Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Reports: Leicester owner’s helicopter crashes outside stadium

By Andy EdwardsOct 27, 2018, 4:28 PM EDT
UPDATE: 5:49 p.m. ET — Leicester City released the following brief statement: “We are assisting Leicestershire Police and the Emergency Services in dealing with a major incident at King Power Stadium. The club will issue a more detailed statement once further information has been established.”

The helicopter of Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha has reportedly crashed shortly after taking off from the King Power Stadium following the Foxes’ 1-1 draw with West Ham United on Saturday.

Srivaddhanaprabha leaves every home game he attends via helicopter, which lands on the field after the King Power stands have emptied. Srivaddhanaprabha purchased the club in August 2010.

Former Leicester striker, and current television analyst, Gary Lineker tweeted the first report. Many other major news outlets in the UK have followed suit.

Leicestershire Police confirmed they were “dealing with an incident in the vicinity of the King Power Stadium.”

Ligue 1: Thierry Henry still seeking first win with Monaco

AP Photo/Francisco Seco
Associated PressOct 27, 2018, 9:40 PM EDT
PARIS (AP) Thierry Henry still seeks his first win as a coach after Monaco drew at home with Dijon 2-2 in the French league on Saturday.

The France great replaced Leonardo Jardim this month and has drawn two games and lost one. He inherited a squad low on confidence and decimated by injury, however, with first-choice forwards Radamel Falcao and Stevan Jovetic and No. 1 goalkeeper Danijel Subasic all sidelined.

Henry would have been proud of Monaco’s opening goal, powerfully volleyed home by German defender Benjamin Henrichs after 30 minutes.

But poor defending led to Dijon’s equalizer four minutes later, with defender Mickael Alphonse given too much space.

After midfielder Mehdi Abeid turned in a cross from the right in the 58th to put Dijon ahead, Poland defender Kamil Glik headed in a free kick in the 79th to prevent a demoralizing defeat.

Portuguese forward Rafael Leao scored his first goal for Lille to beat Caen 1-0 at home and stay second behind Paris Saint-Germain.

Montpellier remained three points behind Lille in third place after winning at Toulouse 3-0.

So much for not celebrating scoring against your former club.

After making it 2-0 in the 25th with a sharp finish, striker Andy Delort sprinted away in brazen jubilation and slid on his knees as he let out a shout of joy. Delort is on loan from Toulouse, but made it clear this week he does not want to go back there next season.

Delort’s strike partner, Gaetan Laborde, also scored and their partnership is blossoming. At the back, Montpellier has the second best defense behind PSG.

Memphis Depay came off the bench to set up one goal and score the other as fourth-place Lyon won at 10-man Angers 2-1.

Lyon played with an extra man from the 34th minute, after Angers captain Ismael Traore was shown a straight red card for a dangerous tackle on striker Moussa Dembele.

But the visitors couldn’t make the breakthrough until midway through the second half when midfielder Houssem Aouar headed in after being set up by Depay.

Dembele then broke free down the left and squared the ball to Depay, the Netherlands forward finishing with a powerful strike.

Spanish striker Cristian Lopez’s scored a consolation in the 89th.

Lopetegui hopes to save the season (and his job) in El Clasico

Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images
Associated PressOct 27, 2018, 8:50 PM EDT
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Julen Lopetegui heads into his first clasico against fierce rival Barcelona still believing he can succeed as Real Madrid coach.

Speculation of his imminent firing has been rampant in Spain since Madrid went on a five-game winless streak that included its longest ever scoring drought.

An unconvincing 2-1 win over Viktoria Plzen this week did little to change the mood that Lopetegui is in serious danger of losing his job.

Lopetegui said on Saturday he still hopes to turn around Madrid’s season a day before his team visits Barcelona’s Camp Nou.

When pressed about his future after the match, he said: “I hope I am still breathing, I don’t think I am going to die. Our situation is not irreversible, we are in October.”

