Bournemouth smash Fulham

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 27, 2018, 12:01 PM EDT
  • Bournemouth one point off top four
  • Wilson scored twice
  • Fulham have conceded 28 goals in 10 PL games

Bournemouth beat Fulham 3-0 at Craven Cottage on Saturday, as Eddie Howe‘s side continued their fine start to the season and piled more pressure on Slavisa Jokanovic.

Callum Wilson scored twice for the Cherries and David Brooks grabbed another as Fulham were reduced to 10 men late on after Kevin McDonald picked up a second yellow card.

With the win Bournemouth are now on 20 points for the season and sit in sixth place, while Fulham remain in 18th place on five points and have just one win on the board.

Wilson went close early on through a header and at the other end Aboubakar Kamara also saw a header fly just inches other Asmir Begovic‘s crossbar.

Bournemouth then won a penalty kick as Andre Marriner believed Wilson had been fouled by Timothy Fosu-Mensah in the box and the Englishman picked himself up to slot the spot kick home down the middle. 1-0 to the Cherries.

Fulham tried to get back on level terms and Aleksandar Mitrovic set up Andre Schurrle but his shot was straight at Begovic. At the other end Wilson nodded over as the end-to-end nature of the encounter continued.

Fulham pushed hard to get an equalizer but Denis Odoi nodded wide as Bournemouth took a lead into the break.

Fulham started the second half well but Bournemouth almost went 2-0 up but Sergio Rico saved superbly from Simon Francis‘ long-range effort.

Bournemouth doubled their lead with 20 minutes to go as Ryan Fraser played in Brooks and the youngster fired home for his third goal in four games.

Macdonald brought down Brooks soon after and Fulham’s skipper was shown a second yellow card as the Cottagers finished the game with 10 men.

And it got even worse as Wilson grabbed his second and Bournemouth’s third of the game after being played in by Fraser.

Klopp: Cardiff’s brief hope gave Liverpool “space for nice goals”

Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 27, 2018, 1:15 PM EDT
Cardiff City only had one moment of hope during a long Saturday at Liverpool, and that moment may have just awakened the hosts at Anfield.

Trailing 2-0, the Bluebirds got a goal from Callum Paterson to pull within one of the favored Reds on a day that Liverpool out shot Cardiff 19-2.

The only shot on that reached Liverpool backstop Alisson Becker.

Cardiff boss Neil Warnock was starting to think about a comeback.

“Anfield is an intimidating place,” Warnock said. “Our fans were fantastic, they know we are up against it. The lads gave everything. It was so quiet when Paterson scored, you had to dream of a comeback. I think it is my first goal here as a manager.”

However, the goal seemed to snap the Reds attack into life as Sadio Mane and Xherdan Shaqiri scored down the stretch.

Liverpool won 4-1 on the day to go atop the Premier League table for two days at a minimum. Man City can join them on 26 points with a win over Spurs on Monday. Here’s Klopp, via the BBC:

“90 minutes in the creative mood costs you. The boys don’t like it, I don’t like it, but the goal helped because at 2-1 Cardiff started believing and we used the space for nice goals. Happy because it is difficult, playing Wednesday and Saturday, we are through it with maximum points. That is good.”

Back to Warnock, he’s got thoughts on whether the Reds can win the Premier League.

“Liverpool have got more chance of winning the Champions League,” Warnock offered. “I think Manchester City will be too strong for them in the league but this could be their year in the Champions League.”

Watch Live: Leicester City vs. West Ham United

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 27, 2018, 12:15 PM EDT
Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez leads the line for West Ham United in a visit to Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

James Maddison and Kelechi Iheanacho start for Leicester City, as both teams begin a promising run of fixtures.

LINEUPS

Leicester City: Schmeichel, Amartey, Soyuncu, Maguire, Chilwell, Ghezzal, Ndidi, Iborra, Albrighton, Maddison, Iheanacho. Subs: Ward, Evans, Ricardo, Mendy, Gray, Okazaki, Vardy.

West Ham United: Fabianski, Zabaleta, Balbuena, Diop, Masuaku, Rice, Snodgrass, Noble, Diangana, Anderson, Chicharito. Subs: Adrian, Ogbonna, Fredericks, Cresswell, Coventry, Powell, Antonio.

Red-hot Brighton edge by Wolves

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 27, 2018, 12:13 PM EDT
  • First time Brighton have won three-straight PL games
  • Wolves suffer back-to-back defeats
  • Seagulls just one point behind Wolves

Brighton & Hove Albion beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 at the Amex Stadium on Saturday as Glenn Murray‘s second half goal was enough to secure all three points.

Wolves created plenty of chances throughout but found Brighton goalkeeper Mat Ryan in impressive form as Nuno Espirito Santo‘s side tasted defeat for the second-straight game after Murray, who suffered a nasty head injury at Newcastle last week, was the difference.

With their third-straight 1-0 win Brighton move on to 14 points for the season, while Wolves have 15 and are in ninth place.

Wolves started the better of the teams with Matt Doherty having plenty of joy down their right flank and going close on a few occasions.

The visitors continued to press and wanted a penalty kick for a handball in the box against Jose Izquierdo but nothing was given, while Adama Traore’s low shot was gathered well by Mat Ryan.

Doherty was then played in by Raul Jimenez’s clever flick and the right back had a clear sight of goal but put his effort wide of the far post.

Against the run of play Brighton almost took the lead as a corner went to the back post and somehow Shane Duffy nodded against the post and wide.

Right at the start of the second half Brighton took the lead. Bruno’s brave ball to the back post found Murray and the veteran striker swept home his sixth goal of the season.

Ryan denied Doherty’s drive from the edge of the box and then saved from Ruben Neves as Wolves surged forward in search of the equalizer.

Late on Ryan made a wonderful stop to deny Wolves from a corner, as Brighton held on for a valuable three points.

Clinical Watford ease by Huddersfield

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 27, 2018, 12:06 PM EDT
  • Pereyra, Deulofeu, Success score
  • Ben Foster denied Huddersfield with fine saves
  • Huddersfield still without a win

Watford beat Huddersfield Town 3-0 at Vicarage Road on Saturday but that didn’t tell the whole story.

Superb goals from Roberto Pereyra and Gerard Deulofeu put Watford in front but they had goalkeeper Ben Foster to thanks for keeping out several chances from Huddersfield. Issac Success wrapped up the win late on as the Hornets secured their second-straight win.

With the victory they now have 19 points, while Huddersfield slip to last place in the PL with just three points on the board.

Huddersfield came flying out of the traps early on with Alex Pritchard coming close and Ben Foster forced into some fine stops from distance.

However, it was the home side who took the lead and it was a wonderful goal to make it 1-0. Pereyra picked the ball up on the left flank, wandered inside past several Huddersfield players and then slotted home to continue his fine form. What a sublime individual goal.

Another fantastic goal soon had Watford 2-0 up as Deulofeu cut in from the right and then drilled a shot in at the near post which Jonas Lossl will be disappointed to have let in.

Huddersfield responded well as Chris Loewe’s long-range strike was touched onto the bar by Ben Foster but Watford almost went 3-0 up as Deulofeu’s shot clipped the outside of the post after another mazy run. Huddersfield continued to threaten as Foster was a busy man.

Watford had a good chance early in the second half but Will Hughes was denied by Lossl and at the other end Huddersfield kept creating chances and Issac Mbenza’s low shot was saved by Foster.

The Hornets wrapped up the win late on as Success won a free kick which was played short to Kiko Femenia who crossed for Success to tap home.