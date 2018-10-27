Clinical Watford ease by Huddersfield

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Watford beat Huddersfield Town 3-0 at Vicarage Road on Saturday but that didn’t tell the whole story.

Superb goals from Roberto Pereyra and Gerard Deulofeu put Watford in front but they had goalkeeper Ben Foster to thanks for keeping out several chances from Huddersfield. Issac Success wrapped up the win late on as the Hornets secured their second-straight win.

With the victory they now have 19 points, while Huddersfield slip to last place in the PL with just three points on the board.

Huddersfield came flying out of the traps early on with Alex Pritchard coming close and Ben Foster forced into some fine stops from distance.

However, it was the home side who took the lead and it was a wonderful goal to make it 1-0. Pereyra picked the ball up on the left flank, wandered inside past several Huddersfield players and then slotted home to continue his fine form. What a sublime individual goal.

Another fantastic goal soon had Watford 2-0 up as Deulofeu cut in from the right and then drilled a shot in at the near post which Jonas Lossl will be disappointed to have let in.

Huddersfield responded well as Chris Loewe’s long-range strike was touched onto the bar by Ben Foster but Watford almost went 3-0 up as Deulofeu’s shot clipped the outside of the post after another mazy run. Huddersfield continued to threaten as Foster was a busy man.

Watford had a good chance early in the second half but Will Hughes was denied by Lossl and at the other end Huddersfield kept creating chances and Issac Mbenza’s low shot was saved by Foster.

The Hornets wrapped up the win late on as Success won a free kick which was played short to Kiko Femenia who crossed for Success to tap home.

