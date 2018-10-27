Newcastle, Saints scorless at St. Mary’s

- Saints remain 16th
- Long misses prime chance for winner
- Winless Magpies move 19th
Chances were at a premium as Newcastle United and Southampton staged a proper relegation-style scrap at St. Mary’s on Saturday.
[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live ]
Mohamed Elyounoussi was stifled on a fourth minute chance by Newcastle backstop Martin Dubravka, who would then concede a corner stopping a Charlie Austin strike.
The visitors, however, went on to hold plenty of the ball. Yoshinori Muto couldn’t turn a tough shot inside the near post, and Kenedy had a dangerous shot blocked inside the 18.
Danny Ings had two attempts in the 59th minute, with Federico Fernandez blocking the latter effort for a corner.
Noted Newcastle killer Shane Long missed a prime opportunity in the 90th, as Saints looked the better money to bag a winner but failed to find a way past Dubravka.
[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]
[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]