Bournemouth smash Fulham

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bournemouth one point off top four

Wilson scored twice

Fulham have conceded 28 goals in 10 PL games

Bournemouth beat Fulham 3-0 at Craven Cottage on Saturday, as Eddie Howe‘s side continued their fine start to the season and piled more pressure on Slavisa Jokanovic.

Callum Wilson scored twice for the Cherries and David Brooks grabbed another as Fulham were reduced to 10 men late on after Kevin McDonald picked up a second yellow card.

With the win Bournemouth are now on 20 points for the season and sit in sixth place, while Fulham remain in 18th place on five points and have just one win on the board.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Wilson went close early on through a header and at the other end Aboubakar Kamara also saw a header fly just inches other Asmir Begovic‘s crossbar.

Bournemouth then won a penalty kick as Andre Marriner believed Wilson had been fouled by Timothy Fosu-Mensah in the box and the Englishman picked himself up to slot the spot kick home down the middle. 1-0 to the Cherries.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Fulham tried to get back on level terms and Aleksandar Mitrovic set up Andre Schurrle but his shot was straight at Begovic. At the other end Wilson nodded over as the end-to-end nature of the encounter continued.

Fulham pushed hard to get an equalizer but Denis Odoi nodded wide as Bournemouth took a lead into the break.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Fulham started the second half well but Bournemouth almost went 2-0 up but Sergio Rico saved superbly from Simon Francis‘ long-range effort.

Bournemouth doubled their lead with 20 minutes to go as Ryan Fraser played in Brooks and the youngster fired home for his third goal in four games.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Macdonald brought down Brooks soon after and Fulham’s skipper was shown a second yellow card as the Cottagers finished the game with 10 men.

And it got even worse as Wilson grabbed his second and Bournemouth’s third of the game after being played in by Fraser.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports