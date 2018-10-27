De Gea not focused on new Man United contract

David De Gea‘s contract at Manchester United is up at the end of this season, with the club having the option to extend the deal by a further year.

With that in mind, Jose Mourinho has said he’s unsure if DDG will extend his stay at United after he arrived in 2011 from Atletico Madrid.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of United’s home clash with Everton on Sunday (Watch live, 12 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) the Spanish goalkeeper seems happy enough at Old Trafford.

“What matters is the team and all of us being focused on what we need to focus on, which is winning games, rather than contracts or any topics that can be a distraction. What matters is focusing on football,” De Gea said. “We have an important game against Everton and we have some big fixtures over the coming months. I think that’s what matters, rather than thinking about anything else. I’ve been here for many seasons, as we’ve said. I’ve been at the club for eight seasons now. I’m very happy here. I always feel that warmth from the fans and everyone who works at the club.”

De Gea is a world-class goalkeeper who has a few hiccups over the past six months for United and Spain, but what you can’t underestimate is how important he is to the Red Devils. Week after week he pulls off stunning saves and the fact he’s been named their player of the season in four of the past five campaigns and been named the goalkeeper of the year by the PFA for the last four seasons says it all.

Where could De Gea go if he does leave United? It appears his dream move back to Real Madrid is over as they signed Thibaut Courtois over the summer, while Atletico Madrid could be a possibility if they decide to cash in on Jan Oblak this summer.

One thing we do know is that DDG is in a pretty good situation. United obviously trigger the one-year extension on his deal but at the age of 27 he has his prime years ahead of him and European giants will be licking their lips at the prospect of being able to sign a pre-contract agreement for De Gea or getting him on the cheap next summer with United forced to sell.

