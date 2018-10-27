More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Reports: Leicester owner’s helicopter crashes outside stadium

By Andy EdwardsOct 27, 2018, 4:28 PM EDT
UPDATE: 5:49 p.m. ET — Leicester City released the following brief statement: “We are assisting Leicestershire Police and the Emergency Services in dealing with a major incident at King Power Stadium. The club will issue a more detailed statement once further information has been established.”

The helicopter of Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha has reportedly crashed shortly after taking off from the King Power Stadium following the Foxes’ 1-1 draw with West Ham United on Saturday.

Srivaddhanaprabha leaves every home game he attends via helicopter, which lands on the field after the King Power stands have emptied. Srivaddhanaprabha purchased the club in August 2010.

Former Leicester striker, and current television analyst, Gary Lineker tweeted the first report. Many other major news outlets in the UK have followed suit.

Leicestershire Police confirmed they were “dealing with an incident in the vicinity of the King Power Stadium.”

Serie A: Ronaldo scores both goals in Juve’s comeback win

By Andy EdwardsOct 27, 2018, 5:44 PM EDT
A roundup of Saturday’s action in Italy’s to flight…

Empoli 1-2 Juventus

Juventus improved to 10 games unbeaten (nine wins) to start the Serie A season, thanks to a second-half comeback spearheaded by a pair of Cristiano Ronaldo goals.

Francesco Caputo put the home side ahead just before the half-hour mark, smashing a left-footed striker past Wojciech Szczesny from near the penalty spot. The comeback began early in the second half, when Paulo Dybala went down in the box and Juve were awarded a penalty kick.

Ronaldo hammered the ensuing spot kick past the goalkeeper to draw Juve level. 15 minutes later, the winner came in seriously stunning fashion. Blaise Matuidi played the ball to Ronaldo 25 yards from goal. He took a touch toward goal and unloaded from 22 yards out. The trajectory of the ball was impossible to track, let alone stop. It sailed toward the upper-90 and found its home in the inside netting. Massimiliano Allegri called the strike “a moment of magic.”

“Those types of moves should be shown to kids in football academies rather than boring them with theory and tactics,” he said after the game. “Tomorrow, so many of them will go out and try to imitate the feat of a superstar: By doing that they will certainly learn more than with abstract concepts.”

Juve’s lead in the title race currently stands at seven points ahead of second-place Napoli’s meeting with Roma on Sunday.

Elsewhere in Serie A

Atalanta 3-0 Parma
Torino 1-1 Fiorentina

Sunday’s Serie A schedule

Sassuolo vs. Bologna — 7:30 a.m. ET
SPAL vs. Frosinone — 10 a.m. ET
Cagliari vs. Chievo — 10 a.m. ET
Genoa vs. Udinese — 10 a.m. ET
AC Milan vs. Sampdoria — 1 p.m. ET
Napoli vs. Roma — 3:30 p.m. ET

PL Sunday preview: Chelsea, Arsenal chasing title pacers

By Andy EdwardsOct 27, 2018, 3:42 PM EDT
One half of the Premier League’s “big six” will be in action, spread across three games, on Sunday.

Chelsea seek to remain in the PL title race; Arsenal seek to extend their winning streak to 12 games; Manchester United seek to reassert themselves and turn their season around.

Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal — 9:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

It’s been a while since Arsenal last dropped points — let alone lost a game. You have to go back to the second week of the PL season to find the most recent blemish on Unai Emery‘s otherwise sparkling record. No side in Europe can claim a better ongoing run of results (11 straight wins, by a combined score of 31-9 – all competitions). The Gunners will look to make it a dozen wins in a row on Sunday, when they visit Selhurst Park. The club’s longest-ever winning streak is 14 games — achieved in the fall of 1987. Wins over Palace, Blackpool (League Cup) and Liverpool would see Emery and Co., match the record.

Things couldn’t be going much worse for Palace at the moment. Roy Hodgson‘s Eagles have lost three straight league games (winless in four) and slipped to 15th in the PL table, now just two points clear of the relegation zone, during the slide.

