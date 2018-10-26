Pochettino gives backing to Lloris, Alli fit for selection

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has fallen back to earth in recent months after the highest of highs, winning the World Cup in July with Les Bleus.
Off the field, Lloris was handed a 20-month driving suspension and a fine after he was pulled over in August for drunk driving in London. On the field, Lloris’ performances have slipped quite a bit, ending with the France international’s sending off in Spurs’ 2-2 draw with PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday. Despite the recent form, Lloris still has the backing of his manager.
“I’m so objective, he is one of the best,” said manager Mauricio Pochettino said. “Things happened and you cannot change. He was important in games like Newcastle, Fulham, Manchester United, West Ham. In the games we won he was important. He didn’t play and we lose games. We have short memories in football. After Watford I remember, ‘oh we miss Hugo’. When you are a keeper you love to take risks. It’s a very unfair position. You need to be strong in your mentality to arrive in that level to play.”
Lloris has only played in seven games this season due to injury, with Michel Vorm filling in admirably. It’s a good sign for the players to see that their manager is supporting Lloris during a rough patch, but Pochettino will have to do some serious thinking as we head towards the meat of the Premier League season in November and December.
In more positive news for Tottenham, Dele Alli was back in training on Friday and is fit and ready for selection in Spurs’ match on Monday against Manchester City.