Reports: Klopp, Coleman, Meyler give big donations to Sean Cox fund

Several familiar Premier League names, two from Merseyside, have contributed big donations to the GoFundMe page aimed at helping injured Liverpool supporter Sean Cox.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, Everton fullback Seamus Coleman, and longtime Hull City man David Meyler (now at Reading) each have reportedly donated approximately $5700 to help Cox, who was attacked by AS Roma fans before a UEFA Champions League match at Anfield.
Coleman and Meyler play internationally for the Republic of Ireland, where Cox lives.
Cox’s wife Martina explained the long road to recovery for the Liverpool fan.
“He’s not sitting up. He can move himself up a little bit, but to put him into a wheelchair they have to use a hoist so that’ll tell you where he’s at,” said Martina.
There was also an anonymous $5,700 (5000 Euros) donation made today.
One of the Roma supporters was sentenced to three years in jail for his role in the attack.
Klopp dedicated the Reds’ run to the Champions League Final to Cox, and Roma wore shirts bearing his name in training.