INJURIES: Crystal Palace — OUT: Christian Benteke (knee), Scott Dann (knee) | Arsenal — OUT: Laurent Koscielny (achilles); QUESTIONABLE: Sead Kolasinac (hamstring), Ainsley Maitland-Niles (fitness)

Burnley vs. Chelsea — 9:30 a.m. ET, on NBC Sports Gold

Chelsea remain one of three unbeaten PL sides (Liverpool and Manchester City) ahead of Sunday’s trip to Turf Moor. Maurizio Sarri‘s side has, however, dropped points in three of their last four games (draws with West Ham United, Liverpool and Man United). That mini-skid has seen the Blues fall five points back of leaders Liverpool (and potentially City, who play on Monday, as well). Eden Hazard has been arguably the PL’s best player through nine games, but the Belgian superstar’s status is unknown due to a lingering back injury suffered during last week’s 2-2 draw with Man United.

Speaking of Belgian centerpieces, midfielder Steven Defour is back and available for the Clarets after nine months out following knee surgery. Likewise, winger Robbie Brady is expected to be available for selection for the first time in 10 months following a knee operation of his own. The two represent a different class of players capable of delivering Burnley back into the PL’s top-half to build upon last season’s seventh-place finish.

INJURIES: Burnley — OUT: Ben Gibson (fitness), Nick Pope (shoulder), Stephen Ward (knee) | Chelsea — QUESTIONABLE: Eden Hazard (back)

Manchester United vs. Everton — 12 p.m. ET, on NBC and NBCSports.com

Seven points — and five places in the table — currently separate Man United from the top-four, thanks to the Red Devils’ dreadful start to the season (just four wins, and three losses, in the first nine games). European competition hasn’t treated them much better, as they were completely outplayed and beaten by Juventus at Old Trafford this week. Jose Mourinho isn’t expected to have Alexis Sanchez or Jesse Lingard to pick from on Sunday, meaning Romelu Lukaku, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford should start by default. Martial bagged a brace in the draw with Chelsea, while Rashford hasn’t scored a league goal since Sept. 29; it’s been even longer for Lukaku, whose last PL tally came on Sept. 15.

On the other side, Marco Silva has Everton playing some great soccer late: three straight wins, by a combined score of 7-1. Even better, six of the seven goals have been scored by Richarlison, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Bernad, Theo Walcott or Cenk Tosun, the Toffees’ five most important attacking players. With summer signings Andre Gomes and Yerry Mina making the startling lineup and bench for last week’s victory over Palace, Silva has everyone around Goodison Park feeling exceedingly hopeful ahead of Sunday’s trip to Old Trafford.

INJURIES: Man United — OUT: Alexis Sanchez (groin), Marouane Fellaini (groin), Scott McTominay (knee), Jesse Lingard (groin) | Everton — OUT: None

What did we learn from the Premier League?

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 27, 2018, 2:38 PM EDT
What did we learn from the six Premier League games on Saturday?

Liverpool went top of the PL table, while big wins for Watford, Brighton and Bournemouth continued their fine form early in the season.

Below is a look at the key takeaways from a day littered with fine goals and displays.

Liverpool’s offense is clicking through the gears

Here we go. Here they come. After a run of five games where they scored just three goals, Liverpool’s offense is back to its best as they beat Cardiff City 4-1 on Saturday with Mohamed Salah grabbing a goal and two assists, plus Sadio Mane and Xherdan Shaqiri were on the scoresheet. Scoring eight goals in their two games over the past four days, any talk about Liverpool’s defense being their main strength this season will surely dissipate, for now. Yes, they’ve improved drastically in defense since Virgil Van Dijk arrived in January. In fact, the goal they conceded against Cardiff was the first they’ve let in during a home league game since February. But the main concern in the early months of this season was about the attacking prowess of Mane, Salah and Roberto Firmino and if they could repeat their gaudy numbers from 2017-18.

Everything points to them being able to do just that, or at least get very close, with Salah in particular looking back to his best after a slow start to the season. With Shaqiri in the mix and Daniel Sturridge now fit, Liverpool’s attack has a fresh look to it and there will be more options for rotation as the season continues. With 26 points from a possible 30 so far, things have started very well for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp. The Reds are looking good in the UEFA Champions League once again and seem set to push Manchester City all the way. If they’re going to win one of those big competitions this season, they need Mane, Salah and Firmino on form more than they need a vastly improved defense.

