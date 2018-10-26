Reports: Klopp, Coleman, Meyler give big donations to Sean Cox fund

The return of Kevin De Bruyne and the condition of the Wembley Stadium turf after hosting that other football – the NFL – are key factors in a top-four showdown on Monday.

Manchester City are a -140 favorite on the Premier League odds with Tottenham Hotspur coming back at +365 on the three-way moneyline for Monday at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The draw pays +325 and the total is 3.0 goals.

With De Bruyne expected to retake his attacking midfielder spot after missing the first two months with a knee injury, EPL co-leader Manchester City should be able to threaten offensively against a Tottenham side whose back line is prone to fraying. Ten of the last 14 games in this matchup have had four or more goals, which makes Both Teams To Score props and the OVER (+150) on the 3.5-goals alternate total enticing.

Liverpool (-1000) take on an outmanned Cardiff City (+2500, +900 draw), riding a streak of nine consecutive clean sheets at Anfield. Match Result / Both Teams To Score betters may want a chancy play on No And Over 2.5 Goals (+135), even though there have been UNDER 2.5 goals scored in Liverpool’s last three league games.

Fulham (+190) could be hard-pressed to stanch the bleeding against Bournemouth (+140, draw +270) since defenders Joe Bryan, Calum Chambers and Timothy Fosu-Mensah are all injured. The OVER on the 3.0-goals total is attainable, as there have been OVER 2.5 goals scored in seven of Fulham’s last eight games as well as seven of Bournemouth’s last eight away games.

Leicester City (+110) take on West Ham United (+280, +240 draw) and the host Foxes’ recent trend of OVER 2.5 goals in six of their last seven games should lend itself to checking out the Both Team To Score props, where a Leicester win with both teams counting is priced at +350. Leicester’s Jamie Vardy (+350 first goal scorer, +115 any time) is a decent bet to tally.

Crystal Palace (+345) and Arsenal (-125, +315 draw), who meet in a London derby on Sunday, have combined for 13 goals in their last three matchups, which explains the 3.0-goals total. Arsenal have been drawing at halftime and winning at full time in their last seven matches, which seems like a pattern to ride until it ends. Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette (+400 first scorer, +115 anytime) is a good bet to score.

And Manchester United (-135) and Everton (+400, +285 draw) renew a one-sided rivalry in a Sunday contest, as Manchester United are undefeated in the last seven fixtures in this matchup and have scored the first goal six times. United might be hard-pressed to keep Everton off the scoreboard, but they should be able to muster some counter-attack with Marcus Rashford (+550 first scorer, +175 anytime) contributing. The OVER (+200) on an alternate 3.5-goals total offers strong value.

