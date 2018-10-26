Premier League: Leicester City vs. West Ham United

West Ham took four of six points last season

West Ham leads all-time 52W-31D-47L

West Ham United and Leicester City meet Saturday at King Power Stadium with a long list of similarities between the two clubs (Watch live at 12:30 p.m ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Both sides wanted to take the next step from last season and compete for a Top Six place, and both have yet to do so.

WATCH LIVE, ONLINE, HERE

Both have lost back-to-back matches and are in danger of taking a genuine step back from the pack of those chasing top-half finishes.

And both have fixture lists providing opportunities to rise well up the table, starting Saturday.

Leicester’s 12 points have it five points and three places above 14th place West Ham.

What they’re saying

Leicester City’s Harry Maguire on the match: “I think we’re probably both looking for comfortable top-half finishes, thinking can we push and fight for the seventh place. Both are probably happy with the way they’re playing at the start of the season, but maybe the results could have gone a little bit better. It’s going to be an interesting game, one that’s hard to predict and probably the best team who perform on the day will go out and get the three points and we feel like we’ve got enough in our team to go out and get the three points on Saturday.”

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini aims for long run: “I feel that we are improving, yes. If you see the game against Tottenham, the team that deserved it, maybe made more chances to win was our tam but, we didn’t. So in the last four games, three of them, we can agree we are playing well but in in the last three games, we didn’t score goals. Something is missing, to create more chances, you must score, but we start working defending and improving a lot, now we need to score the chances we create.”

Prediction

It should be a beaut under the bright lights, with tough tackles and plenty of countering depending on who’s holding the ball. Look for both sides to score, and perhaps just that. 1-1.

Follow @NicholasMendola