Southampton drifting into another relegation scrap

Mark Hughes and Southampton are in a bad place right now. Saints have won just one of their opening 10 games this season despite not having a particularly tough schedule, and the 0-0 draw with Newcastle at home on Saturday marked the fifth-straight game where they have failed to score. With just one win at home in their last 16 PL games, the warning signs have been there for a while and the regression has been steady and true ever since Ronald Koeman left in the summer of 2016. Saints seem to be sleepwalking into a perilous situation for the second season on the trot.

With reports linking former AS Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim with Saints, it appears Hughes may already be running out of time and the good faith (and long-term contract) he received for keeping them in the PL at the end of last season has already evaporated. The fact Southampton stuck with Mauricio Pellegrino for 30 games last season before bringing in Hughes may also work against the current manager, as it is unlikely Les Reed and Ralph Krueger will wait that long this season to try and address a worrying trend. Southampton were for so long the model club as managers and players only left when they were sought after by huge clubs paying big cash. Now, Saints are stuck with a squad of players who are woefully underperforming and a manager who has resorted to making them hard to beat without solving their attacking issues.

Saints play Man City, Man United, Watford, Fulham and Tottenham in their next five games and anything other than six points from that haul will see them dragged into a severe relegation battle for the second-straight season. With the players they have, that just isn’t good enough. Negativity is rife at St Mary’s and the fact Saints have won just once at home in the last 12 months tells the whole story. Confidence is low and the goals aren’t flowing and there is only so much a manager can do in that situation. Saints are symptomatic of a team who have drifted due to managerial changes and new players not adding the quality they need.

Fulham’s defensive frailties too severe for Slavisa to sort out

Every time Fulham walk out onto the pitch it seems like they’re going to concede at least three goals. In truth, the stats say it’s just a little under that. 2.8. My apologies… Despite conceding 28 goals in their opening 10 games of the season, Slavisa Jokanovic is sticking with his philosophy and is asking his players to push up the pitch and try to pass around their opponents. Bournemouth did that much better than Fulham on Saturday, as the Cherries won 3-0 at Craven Cottage and ruthlessly exposed the Cottagers’ deficiencies.

Will Jokanovic be given the chance to turn things around in west London? He seems unlikely to change his tactics and despite Fulham’s American owner Shahid Khan giving his Serbian coach the dreaded vote of confidence earlier this week, time is not on Jokanovic’s side. Unless he changes his entire coaching philosophy, Fulham aren’t going to stay in the PL this season. They create chances galore but they’re so wasteful in attack and describing their defending as haphazard is incredibly kind.

“We made good work and tried to stop conceding so many, we weren’t very successful today but the players are fighting well. We have enough quality to score but we can’t find a way to find a clean sheet. The Premier League is tough not just for us but for many clubs. We are making expensive mistakes,” Jokanovic told the BBC. “I am not thinking about my future. I will be ready for the next challenge. I am living my present and that is today a very hard defeat. I must be brave and keep going and encourage my team.”

So, he will not change his style of play. And that style is a mishmash of being too cautious and throwing caution to the wind, while also changing goalkeepers and defenders on a weekly basis.

Bedding in so many new players was always going to be tough (Fulham brought in 12 players and spent over $130 million after gaining promotion) and quite simply this squad isn’t built to defend in a 4-5-1 formation and scrap for 1-0 wins. And therein lies the problem. Do you stick with Jokanovic at least until January when you can bring in some new players? Or do you cut him loose now and bring in a more solid, stable coach to try and give the team some much needed balance? Fulham haven’t been terrible in most of their games this season but they haven’t been ruthless enough in either box and that is what will end up costing Jokanovic his job.

Watford, Bournemouth will battle for Europe due to attacking talents

Each racking up 3-0 wins on Saturday, Watford and Bournemouth have a clinical edge to thank for their fine starts to the campaign. Promoted together in 2014, these two teams are similar in many ways and have had clear plans for progression in place. The main difference is that the Hornets have had four managers in four years but had a clear recruitment policy in place, while Bournemouth stuck with Eddie Howe throughout and he has added quality youngsters in key positions. The different ways they’ve built these teams is to be admired and both have reliable defensive units but going forward is where they’ve made the biggest improvements. Watford’s attack is about power and pace. Bournemouth is about passing and pressing. The difference for both of these teams this season after they meandered around in midtable in 2017-18 is one thing: finishing.

