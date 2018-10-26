More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Reports: Klopp, Coleman, Meyler give big donations to Sean Cox fund

By Nicholas MendolaOct 26, 2018, 6:15 PM EDT
Several familiar Premier League names, two from Merseyside, have contributed big donations to the GoFundMe page aimed at helping injured Liverpool supporter Sean Cox.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, Everton fullback Seamus Coleman, and longtime Hull City man David Meyler (now at Reading) each have reportedly donated approximately $5700 to help Cox, who was attacked by AS Roma fans before a UEFA Champions League match at Anfield.

Coleman and Meyler play internationally for the Republic of Ireland, where Cox lives.

Cox’s wife Martina explained the long road to recovery for the Liverpool fan.

“He’s not sitting up. He can move himself up a little bit, but to put him into a wheelchair they have to use a hoist so that’ll tell you where he’s at,” said Martina.

There was also an anonymous $5,700 (5000 Euros) donation made today.

One of the Roma supporters was sentenced to three years in jail for his role in the attack.

Klopp dedicated the Reds’ run to the Champions League Final to Cox, and Roma wore shirts bearing his name in training.

El Clasico preview: Familiar heroes absent from rivalry

By Nicholas MendolaOct 26, 2018, 5:36 PM EDT
El Clasico existed before Andres Iniesta, Lionel Messi, Zinedine Zidane, and Cristiano Ronaldo, and it will exist long after it.

Still, Sunday’s edition is going to be weird.

Four gigantic names are gone from the Barcelona-Real Madrid rivalry, albeit Messi’s absence is temporary, which resumes this weekend at the Camp Nou.

Messi and Ronaldo have scored the most and third-most goals in El Clasico history, while Messi has delivered the most assists. Messi’s 38 appearances are third-most, tied with Iniesta and Sergio Ramos.

That last name will be there on Sunday, as will Gerard Pique, Luis Suarez, and Casemiro. So it won’t be a new generation of challengers.

Discounting friendlies between the two, the rivalry remains tight. Real has won 95 of 237 derbies, losing 92 and drawing 50.

Barcelona leads the table, tied on points with Catalan rivals Espanyol and four points clear of Real.

The visitors’ manager, Julen Lopetegui, has found no reprieve from his attack’s struggles following a slim 2-1 defeat of Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League.

Lopetegui, 52, has has one point from his last four La Liga matches, and lost at CSKA Moscow in the Champions League.

That has his seat considerably warm, especially with Real president Florentino Perez seemingly fond of switching things up. But his players reportedly very much have his back, Marca report claiming, “Few times in Real Madrid’s history have the key members of the squad been so publicly in favor of a coach under pressure.”

The times number just as few when Real will have a such a good chance to strike success in an away El Clasico.

Premier League Preview: Liverpool vs. Cardiff City

By Nicholas MendolaOct 26, 2018, 4:34 PM EDT
  • Third league meeting since 1959
  • Liverpool trails Man City on goal differential
  • Cardiff leads all-time 18W-3D-11L

Cardiff City heads to Liverpool on Saturday in search of its first win at Anfield since 1959 (Watch live at 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Cardiff boss Neil Warnock spun a few good quotes in the run-up to the game, as the Bluebirds are enjoying their first week outside the drop zone after a win over Fulham.

The first was praise for Jurgen Klopp… and Liverpool’s budget.

“It must be lovely being in charge of a team like that but he’s created it,” Warnock said. “They haven’t always been like that. He saw what weaknesses there were and he’s shored them up.”

Liverpool is much closer to full fitness than its been in some time, meaning Warnock will prepare for the dangerous trident of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, and Mohamed Salah. They combined for four goals in a midweek Champions League rout of Red Star Belgrade.

Klopp says only Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita remain out for the Reds.

