Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Premier League Preview: Liverpool vs. Cardiff City

By Nicholas MendolaOct 26, 2018, 4:34 PM EDT
  • Third league meeting since 1959
  • Liverpool trails Man City on goal differential
  • Cardiff leads all-time 18W-3D-11L

Cardiff City heads to Liverpool on Saturday in search of its first win at Anfield since 1959 (Watch live at 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Cardiff boss Neil Warnock spun a few good quotes in the run-up to the game, as the Bluebirds are enjoying their first week outside the drop zone after a win over Fulham.

The first was praise for Jurgen Klopp… and Liverpool’s budget.

“It must be lovely being in charge of a team like that but he’s created it,” Warnock said. “They haven’t always been like that. He saw what weaknesses there were and he’s shored them up.”

Liverpool is much closer to full fitness than its been in some time, meaning Warnock will prepare for the dangerous trident of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, and Mohamed Salah. They combined for four goals in a midweek Champions League rout of Red Star Belgrade.

Klopp says only Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita remain out for the Reds.

What they’re saying

Klopp on new third, fourth captains Van Dijk, Wijnaldum“I decided (injured Henderson and Milner) will stay, that was 100 percent the logical thing to do, and it would have been like that if we voted.  And I said, the next two, the players can vote for. Now we have two Dutch guys in a row because the team decided no.3 for Virgil and no.4 for Gini. If somebody would have told me in my life that that would have happened – me, a German, and two Dutch guys in such important roles! But no, it was the players’ decision.”

Cardiff boss Neil Warnock on Virgil van Dijk: “I’m delighted he’s playing like he is. We could have bought him at Palace for £6 million but my chief scout told me he was too slow. I think he’s still in a job as well.”

Prediction

Cardiff City has shown itself capable of pouncing on mistakes, but Liverpool seems to be just turning the corner with its top attackers. 4-1 to the hosts.

Report: Dele Alli close to new contract with Spurs

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 26, 2018, 3:55 PM EDT
Dele Alli is set to get another improved deal, as Tottenham Hotspur makes it even more difficult to pry one of its top assets from North London.

The 31-times capped England international is “close” to agreeing a new deal with Spurs to lock him into town with newly-extended Harry Kane and Mauricio Pochettino (contracts, not height).

Dele, 22, signed his latest contract in Sept. 2016, tying him to the club through 2022 after a standout first season saw him score 10 goals with 11 assists.

He’s raised his career output to 48 goals and 41 assists with Spurs, though his goals dipped from 22 to 14 between 2016-17 and 2017-18.

Matchweek 10 Premier League odds: Manchester City look to stay atop table

OddsSharkOct 26, 2018, 2:37 PM EDT
The return of Kevin De Bruyne and the condition of the Wembley Stadium turf after hosting that other football – the NFL – are key factors in a top-four showdown on Monday.

Manchester City are a -140 favorite on the Premier League odds with Tottenham Hotspur coming back at +365 on the three-way moneyline for Monday at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The draw pays +325 and the total is 3.0 goals.

With De Bruyne expected to retake his attacking midfielder spot after missing the first two months with a knee injury, EPL co-leader Manchester City should be able to threaten offensively against a Tottenham side whose back line is prone to fraying. Ten of the last 14 games in this matchup have had four or more goals, which makes Both Teams To Score props and the OVER (+150) on the 3.5-goals alternate total enticing.

Liverpool (-1000) take on an outmanned Cardiff City (+2500, +900 draw), riding a streak of nine consecutive clean sheets at Anfield. Match Result / Both Teams To Score betters may want a chancy play on No And Over 2.5 Goals (+135), even though there have been UNDER 2.5 goals scored in Liverpool’s last three league games.

Fulham (+190) could be hard-pressed to stanch the bleeding against Bournemouth (+140, draw +270) since defenders Joe Bryan, Calum Chambers and Timothy Fosu-Mensah are all injured. The OVER on the 3.0-goals total is attainable, as there have been OVER 2.5 goals scored in seven of Fulham’s last eight games as well as seven of Bournemouth’s last eight away games.

