Report: Almiron to join West Ham in $33 million deal

Miguel Almiron is expected to leave Atlanta United this offseason and when he does he will demand a record transfer fee for an outgoing MLS player.
A report from Ultima Hora claims that West Ham have moved ahead of Arsenal and Tottenham in the race to sign the 24-year-old Paraguayan forward.
Per the report “it will be West Ham who breaks the market and pays $33 million for the Paraguayan striker at end of the year” and they will sign Argentine Gonzalo Martinez to replace Almiron.
Now, that $33 million figure has come from club president Darren Eales talking about Almiron’s value earlier this month and how reported fees of $11 million were laughable and it would take offers three times that to get Atlanta to start listening. Hence, the $33 million.
Now, it does seem that there will be a seismic shift for Atlanta this offseason with their coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino already announcing he will move on after leading them to a stunning first two seasons as a franchise.
With Almiron reportedly wanting to head to Europe, plus the likes of Josef Martinez also linked with moves, one of the most exciting attacking lineups in MLS history may well be ravaged in the offseason.
Would Almiron fit in well at West Ham? With Manuel Lanzini out for the season through injury and Andriy Yarmolenko now out for six months after an Achilles injury, the Hammers do have some depth issues in the attacking area of the pitch. And with all due respect to both Almiron and the Hammers, he could expect to play a lot more for West Ham than Arsenal and Spurs in the upcoming months. Then again, maybe holding out for a move to Spurs is a better option given Pochettino’s record developing promising youngsters into world-class talents?
Five Premier League games take center stage on Saturday as Liverpool host Cardiff, Newcastle travel to Southampton, Fulham and Bournemouth clash, plus Wolves are on the road at Brighton and Watford hosts Huddersfield.
Will there be upsets galore? Can some strugglers kick-start their season?
Multiple reports have claimed that a group of Manchester United players refused to attend a sponsorship event in protest to the team arriving late for their last two home matches in the UEFA Champions League.
And it appears they may now be punished.
United’s players arrived just 52 minutes before kick off against Juventus last Tuesday, even though the team meeting was moved to a hotel less than half a mile from the stadium due to issues with traffic. United’s team bus turned up late for their previous UCL home clash with Valencia, with the game delayed and the club fined by UEFA.
A report from the Daily Mail states that the decision from several players to not attend the event at the academy section of United’s training ground on Thursday “is understood to have cost a number of sponsors thousands of pounds. United have a wide range of commercial partners across the globe and it is understood some had flown in for the event.”
The report goes on to say that the club will fine the players who didn’t attend the event and senior figures are not happy at all.
As for the situation regarding traffic in Manchester on game days, it is a city wide issue and an urgent investigation has been launched by local police. Therefore the United hierarchy do not feel it is something they should take the blame for.
That said, United’s team bus has been stuck in traffic in London before, most notably when playing West Ham United at Upton Park as they were attacked by fans outside the stadium. It appears United’s players (Jose Mourinho isn’t getting involved) want better organization on match days, with the preparations ahead of two key UCL home games hardly ideal.
Mourinho walked with a few bodyguards among the fans to Old Trafford before the clash against Juventus, and it is believed he wanted his players to join him but due to safety concerns it wasn’t possible.
David De Gea‘s contract at Manchester United is up at the end of this season, with the club having the option to extend the deal by a further year.
[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live ]
With that in mind, Jose Mourinho has said he’s unsure if DDG will extend his stay at United after he arrived in 2011 from Atletico Madrid.
Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of United’s home clash with Everton on Sunday (Watch live, 12 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) the Spanish goalkeeper seems happy enough at Old Trafford.
“What matters is the team and all of us being focused on what we need to focus on, which is winning games, rather than contracts or any topics that can be a distraction. What matters is focusing on football,” De Gea said. “We have an important game against Everton and we have some big fixtures over the coming months. I think that’s what matters, rather than thinking about anything else. I’ve been here for many seasons, as we’ve said. I’ve been at the club for eight seasons now. I’m very happy here. I always feel that warmth from the fans and everyone who works at the club.”
De Gea is a world-class goalkeeper who has a few hiccups over the past six months for United and Spain, but what you can’t underestimate is how important he is to the Red Devils. Week after week he pulls off stunning saves and the fact he’s been named their player of the season in four of the past five campaigns and been named the goalkeeper of the year by the PFA for the last four seasons says it all.
Where could De Gea go if he does leave United? It appears his dream move back to Real Madrid is over as they signed Thibaut Courtois over the summer, while Atletico Madrid could be a possibility if they decide to cash in on Jan Oblak this summer.
One thing we do know is that DDG is in a pretty good situation. United obviously trigger the one-year extension on his deal but at the age of 27 he has his prime years ahead of him and European giants will be licking their lips at the prospect of being able to sign a pre-contract agreement for De Gea or getting him on the cheap next summer with United forced to sell.
MADRID (AP) Espanyol conceded in injury time to draw Valladolid 1-1 and miss a chance to take the outright lead in the Spanish league on Friday.
Espanyol was in front until Italian forward Daniele Verde converted a free kick a minute into injury time to even the match and keep the visitors from moving past Catalan rival Barcelona at the top of the standings.
Espanyol now has the same 18 points as Barcelona but trails on goal difference. Barcelona hosts Real Madrid in the league “clasico” on Sunday at Camp Nou Stadium.
Forward Borja Iglesias put Espanyol ahead with a powerful right-footed shot from outside the area in the first half. Verde’s late free kick appeared to deflect on the wall, taking goalkeeper Diego Lopez out of play.
It was the first league goal for Verde, who is playing on loan from Roma.
Promoted Valladolid, owned by former Brazil striker Ronaldo, had won four straight and could have joined Barcelona at the top had it won the home match. It has 16 points and is in sixth place. The team’s next league game is at Real Madrid.
Espanyol hasn’t lost since a 1-0 defeat against Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in the fifth round.
Valladolid is playing in the first division for the first time since 2013-14. Ronaldo, a two-time World Cup winner and a former Madrid and Barcelona striker, became a majority stakeholder in the club this season.
