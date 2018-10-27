Liverpool control Cardiff, go top of table

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Two for Mane

Salah, Shaqiri star

Reds first to 26 points

Liverpool sits atop the Premier League, at least for a few days, after an easy win over Cardiff City on Saturday at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah had a goal and 2 assists, Sadio Mane scored twice, and Xherdan Shaqiri also scored as the Reds ran out 4-1 winners to reach 26 points on the season.

Cardiff remains 17th with five points, and got its goal from Callum Paterson.

Liverpool opened up shop in the Cardiff City end to start the match, and the Bluebirds allowed the Reds three successive shots on target in the 10th minute.

Cardiff blocked two shots and got a piece of Salah’s effort that made it 1-0.

The Reds didn’t slow down, with Van Dijk hitting the post.

Cardiff backstop Neil Etheridge made an outstanding intervention to deny Salah and clear danger in the 15th.

Adam Lallana had a header cleared off the line at the final breath of the first half.

Cardiff bundled a ball over the line in the 52nd only to be denied by the offside flag.

Mane finally finished another Reds chance, turning twice and losing possession before hitting a left-footed rocket past Etheridge.

Cardiff did find a goal in the 77th minute through Paterson. Junior Hoilett‘s cross deflected off Virgil Van Dijk and Paterson poked it past Alisson Becker.

Liverpool restored its 2-goal lead when Salah slid in Shaqiri for a classy 84th minute finish, and took it to three through Mane’s clever chipped finish of a Salah set-up in the 87th.

0 – Cardiff have failed to have a single touch in Liverpool's box during the first half. Unambitious. pic.twitter.com/E4Tp6JFmbL — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 27, 2018

