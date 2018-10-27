Klopp: Cardiff’s brief hope gave Liverpool “space for nice goals”

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Cardiff City only had one moment of hope during a long Saturday at Liverpool, and that moment may have just awakened the hosts at Anfield.

Trailing 2-0, the Bluebirds got a goal from Callum Paterson to pull within one of the favored Reds on a day that Liverpool out shot Cardiff 19-2.

[ RECAP: Liverpool 4-1 Cardiff ]

The only shot on that reached Liverpool backstop Alisson Becker.

Cardiff boss Neil Warnock was starting to think about a comeback.

“Anfield is an intimidating place,” Warnock said. “Our fans were fantastic, they know we are up against it. The lads gave everything. It was so quiet when Paterson scored, you had to dream of a comeback. I think it is my first goal here as a manager.”

However, the goal seemed to snap the Reds attack into life as Sadio Mane and Xherdan Shaqiri scored down the stretch.

Liverpool won 4-1 on the day to go atop the Premier League table for two days at a minimum. Man City can join them on 26 points with a win over Spurs on Monday. Here’s Klopp, via the BBC:

“90 minutes in the creative mood costs you. The boys don’t like it, I don’t like it, but the goal helped because at 2-1 Cardiff started believing and we used the space for nice goals. Happy because it is difficult, playing Wednesday and Saturday, we are through it with maximum points. That is good.”

Back to Warnock, he’s got thoughts on whether the Reds can win the Premier League.

“Liverpool have got more chance of winning the Champions League,” Warnock offered. “I think Manchester City will be too strong for them in the league but this could be their year in the Champions League.”

Follow @NicholasMendola