They both conceded big chances on Saturday as they’re always adventurous in attack, but both were clinical when they got chances themselves and punished their opponents. Roberto Pereyra, Issac Success and Gerard Deulofeu scored for Watford and Bournemouth’s goals came from Callum Wilson (two) and David Brooks with Ryan Fraser playing a pivotal role. With Troy Deeney and Josh King not available, they also have options in reserve and the pace, trickery and sheer hunger their forwards are showing are the reason they’re snapping at the heels of the top four. They have squads to sustain their top eight push and like Burnley did last season, these two teams seem focused on battling for seventh place along with Everton and Wolves. European qualification for either Watford or Bournemouth would be a huge reward for having a clear plan in place.

Bundesliga wrap: Bayern wins, pulls within two points of BVB

By Nicholas MendolaOct 27, 2018, 2:32 PM EDT
The table is getting tighter as the Bundesliga moves to within a fortnight of the season’s first Der Klassiker between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Hertha Berlin

Salomon Kalou twice answered Jadon Sancho goals as Hertha rescued a point at the Westfalenstadion thanks to a stoppage time penalty.

Achraf Hakimi and Mario Gotze assisted for BVB, who remains atop the Bundesliga by two points over victorious Bayern. Christian Pulisic played the final 18 minutes plus stoppage after starting midweek in the Champions League.

Mainz 1-2 Bayern Munich

The hosts threatened to nab a point when Jean-Paul Boetius scored early in the second half to level the score line after Leon Goretzka put Bayern ahead from a Joshua Kimmich feed.

Robert Lewandowski helped cue up Thiago Alcantara for the winner as the champions moved to within two points of Dortmund.

Elsewhere
Freiburg 3-1 Borussia Monchengladbach — Friday
Hannover 96 1-2 Augsburg
Fortuna Dusseldorf 0-3 Wolfsburg
Hoffenheim 4-0 Stuttgart
Nurnberg vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — 8:30 a.m. ET Sunday
RB Leipzig vs. Schalke — 10:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Werder Bremen vs. Bayer Leverkusen — 1 p.m. ET Sunday

STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Borussia Dortmund 9 6 3 0 29 10 19 4-1-0 2-2-0 21
 Bayern Munich 9 6 1 2 17 10 7 2-1-1 4-0-1 19
 Mönchengladbach 9 5 2 2 20 12 8 4-0-0 1-2-2 17
 Werder Bremen 8 5 2 1 15 8 7 2-2-0 3-0-1 17
 Hertha BSC Berlin 9 4 4 1 15 10 5 3-1-0 1-3-1 16
 RB Leipzig 8 4 3 1 16 9 7 3-1-0 1-2-1 15
 Eintracht Frankfurt 8 4 1 3 19 12 7 2-1-1 2-0-2 13
 1899 Hoffenheim 9 4 1 4 18 13 5 2-1-2 2-0-2 13
 FC Augsburg 9 3 3 3 16 14 2 1-2-1 2-1-2 12
 VfL Wolfsburg 9 3 3 3 14 14 0 1-2-2 2-1-1 12
 SC Freiburg 9 3 3 3 13 15 -2 2-2-1 1-1-2 12
 FSV Mainz 05 9 2 3 4 5 10 -5 2-2-1 0-1-3 9
 Bayer Leverkusen 8 2 2 4 9 15 -6 1-1-2 1-1-2 8
 1. FC Nürnberg 8 2 2 4 8 19 -11 2-1-1 0-1-3 8
 FC Schalke 04 8 2 0 6 5 11 -6 1-0-3 1-0-3 6
 Hannover 96 9 1 3 5 11 18 -7 1-1-2 0-2-3 6
 VfB Stuttgart 9 1 2 6 6 21 -15 1-1-2 0-1-4 5
 Fortuna Düsseldorf 9 1 2 6 6 21 -15 1-0-4 0-2-2 5