What they’re saying

Klopp on new third, fourth captains Van Dijk, Wijnaldum“I decided (injured Henderson and Milner) will stay, that was 100 percent the logical thing to do, and it would have been like that if we voted.  And I said, the next two, the players can vote for. Now we have two Dutch guys in a row because the team decided no.3 for Virgil and no.4 for Gini. If somebody would have told me in my life that that would have happened – me, a German, and two Dutch guys in such important roles! But no, it was the players’ decision.”

Cardiff boss Neil Warnock on Virgil van Dijk: “I’m delighted he’s playing like he is. We could have bought him at Palace for £6 million but my chief scout told me he was too slow. I think he’s still in a job as well.”

Prediction

Cardiff City has shown itself capable of pouncing on mistakes, but Liverpool seems to be just turning the corner with its top attackers. 4-1 to the hosts.

Report: Dele Alli close to new contract with Spurs

By Nicholas MendolaOct 26, 2018, 3:55 PM EDT
Dele Alli is set to get another improved deal, as Tottenham Hotspur makes it even more difficult to pry one of its top assets from North London.

The 31-times capped England international is “close” to agreeing a new deal with Spurs to lock him into town with newly-extended Harry Kane and Mauricio Pochettino (contracts, not height).

Dele, 22, signed his latest contract in Sept. 2016, tying him to the club through 2022 after a standout first season saw him score 10 goals with 11 assists.

He’s raised his career output to 48 goals and 41 assists with Spurs, though his goals dipped from 22 to 14 between 2016-17 and 2017-18.

Matchweek 10 Premier League odds: Manchester City look to stay atop table

OddsSharkOct 26, 2018, 2:37 PM EDT
The return of Kevin De Bruyne and the condition of the Wembley Stadium turf after hosting that other football – the NFL – are key factors in a top-four showdown on Monday.

Manchester City are a -140 favorite on the Premier League odds with Tottenham Hotspur coming back at +365 on the three-way moneyline for Monday at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The draw pays +325 and the total is 3.0 goals.

With De Bruyne expected to retake his attacking midfielder spot after missing the first two months with a knee injury, EPL co-leader Manchester City should be able to threaten offensively against a Tottenham side whose back line is prone to fraying. Ten of the last 14 games in this matchup have had four or more goals, which makes Both Teams To Score props and the OVER (+150) on the 3.5-goals alternate total enticing.

Liverpool (-1000) take on an outmanned Cardiff City (+2500, +900 draw), riding a streak of nine consecutive clean sheets at Anfield. Match Result / Both Teams To Score betters may want a chancy play on No And Over 2.5 Goals (+135), even though there have been UNDER 2.5 goals scored in Liverpool’s last three league games.

Fulham (+190) could be hard-pressed to stanch the bleeding against Bournemouth (+140, draw +270) since defenders Joe Bryan, Calum Chambers and Timothy Fosu-Mensah are all injured. The OVER on the 3.0-goals total is attainable, as there have been OVER 2.5 goals scored in seven of Fulham’s last eight games as well as seven of Bournemouth’s last eight away games.

Leicester City (+110) take on West Ham United (+280, +240 draw) and the host Foxes’ recent trend of OVER 2.5 goals in six of their last seven games should lend itself to checking out the Both Team To Score props, where a Leicester win with both teams counting is priced at +350. Leicester’s Jamie Vardy (+350 first goal scorer, +115 any time) is a decent bet to tally.

Crystal Palace (+345) and Arsenal (-125, +315 draw), who meet in a London derby on Sunday, have combined for 13 goals in their last three matchups, which explains the 3.0-goals total. Arsenal have been drawing at halftime and winning at full time in their last seven matches, which seems like a pattern to ride until it ends. Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette (+400 first scorer, +115 anytime) is a good bet to score.

And Manchester United (-135) and Everton (+400, +285 draw) renew a one-sided rivalry in a Sunday contest, as Manchester United are undefeated in the last seven fixtures in this matchup and have scored the first goal six times. United might be hard-pressed to keep Everton off the scoreboard, but they should be able to muster some counter-attack with Marcus Rashford (+550 first scorer, +175 anytime) contributing. The OVER (+200) on an alternate 3.5-goals total offers strong value.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.