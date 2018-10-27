Serie A: Ronaldo scores both goals in Juve’s comeback win

A roundup of Saturday’s action in Italy’s to flight…

Empoli 1-2 Juventus

Juventus improved to 10 games unbeaten (nine wins) to start the Serie A season, thanks to a second-half comeback spearheaded by a pair of Cristiano Ronaldo goals.

Francesco Caputo put the home side ahead just before the half-hour mark, smashing a left-footed striker past Wojciech Szczesny from near the penalty spot. The comeback began early in the second half, when Paulo Dybala went down in the box and Juve were awarded a penalty kick.

Ronaldo hammered the ensuing spot kick past the goalkeeper to draw Juve level. 15 minutes later, the winner came in seriously stunning fashion. Blaise Matuidi played the ball to Ronaldo 25 yards from goal. He took a touch toward goal and unloaded from 22 yards out. The trajectory of the ball was impossible to track, let alone stop. It sailed toward the upper-90 and found its home in the inside netting. Massimiliano Allegri called the strike “a moment of magic.”

“Those types of moves should be shown to kids in football academies rather than boring them with theory and tactics,” he said after the game. “Tomorrow, so many of them will go out and try to imitate the feat of a superstar: By doing that they will certainly learn more than with abstract concepts.”

Juve’s lead in the title race currently stands at seven points ahead of second-place Napoli’s meeting with Roma on Sunday.

Elsewhere in Serie A

Atalanta 3-0 Parma

Torino 1-1 Fiorentina

Sunday’s Serie A schedule

Sassuolo vs. Bologna — 7:30 a.m. ET

SPAL vs. Frosinone — 10 a.m. ET

Cagliari vs. Chievo — 10 a.m. ET

Genoa vs. Udinese — 10 a.m. ET

AC Milan vs. Sampdoria — 1 p.m. ET

Napoli vs. Roma — 3:30 p.m. ET

