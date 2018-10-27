More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news

AT HALF: Salah puts Liverpool ahead; Watford has 2

By Nicholas MendolaOct 27, 2018, 10:49 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Watford has scored a pair of beauties, while Liverpool’s only been rewarded once for its dominance against Cardiff City as five 10 a.m. ET kickoffs have reached halftime in the Premier League.

[ MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold ] 

Southampton 0-0 Newcastle United [STREAM]

Two sides in dreadful need of some flash have seen a lot of blocked shots, and most possession to the winless visitors.

Liverpool 1-0 Cardiff City [STREAM]

The Reds look set to have a field day, with Mohamed Salah‘s goal coming on a partially blocked attempt after the Bluebirds blocked Liverpool’s first two shots of the sequence. Seems like it’s not about if, but about how many.

Fulham 0-1 Bournemouth [STREAM]

The Cottagers wobbly defense conceded a penalty through Timothy Fosu-Mensah, and Callum Wilson converted the chance he won.

Brighton and Hove Albion 0-0 Wolves [STREAM]

Nothing to be found at the Amex.

Watford 2-0 Huddersfield Town [STREAM]

Gerard Deulofeu and Roberto Pereyra have both scored beauties at Vicarage Road. Pereyra struck first off a terrific dribble, and Deulofeu hammered his strike over Jonas Lossl to make it 2-0.

Glenn Hoddle collapses at TV studios, “seriously ill”

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 27, 2018, 10:47 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Legendary figure Glenn Hoddle has been taken “seriously ill” after collapsing at the BT Sport studios on Saturday.

It is believed Hoddle, who is celebrating his 61st birthday on Saturday, was taken ill just after a show went off air. He was seen playing table football tennis (Teqball) with other hosts and guests which included Robbie Savage, Steve Sidwell and Harry Redknapp.

The Tottenham, Chelsea and England legend was due to be part of BT Sports’ Score program which commentates on the live action across the UK as it happens.

That show was cancelled and host Jake Humprhey revealed that their coverage of Leicester City vs. West Ham will go ahead as planned later on Saturday.

“Our friend & colleague Glenn Hoddle was taken seriously ill at the BT Sport studio this morning. Everyone of us is right with you Glenn, sending love & strength,” Humprhey’s said.

BT Sport presenter Gary Lineker added: “Hugely worrying news that Glenn Hoddle collapsed at the BT studios earlier. Thoughts are with him and his family. Come on Glenn.”

The former England manager was regarded as one of the most talented English players of all time and had a glittering playing career at Tottenham, Chelsea, AS Monaco and Swindon.

He has also coached Chelsea, Southampton and Tottenham in the Premier League, as well as Wolves in the second-tier and he guided Swindon Town to PL promotion in 1993.

Tottenham release update on stadium situation

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 27, 2018, 10:27 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Tottenham Hotspur will not be playing in their new stadium before 2019 after yet another delayed has been announced.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy issued has issued an update and confirmed that Spurs will play their home games at Wembley Stadium up to and including the clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Dec. 29.

Previously they were only schedule to play their home games at Wembley through the Oct. 29 game against Manchester City.

Due to “issues with the critical safety system” at their new 62,000 capacity home at White Hart Lane, the opening of the stadium has now been delayed for at least three months.

Spurs were due to play their home game against Liverpool on Sept. 15 at the new stadium but Levy has now said there will be a further update in “early December” about what the plan is for the rest of the season.

“There isn’t an hour that goes by when I am not asked when we will be able to stage our first game at our new home. I wish I was able to confirm an exact opening date and fixture,” Levy said. “However, in light of factors completely outside of our control, contractors missing deadlines and possible future unforeseen issues, we are naturally being cautious in respect of our timetable for our test events and official opening game.

“Whilst we are conscious of the need to keep pressure on our contractors to deliver as soon as possible, we are also acutely aware of how difficult the lack of clarity is for you, our supporters, to plan around games, particularly those at Christmas and New Year. In light of the above, and taking into account the restricted availability of manpower over the festive period, we have taken the decision to confirm today that all home games will be played at Wembley Stadium up to and including the game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on 29 December. We know the continued delay is a source of immense disappointment to everyone and I can only continue to apologize for this – it is a sentiment felt by all of us.”

At this point, is it better for Spurs to play the entire 2018-19 campaign at Wembley? It may now be getting to that stage and after a season-and-a-half play at Wembley, it has been a very decent temporary home venue for Tottenham.

Levy went on to confirm that several other projects around the stadium are now being worked on as they have extra time to upgrade transport infrastructure and with Wembley such a handy option to have, it could be better to just kick off the 2019-20 campaign in the new stadium rather than rushing things to get in for 8-10 games between now and May.

Watch Live: Liverpool v. Cardiff headlines 10am ET games

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 27, 2018, 9:45 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Five Premier League games take center stage on Saturday as Liverpool host Cardiff, Newcastle travel to Southampton, Fulham and Bournemouth clash, plus Wolves are on the road at Brighton and Watford host Huddersfield.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live here ] 

Will there be upsets galore? Can some strugglers kick-start their season?

[ MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold ] 

You can access additional games by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold which also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

[ STREAM: “Goal Rush” here ]

For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window. More info is available here.

The schedule for all four games at 10 a.m. ET is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.

10 a.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Cardiff City – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Brighton vs. Wolves – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Fulham vs. Bournemouth – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Southampton vs. Newcastle United – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Huddersfield Town – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Man United’s players protest over travel arrangements

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 27, 2018, 9:04 AM EDT
1 Comment

Multiple reports have claimed that a group of Manchester United players refused to attend a sponsorship event in protest to the team arriving late for their last two home matches in the UEFA Champions League.

And it appears they may now be punished.

United’s players arrived just 52 minutes before kick off against Juventus last Tuesday, even though the team meeting was moved to a hotel less than half a mile from the stadium due to issues with traffic. United’s team bus turned up late for their previous UCL home clash with Valencia, with the game delayed and the club fined by UEFA.

A report from the Daily Mail states that the decision from several players to not attend the event at the academy section of United’s training ground on Thursday “is understood to have cost a number of sponsors thousands of pounds. United have a wide range of commercial partners across the globe and it is understood some had flown in for the event.”

The report goes on to say that the club will fine the players who didn’t attend the event and senior figures are not happy at all.

As for the situation regarding traffic in Manchester on game days, it is a city wide issue and an urgent investigation has been launched by local police. Therefore the United hierarchy do not feel it is something they should take the blame for.

That said, United’s team bus has been stuck in traffic in London before, most notably when playing West Ham United at Upton Park as they were attacked by fans outside the stadium. It appears United’s players (Jose Mourinho isn’t getting involved) want better organization on match days, with the preparations ahead of two key UCL home games hardly ideal.

Mourinho walked with a few bodyguards among the fans to Old Trafford before the clash against Juventus, and it is believed he wanted his players to join him but due to safety concerns it wasn’t possible.