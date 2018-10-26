Premier League TV, stream schedule

Week 10 of the Premier League season is almost here and it already feels like the next few weeks are going to be pivotal at the top and bottom of the table.
And don’t forget, you get an extra hour in bed on Sunday before watching the games due to the clocks going back in England. Ah, yes. Beautiful.
Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days.
FULL TV SCHEDULE
Saturday
10 a.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Cardiff City – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Brighton vs. Wolves – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Fulham vs. Bournemouth – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Southampton vs. Newcastle United – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Huddersfield Town – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Leicester City vs. West Ham United– NBC [STREAM]
Sunday
9:30 a.m. ET: Burnley vs. Chelsea – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
9:30 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal – NBCSN [STREAM]
12 p.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Everton – NBC [STREAM]
Monday
4 p.m. ET: Tottenham vs. Manchester City – NBCSN [STREAM]