Red-hot Brighton edge by Wolves

First time Brighton have won three-straight PL games

Wolves suffer back-to-back defeats

Seagulls just one point behind Wolves

Brighton & Hove Albion beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 at the Amex Stadium on Saturday as Glenn Murray‘s second half goal was enough to secure all three points.

Wolves created plenty of chances throughout but found Brighton goalkeeper Mat Ryan in impressive form as Nuno Espirito Santo‘s side tasted defeat for the second-straight game after Murray, who suffered a nasty head injury at Newcastle last week, was the difference.

With their third-straight 1-0 win Brighton move on to 14 points for the season, while Wolves have 15 and are in ninth place.

Wolves started the better of the teams with Matt Doherty having plenty of joy down their right flank and going close on a few occasions.

The visitors continued to press and wanted a penalty kick for a handball in the box against Jose Izquierdo but nothing was given, while Adama Traore’s low shot was gathered well by Mat Ryan.

Doherty was then played in by Raul Jimenez’s clever flick and the right back had a clear sight of goal but put his effort wide of the far post.

Against the run of play Brighton almost took the lead as a corner went to the back post and somehow Shane Duffy nodded against the post and wide.

Right at the start of the second half Brighton took the lead. Bruno’s brave ball to the back post found Murray and the veteran striker swept home his sixth goal of the season.

Ryan denied Doherty’s drive from the edge of the box and then saved from Ruben Neves as Wolves surged forward in search of the equalizer.

Late on Ryan made a wonderful stop to deny Wolves from a corner, as Brighton held on for a valuable three points.

