the Premier League season is almost here and it already feels like the next few weeks are going to be pivotal at the top and bottom of the table.

And don’t forget, you get an extra hour in bed on Sunday before watching the games due to the clocks going back in England. Ah, yes. Beautiful.

The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new "Premier League Pass" via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

You can also watch Premier League "Goal Rush" at for all the goals as they go in around the grounds.

If you're looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
10 a.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Cardiff City – NBCSN [STREAM
10 a.m. ET: Brighton vs. Wolves – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM
10 a.m. ET: Fulham vs. Bournemouth  – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Southampton vs. Newcastle United – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Huddersfield Town – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM
12:30 p.m. ET: Leicester City vs. West Ham United– NBC [STREAM

Sunday
9:30 a.m. ET: Burnley vs. Chelsea – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
9:30 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal – NBCSN [STREAM]
12 p.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Everton – NBC [STREAM]

Monday
4 p.m. ET: Tottenham vs. Manchester City – NBCSN [STREAM]

Report: IFAB considering doing away with stoppage time substitutions

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellOct 26, 2018, 8:30 AM EDT
A major change could be coming to substitutions in the near future, as the International Football Association Board looks to curtail time wasting.

A report from the Times of London states that the IFAB is considering ruling out substitutions in stoppage time. The IFAB believed that a majority of substitutions taking place in second-half stoppage time are not injury related, and are solely made as a time-wasting tactic. The report states that last season, nearly a quarter of all substitutions made came during second half stoppage time, a 14 percent increase since 2011-2012.

Its unclear when the IFAB could come to a decision or whether it would really make an impact on decreasing time wasting. Another potential change is to have players leave the field at the closest touchline, avoiding the long walk to the fourth official that can waste valuable seconds.

While it would be likely welcomed in England, the rule change would likely be derided in some Latin American circles, where the win-at-all-costs mantra has led to all sorts of time wasting late in matches from the team in the lead or trying to hold onto a draw. Even without substations after the 90 minutes is up, players can still stall during injuries or during goal kicks. In addition, what if there is a real injury with a player needing to be carted off the field, for example? Would their team not be able to make a change?

Its a decent idea, and time wasting is a long-running problem, but it’s probably important that this idea is worked out more by the IFAB.

Decision on new FIFA events stalled by planned taskforce

Getty Images
Associated PressOct 26, 2018, 7:30 AM EDT
KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) A FIFA decision on a $25 billion overhaul of competitions was expected to be delayed again on Friday after opposition from European soccer leaders and clubs intensified.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino had hoped to secure an agreement from his council on the concept of revamping the Club World Cup and establishing a Global Nations League.

Instead, a taskforce is set to be created to explore in more detail the merits of the new formats, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the conversations ahead of the council meeting were private.

By backing down in the face of UEFA opposition, Infantino was likely to avoid the prospect of European representatives carrying out a threat to walk out of the meeting when the new competitions were discussed.

Infantino has been trying to gain approval from the FIFA Council since March to accept an offer from a global financial consortium, including Japanese conglomerate SoftBank, to make the biggest change to soccer competitions in years.

“I really think we have to think out of the box to think about new models to preserve football and the relevance of football and the structure of football,” Infantino said in an interview with The Associated Press and New York Times on Thursday.

UEFA sees a potential annual Club World Cup that is expanded from the current seven-team format as a threat to the Champions League. There are also concerns in Europe about the increased demands on players, the lack of consultation by FIFA and, within leagues, the potential for the big clubs to get even richer.

In briefing documents for the meeting, FIFA assured council members that government-issued funds won’t be allowed to be part of any joint-venture consortium involved in the new tournaments.

“There were several discussions with several other potential investors, not state funds or anything similar but private global companies,” Infantino said. “We will see what, if anything will be decided on Friday, and then if something will be decided we will see what kind of offers we can get after that.”

Two options for a new Club World Cup from 2021 were floated to council members.

The first would see a tournament staged every four years over a maximum of 18 days in the June slot currently used by the Confederations Cup, which serves as the warm-up event a year before the World Cup. FIFA earlier this year proposed 24 teams but is now leaving that competition field open.

The second proposal would keep an annual Club World Cup but shift it from December to the July-August window currently used by European teams for often-lucrative preseason friendlies in the United States and Asia.

The Nations League was first conceived by UEFA when Infantino was general secretary of European soccer’s governing body before being elected president of FIFA in 2016. It debuted in Europe last month. Infantino wants the format to involve all six confederations with eight-team finals serving as mini World Cups in every odd-numbered year.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Naby Keita’s younger brother trains with Liverpool

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnOct 25, 2018, 10:08 PM EDT
Liverpool is hoping to keep it in the family as they get an up close and personal look at 17-year-old little brother Petit Keita, the younger brother of current Reds midfielder Naby Keita.

Petit is a product of the Inter Leipzig youth system, no surprise as his older brother Naby played for RB Leipzig from 2016-2018 before moving to Liverpool on a permanent transfer. Inter Leipzig is a fifth-tier club in the German football tiers.

According to multiple reports, including ESPN, Petit has been seen regularly at Liverpool’s Kirkby training ground ever since his older brother Keita arrived at the club. Most of the reports state that it’s unclear whether the club has signed Petit to a contract, or if they intend to do so in the future.

Petit’s former coach at Inter Leipzig, Heiner Backhaus, described him as a pure striker back in May.

Strikers are less needed at Anfield, as Liverpool’s front three of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, and Sadio Mane all scored goals in the midweek Champions League win over Red Star Belgrade. They do, however, have a bit of a hole at midfield. Naby has missed time of late, out of action with a hamstring injury suffered over the latest international break. Jordan Henderson is also sidelined with a hamstring injury, leaving Fabinho and Giorginio Wijnaldum as the midfield pair against the Serbian club. Fabinho arrived at Liverpool this summer like Keita, but he has struggled to adapt to his new Premier League club.