Leicester City (+110) take on West Ham United (+280, +240 draw) and the host Foxes’ recent trend of OVER 2.5 goals in six of their last seven games should lend itself to checking out the Both Team To Score props, where a Leicester win with both teams counting is priced at +350. Leicester’s Jamie Vardy (+350 first goal scorer, +115 any time) is a decent bet to tally.

Crystal Palace (+345) and Arsenal (-125, +315 draw), who meet in a London derby on Sunday, have combined for 13 goals in their last three matchups, which explains the 3.0-goals total. Arsenal have been drawing at halftime and winning at full time in their last seven matches, which seems like a pattern to ride until it ends. Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette (+400 first scorer, +115 anytime) is a good bet to score.

And Manchester United (-135) and Everton (+400, +285 draw) renew a one-sided rivalry in a Sunday contest, as Manchester United are undefeated in the last seven fixtures in this matchup and have scored the first goal six times. United might be hard-pressed to keep Everton off the scoreboard, but they should be able to muster some counter-attack with Marcus Rashford (+550 first scorer, +175 anytime) contributing. The OVER (+200) on an alternate 3.5-goals total offers strong value.

Mourinho ‘not confident’ about De Gea future at Man United

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellOct 26, 2018, 2:30 PM EDT
For the last eight seasons, David De Gea has pretty much always been the first name on the team sheet, a steady, continuous presence in a Manchester United XI that’s chopped and changed quite a bit since then.

After this season, that could all be changing.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Jose Mourinho said on Friday that he was “not confident,” but also “not worried,” about de Gea’s future at Old Trafford. De Gea’s contract is set to run out in June but the club reportedly has a one-year option to keep him through 2020.

“I am not confident,” Mourinho said. “But I am not worried. I am not more than worried. I cannot find the word in English. Let’s see what happens. Only the club, David (de Gea) and David’s people can answer to that. My comment is only one: everybody knows how good he is, everybody knows how important he is for Manchester United. And if Manchester United wants to be better than it is now and not worse than it is now, obviously that would be very important to keep David.”

In all, de Gea has made 246 Premier League appearances with 94 clean sheets, and he should pass the century mark at some point this season. De Gea famously nearly moved to Real Madrid on transfer deadline day in 2015, only for the paperwork to not be processed on time before the window slammed shut. However, even since then, de Gea has continued to work hard and improve with Man United, becoming a player who has at times single-handedly kept the Red Devils in some games.

It would be a huge loss for Man United to see de Gea leave, but it’s not really Mourinho’s problem right now. He might not make it to next June to see de Gea depart.

Pochettino gives backing to Lloris; Alli fit for selection

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellOct 26, 2018, 1:42 PM EDT
Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has fallen back to earth in recent months after the highest of highs, winning the World Cup in July with Les Bleus.

Off the field, Lloris was handed a 20-month driving suspension and a fine after he was pulled over in August for drunk driving in London. On the field, Lloris’ performances have slipped quite a bit, ending with the France international’s sending off in Spurs’ 2-2 draw with PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday. Despite the recent form, Lloris still has the backing of his manager.

“I’m so objective, he is one of the best,” said manager Mauricio Pochettino said. “Things happened and you cannot change. He was important in games like Newcastle, Fulham, Manchester United, West Ham. In the games we won he was important. He didn’t play and we lose games. We have short memories in football. After Watford I remember, ‘oh we miss Hugo’. When you are a keeper you love to take risks. It’s a very unfair position. You need to be strong in your mentality to arrive in that level to play.”

Lloris has only played in seven games this season due to injury, with Michel Vorm filling in admirably. It’s a good sign for the players to see that their manager is supporting Lloris during a rough patch, but Pochettino will have to do some serious thinking as we head towards the meat of the Premier League season in November and December.

In more positive news for Tottenham, Dele Alli was back in training on Friday and is fit and ready for selection in Spurs’ match on Monday against Manchester City.