Glenn Hoddle collapses at TV studios, “seriously ill”

Legendary figure Glenn Hoddle has been taken “seriously ill” after collapsing at the BT Sport studios on Saturday.
It is believed Hoddle, who is celebrating his 61st birthday on Saturday, was taken ill just after a show went off air. He was seen playing table football tennis (Teqball) with other hosts and guests which included Robbie Savage, Steve Sidwell and Harry Redknapp.
The Tottenham, Chelsea and England legend was due to be part of BT Sports’ Score program which commentates on the live action across the UK as it happens.
That show was cancelled and host Jake Humprhey revealed that their coverage of Leicester City vs. West Ham will go ahead as planned later on Saturday.
“Our friend & colleague Glenn Hoddle was taken seriously ill at the BT Sport studio this morning. Everyone of us is right with you Glenn, sending love & strength,” Humprhey’s said.
BT Sport presenter Gary Lineker added: “Hugely worrying news that Glenn Hoddle collapsed at the BT studios earlier. Thoughts are with him and his family. Come on Glenn.”
The former England manager was regarded as one of the most talented English players of all time and had a glittering playing career at Tottenham, Chelsea, AS Monaco and Swindon.
He has also coached Chelsea, Southampton and Tottenham in the Premier League, as well as Wolves in the second-tier and he guided Swindon Town to PL promotion in 1993.