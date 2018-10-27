Report: Almiron to join West Ham in $33 million deal

Miguel Almiron is expected to leave Atlanta United this offseason and when he does he will demand a record transfer fee for an outgoing MLS player.

A report from Ultima Hora claims that West Ham have moved ahead of Arsenal and Tottenham in the race to sign the 24-year-old Paraguayan forward.

Per the report “it will be West Ham who breaks the market and pays $33 million for the Paraguayan striker at end of the year” and they will sign Argentine Gonzalo Martinez to replace Almiron.

Now, that $33 million figure has come from club president Darren Eales talking about Almiron’s value earlier this month and how reported fees of $11 million were laughable and it would take offers three times that to get Atlanta to start listening. Hence, the $33 million.

Now, it does seem that there will be a seismic shift for Atlanta this offseason with their coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino already announcing he will move on after leading them to a stunning first two seasons as a franchise.

With Almiron reportedly wanting to head to Europe, plus the likes of Josef Martinez also linked with moves, one of the most exciting attacking lineups in MLS history may well be ravaged in the offseason.

Would Almiron fit in well at West Ham? With Manuel Lanzini out for the season through injury and Andriy Yarmolenko now out for six months after an Achilles injury, the Hammers do have some depth issues in the attacking area of the pitch. And with all due respect to both Almiron and the Hammers, he could expect to play a lot more for West Ham than Arsenal and Spurs in the upcoming months. Then again, maybe holding out for a move to Spurs is a better option given Pochettino’s record developing promising youngsters into world-class talents?

