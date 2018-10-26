More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Report: USMNT recruiting American-born Hereenveen defender Pierie

By Daniel KarellOct 26, 2018, 12:22 PM EDT
In addition to the continued pursuit of Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu, a new name has reportedly come across U.S. Soccer’s radar.

According to a report in The Athletic, U.S. Soccer is now also courting Heerenveen defender Kik Pierie. The 18-year-old left back was born in Boston in 2000, while his father worked in a program at Harvard University. Since then, Pierie has been raised in Heerenveen’s youth divisions, progressing to make his first team debut in 2017. He’s also been a regular call-up for the Netherlands at youth level, most recently captaining the Netherlands U-19s.

Interestingly, Pierie would be just the second Dutch-American fullback in the U.S. youth system should he make his one-time switch, joining Ajax youth star Sergino Dest, who played for the U.S. at the FIFA Under-17 World Cup in 2017.

It’s a good sign that U.S. Soccer is reaching out to potential prospects, especially in a long-term position of need for the U.S. The USMNT has cycled through numerous right backs since Steve Cherundolo retired and left back has been an open position as well as DaMarcus Beasley has effectively aged out of the U.S. player pool.

Pierie to Netherlands publication NOS confirmed the interest in him from U.S. Soccer but said he wouldn’t comment further, while Siebatcheu, currently starring at Rennes, had previously stated an openness to joining the USMNT in the future. Perhaps the two can be swayed in the coming months and be added to a growing player pool ahead of World Cup qualifying, likely beginning in 2020.

Pochettino gives backing to Lloris, Alli fit for selection

By Daniel KarellOct 26, 2018, 1:42 PM EDT
Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has fallen back to earth in recent months after the highest of highs, winning the World Cup in July with Les Bleus.

Off the field, Lloris was handed a 20-month driving suspension and a fine after he was pulled over in August for drunk driving in London. On the field, Lloris’ performances have slipped quite a bit, ending with the France international’s sending off in Spurs’ 2-2 draw with PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday. Despite the recent form, Lloris still has the backing of his manager.

“I’m so objective, he is one of the best,” said manager Mauricio Pochettino said. “Things happened and you cannot change. He was important in games like Newcastle, Fulham, Manchester United, West Ham. In the games we won he was important. He didn’t play and we lose games. We have short memories in football. After Watford I remember, ‘oh we miss Hugo’. When you are a keeper you love to take risks. It’s a very unfair position. You need to be strong in your mentality to arrive in that level to play.”

Lloris has only played in seven games this season due to injury, with Michel Vorm filling in admirably. It’s a good sign for the players to see that their manager is supporting Lloris during a rough patch, but Pochettino will have to do some serious thinking as we head towards the meat of the Premier League season in November and December.

In more positive news for Tottenham, Dele Alli was back in training on Friday and is fit and ready for selection in Spurs’ match on Monday against Manchester City.

Infantino draws line in sand, won't approve La Liga game in U.S.

By Daniel KarellOct 26, 2018, 11:18 AM EDT
Gianni Infantino seems dead set against La Liga bringing its league product overseas.

During a press conference after the FIFA Council met in Kigali, Rwanda on Friday morning, Infantino reiterated that FIFA would not approve La Liga’s request to move Barcelona vs. Girona to Miami in January.

“I’m strongly opposed to this and I deny any permit to play the Girona-Barça game in Miami”. Infantino reportedly said. “Official games of a league must be played inside the country.”

Infantino’s comments mirror the statement on FIFA’s website after the FIFA Council discussed the proposed idea. “Following a request for guidance from the Spanish FA, US Soccer and CONCACAF, the FIFA Council discussed La Liga’s proposal to host an official 2018/19 regular season league match outside Spain (in Miami). Consistent with the opinion expressed by the Football Stakeholders Committee, the Council emphasized the sporting principle that official league matches must be played within the territory of the respective member association.”

It’s now clear that La Liga and Relevant Sports’ 15-year marketing right deal announcement was made before any behind the scenes discussions were done with all the parties necessary to bring La Liga matches abroad, including FIFA, U.S. Soccer and even the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF). La Liga president Javier Tebas has threatened legal action, but with the match scheduled for January 26 fast approaching, there is little time to conduct important negotiations, especially if FIFA will deny the project all together.

Ultimately, though, there may be a loophole that Tebas and La Liga could try to sneak through. The statement says that the FIFA Council emphasizes official league matches should be played within a member association’s territory, but there are examples where teams play across international borders for league matches. Think the Canadian clubs in MLS, Cardiff City and Swansea City in the Premier League (playing in Great Britain but outside of their local federation) and even Monaco FC plays in Ligue Un. San Marino has teams playing in Italy’s professional pyramid and there are further examples of teams playing outside of their borders.

However, the La Liga move is clearly more than playing a match in Gibraltar or Portugal, where it’s just across the border, as opposed to crossing the Atlantic Ocean or flying halfway across the world for a match.

In other news from the FIFA Council meeting, the organization approved CONMEBOL’s request to move the Copa America to even years, meaning there will be a pair of Copa Americas again in the next two years before the Copa America returns to a normal, four-year cycle beginning in 2024. It’s unclear where a Copa America in 2020 would be hosted on such short notice, but you can bet that the organization will see if it can bring it to the U.S. again.

In addition, FIFA will now be contributing $50 million towards teams participating in the Women’s World Cup, a 100 percent increase from 2015 but still a far cry from the money awarded to men’s World Cup teams.

Prince-Wright's Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 26, 2018, 11:13 AM EDT
Week 10 of the Premier League season is here with some pivotal games over the weekend as teams aim to kick on ahead of a busy few months.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Liverpool 3-0 Cardiff City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Fulham 1-3 Bournemouth – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Crystal Palace 2-3 Arsenal – (Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Man United 2-1 Everton – (Sunday, 12 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM]

Burnley 1-2 Chelsea – (Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Watford 2-1 Huddersfield – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Brighton 1-1 Wolves – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Leicester City 2-2 West Ham – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Southampton 2-0 Newcastle United – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Tottenham 2-1 Man City – (Monday, 4 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Premier League TV, stream schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 26, 2018, 9:56 AM EDT
Week 10 of the Premier League season is almost here and it already feels like the next few weeks are going to be pivotal at the top and bottom of the table.

And don’t forget, you get an extra hour in bed on Sunday before watching the games due to the clocks going back in England. Ah, yes. Beautiful.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
10 a.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Cardiff City – NBCSN [STREAM
10 a.m. ET: Brighton vs. Wolves – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM
10 a.m. ET: Fulham vs. Bournemouth  – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Southampton vs. Newcastle United – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Huddersfield Town – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM
12:30 p.m. ET: Leicester City vs. West Ham United– NBC [STREAM

Sunday
9:30 a.m. ET: Burnley vs. Chelsea – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
9:30 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal – NBCSN [STREAM]
12 p.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Everton – NBC [STREAM]

Monday
4 p.m. ET: Tottenham vs. Manchester City – NBCSN [STREAM]