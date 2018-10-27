More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Lopetegui hopes to save the season (and his job) in El Clasico

Associated PressOct 27, 2018, 8:50 PM EDT
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Julen Lopetegui heads into his first clasico against fierce rival Barcelona still believing he can succeed as Real Madrid coach.

Speculation of his imminent firing has been rampant in Spain since Madrid went on a five-game winless streak that included its longest ever scoring drought.

An unconvincing 2-1 win over Viktoria Plzen this week did little to change the mood that Lopetegui is in serious danger of losing his job.

Lopetegui said on Saturday he still hopes to turn around Madrid’s season a day before his team visits Barcelona’s Camp Nou.

When pressed about his future after the match, he said: “I hope I am still breathing, I don’t think I am going to die. Our situation is not irreversible, we are in October.”

Madrid has fallen to eighth place after back-to-back Spanish league losses against Alaves and Levante. Even so, it is only five points behind new leader Atletico Madrid, which won on Saturday.

Blasted in the Spanish media, Lopetegui has so far maintained the public support of players such as captain Sergio Ramos and heavyweights Marcelo and Francisco “Isco” Alarcon.

“They believe in me and I believe in them,” Lopetegui said. “And that goes to show that we are working well and working hard, and have the motivation to please our fans. We are heading (to Barcelona) with the maximum ambition.”

Madrid hasn’t lost in its last four visits to Barcelona, although those results came under coach Zinedine Zindane and with Cristiano Ronaldo leading the team that he left in the offseason for Juventus.

Barcelona will also be without Lionel Messi, who is mending a broken right forearm.

That will make this clasico the first to be played without either star since 2007.

Barcelona beat Inter Milan 2-0 this week in its first match since Messi’s injury, but despite the strong performance coach Ernesto Valverde rejects the label of favorite against Madrid.

For Valverde, Madrid is even more dangerous when it is desperate for a victory over its top rival.

“We know how Madrid is, the more badly it is hurt, the more dangerous it is,” Valverde said. “The crises in teams like Madrid are always blown out of proportion, and then the players step up. There were moments at the start of the season when Madrid was playing brilliantly.”

Barcelona, which enters the match in second place at one point behind Atletico, will entrust Luis Suarez to lead the attack.

The only question is whether Valverde will give a second straight start to Rafinha after he scored against Inter, or opt to play forward Ousmane Dembele in Messi’s spot.

“We have to be able to play our style, that is the key,” Valverde said. “With or without Messi, that is what earned us the league title last year.”

Atleti rebound from Dortmund debacle to take La Liga lead

Associated PressOct 27, 2018, 7:50 PM EDT
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Atletico Madrid bounced back from its worst defeat under coach Diego Simeone by beating Real Sociedad 2-0 to take the lead of the Spanish league on Saturday.

Atletico was one point ahead of Barcelona and Espanyol. Barcelona can reclaim the lead on Sunday when it hosts Real Madrid in the season’s first clasico.

Atletico produced the convincing home victory over Sociedad three days after it lost at Borussia Dortmund 4-0 in the Champions League, its biggest loss in 390 matches since Simeone took charge in 2011.

Atletico hemmed Sociedad in its own area for most of the first half until Diego Godin broke through just before halftime when he swept in a clearance of a pass by Angel Correa.

Fellow defender Filipe Luis added a second goal as a substitute in the 61st when he cut inside from the left flank and fired into the far corner of the net.

Simeone made four changes to his starting 11 from the collapse at Dortmund, starting Correa, Rodrigo Hernandez, Stefan Savic and Santiago Arias instead of Filipe Luis, Thomas Lemar, Thomas Partey and Juanfran Torres.

“I was convinced that my players would respond in the best way possible and once again they showed the inner strength of this team,” Simeone said.

The 2 Robbies: Liverpool Continue Their Solid Form

By Andy EdwardsOct 27, 2018, 6:59 PM EDT
The Robbies look back on a strong week of European ties and what those results can tell us about some big matchups ahead. First, it’s a look at both of Liverpool’s four-goal matches against Rest Star Belgrade and Cardiff City. Then it’s time to talk about Manchester United and their battle against Juventus in the midweek (11:00). The Robbies then look at Tottenham’s recent form, and whether the blame belongs with Pochettino (19:00). Finally, we look back at all the matches from a busy Saturday, including a deeper look into Fulham’s start in the Premier League (29:00).

Serie A: Ronaldo scores both goals in Juve’s comeback win

By Andy EdwardsOct 27, 2018, 5:44 PM EDT
A roundup of Saturday’s action in Italy’s to flight…

Empoli 1-2 Juventus

Juventus improved to 10 games unbeaten (nine wins) to start the Serie A season, thanks to a second-half comeback spearheaded by a pair of Cristiano Ronaldo goals.

Francesco Caputo put the home side ahead just before the half-hour mark, smashing a left-footed striker past Wojciech Szczesny from near the penalty spot. The comeback began early in the second half, when Paulo Dybala went down in the box and Juve were awarded a penalty kick.

Ronaldo hammered the ensuing spot kick past the goalkeeper to draw Juve level. 15 minutes later, the winner came in seriously stunning fashion. Blaise Matuidi played the ball to Ronaldo 25 yards from goal. He took a touch toward goal and unloaded from 22 yards out. The trajectory of the ball was impossible to track, let alone stop. It sailed toward the upper-90 and found its home in the inside netting. Massimiliano Allegri called the strike “a moment of magic.”

“Those types of moves should be shown to kids in football academies rather than boring them with theory and tactics,” he said after the game. “Tomorrow, so many of them will go out and try to imitate the feat of a superstar: By doing that they will certainly learn more than with abstract concepts.”

Juve’s lead in the title race currently stands at seven points ahead of second-place Napoli’s meeting with Roma on Sunday.

Elsewhere in Serie A

Atalanta 3-0 Parma
Torino 1-1 Fiorentina

Sunday’s Serie A schedule

Sassuolo vs. Bologna — 7:30 a.m. ET
SPAL vs. Frosinone — 10 a.m. ET
Cagliari vs. Chievo — 10 a.m. ET
Genoa vs. Udinese — 10 a.m. ET
AC Milan vs. Sampdoria — 1 p.m. ET
Napoli vs. Roma — 3:30 p.m. ET

Reports: Leicester owner’s helicopter crashes outside stadium

By Andy EdwardsOct 27, 2018, 4:28 PM EDT
UPDATE: 5:49 p.m. ET — Leicester City released the following brief statement: “We are assisting Leicestershire Police and the Emergency Services in dealing with a major incident at King Power Stadium. The club will issue a more detailed statement once further information has been established.”

The helicopter of Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha has reportedly crashed shortly after taking off from the King Power Stadium following the Foxes’ 1-1 draw with West Ham United on Saturday.

Srivaddhanaprabha leaves every home game he attends via helicopter, which lands on the field after the King Power stands have emptied. Srivaddhanaprabha purchased the club in August 2010.

Former Leicester striker, and current television analyst, Gary Lineker tweeted the first report. Many other major news outlets in the UK have followed suit.

Leicestershire Police confirmed they were “dealing with an incident in the vicinity of the King Power Stadium.”