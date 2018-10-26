Report: USMNT recruiting American-born Hereenveen defender Pierie

In addition to the continued pursuit of Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu, a new name has reportedly come across U.S. Soccer’s radar.
According to a report in The Athletic, U.S. Soccer is now also courting Heerenveen defender Kik Pierie. The 18-year-old left back was born in Boston in 2000, while his father worked in a program at Harvard University. Since then, Pierie has been raised in Heerenveen’s youth divisions, progressing to make his first team debut in 2017. He’s also been a regular call-up for the Netherlands at youth level, most recently captaining the Netherlands U-19s.
Interestingly, Pierie would be just the second Dutch-American fullback in the U.S. youth system should he make his one-time switch, joining Ajax youth star Sergino Dest, who played for the U.S. at the FIFA Under-17 World Cup in 2017.
It’s a good sign that U.S. Soccer is reaching out to potential prospects, especially in a long-term position of need for the U.S. The USMNT has cycled through numerous right backs since Steve Cherundolo retired and left back has been an open position as well as DaMarcus Beasley has effectively aged out of the U.S. player pool.
Pierie to Netherlands publication NOS confirmed the interest in him from U.S. Soccer but said he wouldn’t comment further, while Siebatcheu, currently starring at Rennes, had previously stated an openness to joining the USMNT in the future. Perhaps the two can be swayed in the coming months and be added to a growing player pool ahead of World Cup qualifying, likely beginning in 2020.