Premier League TV, stream schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 26, 2018, 9:56 AM EDT
Week 10 of the Premier League season is almost here and it already feels like the next few weeks are going to be pivotal at the top and bottom of the table.

And don’t forget, you get an extra hour in bed on Sunday before watching the games due to the clocks going back in England. Ah, yes. Beautiful.

The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” at for all the goals as they go in around the grounds. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
10 a.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Cardiff City – NBCSN [STREAM
10 a.m. ET: Brighton vs. Wolves – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM
10 a.m. ET: Fulham vs. Bournemouth  – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Southampton vs. Newcastle United – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Huddersfield Town – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM
12:30 p.m. ET: Leicester City vs. West Ham United– NBC [STREAM

Sunday
9:30 a.m. ET: Burnley vs. Chelsea – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
9:30 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal – NBCSN [STREAM]
12 p.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Everton – NBC [STREAM]

Monday
4 p.m. ET: Tottenham vs. Manchester City – NBCSN [STREAM]

Infantino draws line in sand, won’t approve La Liga game in U.S.

By Daniel KarellOct 26, 2018, 11:18 AM EDT
Gianni Infantino seems dead set against La Liga bringing its league product overseas.

During a press conference after the FIFA Council met in Kigali, Rwanda on Friday morning, Infantino reiterated that FIFA would not approve La Liga’s request to move Barcelona vs. Girona to Miami in January.

“I’m strongly opposed to this and I deny any permit to play the Girona-Barça game in Miami”. Infantino reportedly said. “Official games of a league must be played inside the country.”

Infantino’s comments mirror the statement on FIFA’s website after the FIFA Council discussed the proposed idea. “Following a request for guidance from the Spanish FA, US Soccer and CONCACAF, the FIFA Council discussed La Liga’s proposal to host an official 2018/19 regular season league match outside Spain (in Miami). Consistent with the opinion expressed by the Football Stakeholders Committee, the Council emphasized the sporting principle that official league matches must be played within the territory of the respective member association.”

It’s now clear that La Liga and Relevant Sports’ 15-year marketing right deal announcement was made before any behind the scenes discussions were done with all the parties necessary to bring La Liga matches abroad, including FIFA, U.S. Soccer and even the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF). La Liga president Javier Tebas has threatened legal action, but with the match scheduled for January 26 fast approaching, there is little time to conduct important negotiations, especially if FIFA will deny the project all together.

Ultimately, though, there may be a loophole that Tebas and La Liga could try to sneak through. The statement says that the FIFA Council emphasizes official league matches should be played within a member association’s territory, but there are examples where teams play across international borders for league matches. Think the Canadian clubs in MLS, Cardiff City and Swansea City in the Premier League (playing in Great Britain but outside of their local federation) and even Monaco FC plays in Ligue Un. San Marino has teams playing in Italy’s professional pyramid and there are further examples of teams playing outside of their borders.

However, the La Liga move is clearly more than playing a match in Gibraltar or Portugal, where it’s just across the border, as opposed to crossing the Atlantic Ocean or flying halfway across the world for a match.

In other news from the FIFA Council meeting, the organization approved CONMEBOL’s request to move the Copa America to even years, meaning there will be a pair of Copa Americas again in the next two years before the Copa America returns to a normal, four-year cycle beginning in 2024. It’s unclear where a Copa America in 2020 would be hosted on such short notice, but you can bet that the organization will see if it can bring it to the U.S. again.

In addition, FIFA will now be contributing $50 million towards teams participating in the Women’s World Cup, a 100 percent increase from 2015 but still a far cry from the money awarded to men’s World Cup teams.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 26, 2018, 11:13 AM EDT
Week 10 of the Premier League season is here with some pivotal games over the weekend as teams aim to kick on ahead of a busy few months.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Liverpool 3-0 Cardiff City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Fulham 1-3 Bournemouth – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Crystal Palace 2-3 Arsenal – (Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Man United 2-1 Everton – (Sunday, 12 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM]

Burnley 1-2 Chelsea – (Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Watford 2-1 Huddersfield – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Brighton 1-1 Wolves – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Leicester City 2-2 West Ham – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Southampton 2-0 Newcastle United – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Tottenham 2-1 Man City – (Monday, 4 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Mourinho rules Sanchez, Fellaini out for next match

By Daniel KarellOct 26, 2018, 9:29 AM EDT
Jose Mourinho will be without a handful of first team regulars heading into this weekend’s matchup with Everton, including Alexis Sanchez and Marouane Fellaini.

The Chilean and Belgian both picked up injuries during the international break and have been unable to recover in time for this weekend, along with Diogo Dalot and potentially Scott McTominay. The injuries will force Mourinho, with an already short bench, to play many of his starters from Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat against Juventus this Sunday against the Toffees.

“In this moment he’s struggling,” Mourinho said on Friday about Sanchez, “because he’s injured and because he come to the Chelsea match to try to help the team, but his physical condition was not good and then he had to stop and he was not available for Juventus and he is not available for tomorrow again. So now the point is to be physically in the best conditions. I think he’s the kind of player that needs to be really sharp to play his best game.”

Sanchez has struggled to find his form and his place in Mourinho’s system since joining Manchester United last January, but Fellaini has been a key player when fit. Mourinho even blamed part of the defeat to Juventus on Fellaini being injured. The hulking Belgian was expected to be fit for Man United’s 2-2 draw with Chelsea last weekend but he ultimately was ruled out.

On the plus side midfielder Jesse Lingard, who has missed the last month of matches with a groin injury, is nearly 100 percent and could feature against Everton. Lingard reportedly carried the groin injury into the new season from his time at the 2018 World Cup, but should he recover, he would add some needed steel and skill on the ball to Man United’s midfield.

Report: IFAB considering doing away with stoppage time substitutions

By Daniel KarellOct 26, 2018, 8:30 AM EDT
1 Comment

A major change could be coming to substitutions in the near future, as the International Football Association Board looks to curtail time wasting.

A report from the Times of London states that the IFAB is considering ruling out substitutions in stoppage time. The IFAB believed that a majority of substitutions taking place in second-half stoppage time are not injury related, and are solely made as a time-wasting tactic. The report states that last season, nearly a quarter of all substitutions made came during second half stoppage time, a 14 percent increase since 2011-2012.

Its unclear when the IFAB could come to a decision or whether it would really make an impact on decreasing time wasting. Another potential change is to have players leave the field at the closest touchline, avoiding the long walk to the fourth official that can waste valuable seconds.

While it would be likely welcomed in England, the rule change would likely be derided in some Latin American circles, where the win-at-all-costs mantra has led to all sorts of time wasting late in matches from the team in the lead or trying to hold onto a draw. Even without substations after the 90 minutes is up, players can still stall during injuries or during goal kicks. In addition, what if there is a real injury with a player needing to be carted off the field, for example? Would their team not be able to make a change?

Its a decent idea, and time wasting is a long-running problem, but it’s probably important that this idea is worked out more by the IFAB.