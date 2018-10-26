More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Premier League: Leicester City vs. West Ham United

By Nicholas MendolaOct 26, 2018, 7:03 PM EDT
  • West Ham took four of six points last season
  • West Ham leads all-time 52W-31D-47L

West Ham United and Leicester City meet Saturday at King Power Stadium with a long list of similarities between the two clubs (Watch live at 12:30 p.m ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Both sides wanted to take the next step from last season and compete for a Top Six place, and both have yet to do so.

Both have lost back-to-back matches and are in danger of taking a genuine step back from the pack of those chasing top-half finishes.

And both have fixture lists providing opportunities to rise well up the table, starting Saturday.

Leicester’s 12 points have it five points and three places above 14th place West Ham.

What they’re saying

Leicester City’s Harry Maguire on the match: I think we’re probably both looking for comfortable top-half finishes, thinking can we push and fight for the seventh place. Both are probably happy with the way they’re playing at the start of the season, but maybe the results could have gone a little bit better. It’s going to be an interesting game, one that’s hard to predict and probably the best team who perform on the day will go out and get the three points and we feel like we’ve got enough in our team to go out and get the three points on Saturday.”

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini aims for long run“I feel that we are improving, yes. If you see the game against Tottenham, the team that deserved it, maybe made more chances to win was our tam but, we didn’t. So in the last four games, three of them, we can agree we are playing well but in in the last three games, we didn’t score goals. Something is missing, to create more chances, you must score, but we start working defending and improving a lot, now we need to score the chances we create.”

Prediction

It should be a beaut under the bright lights, with tough tackles and plenty of countering depending on who’s holding the ball. Look for both sides to score, and perhaps just that. 1-1.

MLS Decision Day Preview: One chance left for Galaxy, Montreal, Crew

By Nicholas MendolaOct 26, 2018, 7:54 PM EDT
Here’s your cheat sheet for Decision Day, the final match day of the Major League Soccer regular season.

Supporters’ Shield, East top seed: The Supporters’ Shield will learn its new home this Sunday, as Atlanta United heads to Toronto and the New York Red Bulls hope for a win of its own and failure from the Georgian outfit in Canada.

West top seed: The Western Conference No. 1 seed still has plenty of intrigue. Sporting KC hosts LAFC in a beauty which will go a long way toward deciding things. KC has a 2-point lead on LAFC, and a draw would be enough unless FC Dallas hangs a record blowout on Colorado.

West’s final playoff spot: If LA Galaxy beats Houston, it leapfrogs Real Salt Lake. Anything else, and RSL skates into the playoffs on its couch as a bye week witness.

East’s final playoff spot: Columbus gets into the playoffs with a home win over lowly Minnesota, but a draw or loss opens the door for Montreal to snag the sixth seed with a win in New England.

Reports: Klopp, Coleman, Meyler give big donations to Sean Cox fund

By Nicholas MendolaOct 26, 2018, 6:15 PM EDT
Several familiar Premier League names, two from Merseyside, have contributed big donations to the GoFundMe page aimed at helping injured Liverpool supporter Sean Cox.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, Everton fullback Seamus Coleman, and longtime Hull City man David Meyler (now at Reading) each have reportedly donated approximately $5700 to help Cox, who was attacked by AS Roma fans before a UEFA Champions League match at Anfield.

Coleman and Meyler play internationally for the Republic of Ireland, where Cox lives.

Cox’s wife Martina explained the long road to recovery for the Liverpool fan.

“He’s not sitting up. He can move himself up a little bit, but to put him into a wheelchair they have to use a hoist so that’ll tell you where he’s at,” said Martina.

There was also an anonymous $5,700 (5000 Euros) donation made today.

One of the Roma supporters was sentenced to three years in jail for his role in the attack.

Klopp dedicated the Reds’ run to the Champions League Final to Cox, and Roma wore shirts bearing his name in training.

El Clasico preview: Familiar heroes absent from rivalry

By Nicholas MendolaOct 26, 2018, 5:36 PM EDT
El Clasico existed before Andres Iniesta, Lionel Messi, Zinedine Zidane, and Cristiano Ronaldo, and it will exist long after it.

Still, Sunday’s edition is going to be weird.

Four gigantic names are gone from the Barcelona-Real Madrid rivalry, albeit Messi’s absence is temporary, which resumes this weekend at the Camp Nou.

Messi and Ronaldo have scored the most and third-most goals in El Clasico history, while Messi has delivered the most assists. Messi’s 38 appearances are third-most, tied with Iniesta and Sergio Ramos.

That last name will be there on Sunday, as will Gerard Pique, Luis Suarez, and Casemiro. So it won’t be a new generation of challengers.

Discounting friendlies between the two, the rivalry remains tight. Real has won 95 of 237 derbies, losing 92 and drawing 50.

Barcelona leads the table, tied on points with Catalan rivals Espanyol and four points clear of Real.

The visitors’ manager, Julen Lopetegui, has found no reprieve from his attack’s struggles following a slim 2-1 defeat of Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League.

Lopetegui, 52, has has one point from his last four La Liga matches, and lost at CSKA Moscow in the Champions League.

That has his seat considerably warm, especially with Real president Florentino Perez seemingly fond of switching things up. But his players reportedly very much have his back, Marca report claiming, “Few times in Real Madrid’s history have the key members of the squad been so publicly in favor of a coach under pressure.”

The times number just as few when Real will have a such a good chance to strike success in an away El Clasico.

Premier League Preview: Liverpool vs. Cardiff City

By Nicholas MendolaOct 26, 2018, 4:34 PM EDT
  • Third league meeting since 1959
  • Liverpool trails Man City on goal differential
  • Cardiff leads all-time 18W-3D-11L

Cardiff City heads to Liverpool on Saturday in search of its first win at Anfield since 1959 (Watch live at 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Cardiff boss Neil Warnock spun a few good quotes in the run-up to the game, as the Bluebirds are enjoying their first week outside the drop zone after a win over Fulham.

The first was praise for Jurgen Klopp… and Liverpool’s budget.

“It must be lovely being in charge of a team like that but he’s created it,” Warnock said. “They haven’t always been like that. He saw what weaknesses there were and he’s shored them up.”

Liverpool is much closer to full fitness than its been in some time, meaning Warnock will prepare for the dangerous trident of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, and Mohamed Salah. They combined for four goals in a midweek Champions League rout of Red Star Belgrade.

Klopp says only Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita remain out for the Reds.

What they’re saying

Klopp on new third, fourth captains Van Dijk, Wijnaldum“I decided (injured Henderson and Milner) will stay, that was 100 percent the logical thing to do, and it would have been like that if we voted.  And I said, the next two, the players can vote for. Now we have two Dutch guys in a row because the team decided no.3 for Virgil and no.4 for Gini. If somebody would have told me in my life that that would have happened – me, a German, and two Dutch guys in such important roles! But no, it was the players’ decision.”

Cardiff boss Neil Warnock on Virgil van Dijk: “I’m delighted he’s playing like he is. We could have bought him at Palace for £6 million but my chief scout told me he was too slow. I think he’s still in a job as well.”

Prediction

Cardiff City has shown itself capable of pouncing on mistakes, but Liverpool seems to be just turning the corner with its top attackers. 4-1 to the hosts.