Madrid has fallen to eighth place after back-to-back Spanish league losses against Alaves and Levante. Even so, it is only five points behind new leader Atletico Madrid, which won on Saturday.

Blasted in the Spanish media, Lopetegui has so far maintained the public support of players such as captain Sergio Ramos and heavyweights Marcelo and Francisco “Isco” Alarcon.

“They believe in me and I believe in them,” Lopetegui said. “And that goes to show that we are working well and working hard, and have the motivation to please our fans. We are heading (to Barcelona) with the maximum ambition.”

Madrid hasn’t lost in its last four visits to Barcelona, although those results came under coach Zinedine Zindane and with Cristiano Ronaldo leading the team that he left in the offseason for Juventus.

Barcelona will also be without Lionel Messi, who is mending a broken right forearm.

That will make this clasico the first to be played without either star since 2007.

Barcelona beat Inter Milan 2-0 this week in its first match since Messi’s injury, but despite the strong performance coach Ernesto Valverde rejects the label of favorite against Madrid.

For Valverde, Madrid is even more dangerous when it is desperate for a victory over its top rival.

“We know how Madrid is, the more badly it is hurt, the more dangerous it is,” Valverde said. “The crises in teams like Madrid are always blown out of proportion, and then the players step up. There were moments at the start of the season when Madrid was playing brilliantly.”

Barcelona, which enters the match in second place at one point behind Atletico, will entrust Luis Suarez to lead the attack.

The only question is whether Valverde will give a second straight start to Rafinha after he scored against Inter, or opt to play forward Ousmane Dembele in Messi’s spot.

“We have to be able to play our style, that is the key,” Valverde said. “With or without Messi, that is what earned us the league title last year.”

Atleti rebound from Dortmund debacle to take La Liga lead

Associated PressOct 27, 2018, 7:50 PM EDT
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Atletico Madrid bounced back from its worst defeat under coach Diego Simeone by beating Real Sociedad 2-0 to take the lead of the Spanish league on Saturday.

Atletico was one point ahead of Barcelona and Espanyol. Barcelona can reclaim the lead on Sunday when it hosts Real Madrid in the season’s first clasico.

Atletico produced the convincing home victory over Sociedad three days after it lost at Borussia Dortmund 4-0 in the Champions League, its biggest loss in 390 matches since Simeone took charge in 2011.

Atletico hemmed Sociedad in its own area for most of the first half until Diego Godin broke through just before halftime when he swept in a clearance of a pass by Angel Correa.

Fellow defender Filipe Luis added a second goal as a substitute in the 61st when he cut inside from the left flank and fired into the far corner of the net.

Simeone made four changes to his starting 11 from the collapse at Dortmund, starting Correa, Rodrigo Hernandez, Stefan Savic and Santiago Arias instead of Filipe Luis, Thomas Lemar, Thomas Partey and Juanfran Torres.

“I was convinced that my players would respond in the best way possible and once again they showed the inner strength of this team,” Simeone said.

The 2 Robbies: Liverpool Continue Their Solid Form

Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 27, 2018, 6:59 PM EDT
The Robbies look back on a strong week of European ties and what those results can tell us about some big matchups ahead. First, it’s a look at both of Liverpool’s four-goal matches against Rest Star Belgrade and Cardiff City. Then it’s time to talk about Manchester United and their battle against Juventus in the midweek (11:00). The Robbies then look at Tottenham’s recent form, and whether the blame belongs with Pochettino (19:00). Finally, we look back at all the matches from a busy Saturday, including a deeper look into Fulham’s start in the Premier League (29:00).

Join Earle & Mustoe on The 2 Robbies Football Show, Saturdays at 5pm ET. Listen on the NBCSports Radio App and call 855-323-4622 in the U.S. for lively passionate debate.

All of the The 2 Robbies content can be accessed by clicking on this link:

Click here for The 2 Robbies archive ]

Follow them on Twitter @The2Robbies