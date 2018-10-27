Glenn Hoddle collapses at TV studios, “seriously ill”

Tottenham Hotspur will not be playing in their new stadium before 2019 after yet another delayed has been announced.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy issued has issued an update and confirmed that Spurs will play their home games at Wembley Stadium up to and including the clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Dec. 29.

Previously they were only schedule to play their home games at Wembley through the Oct. 29 game against Manchester City.

Due to “issues with the critical safety system” at their new 62,000 capacity home at White Hart Lane, the opening of the stadium has now been delayed for at least three months.

Spurs were due to play their home game against Liverpool on Sept. 15 at the new stadium but Levy has now said there will be a further update in “early December” about what the plan is for the rest of the season.

“There isn’t an hour that goes by when I am not asked when we will be able to stage our first game at our new home. I wish I was able to confirm an exact opening date and fixture,” Levy said. “However, in light of factors completely outside of our control, contractors missing deadlines and possible future unforeseen issues, we are naturally being cautious in respect of our timetable for our test events and official opening game.

“Whilst we are conscious of the need to keep pressure on our contractors to deliver as soon as possible, we are also acutely aware of how difficult the lack of clarity is for you, our supporters, to plan around games, particularly those at Christmas and New Year. In light of the above, and taking into account the restricted availability of manpower over the festive period, we have taken the decision to confirm today that all home games will be played at Wembley Stadium up to and including the game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on 29 December. We know the continued delay is a source of immense disappointment to everyone and I can only continue to apologize for this – it is a sentiment felt by all of us.”

At this point, is it better for Spurs to play the entire 2018-19 campaign at Wembley? It may now be getting to that stage and after a season-and-a-half play at Wembley, it has been a very decent temporary home venue for Tottenham.

Levy went on to confirm that several other projects around the stadium are now being worked on as they have extra time to upgrade transport infrastructure and with Wembley such a handy option to have, it could be better to just kick off the 2019-20 campaign in the new stadium rather than rushing things to get in for 8-10 games between now and May.

