Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images

The 2 Robbies: Liverpool Continue Their Solid Form

By Andy EdwardsOct 27, 2018, 6:59 PM EDT
The Robbies look back on a strong week of European ties and what those results can tell us about some big matchups ahead. First, it’s a look at both of Liverpool’s four-goal matches against Rest Star Belgrade and Cardiff City. Then it’s time to talk about Manchester United and their battle against Juventus in the midweek (11:00). The Robbies then look at Tottenham’s recent form, and whether the blame belongs with Pochettino (19:00). Finally, we look back at all the matches from a busy Saturday, including a deeper look into Fulham’s start in the Premier League (29:00).

Atleti rebound from Dortmund debacle to take La Liga lead

Associated PressOct 27, 2018, 7:50 PM EDT
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Atletico Madrid bounced back from its worst defeat under coach Diego Simeone by beating Real Sociedad 2-0 to take the lead of the Spanish league on Saturday.

Atletico was one point ahead of Barcelona and Espanyol. Barcelona can reclaim the lead on Sunday when it hosts Real Madrid in the season’s first clasico.

Atletico produced the convincing home victory over Sociedad three days after it lost at Borussia Dortmund 4-0 in the Champions League, its biggest loss in 390 matches since Simeone took charge in 2011.

Atletico hemmed Sociedad in its own area for most of the first half until Diego Godin broke through just before halftime when he swept in a clearance of a pass by Angel Correa.

Fellow defender Filipe Luis added a second goal as a substitute in the 61st when he cut inside from the left flank and fired into the far corner of the net.

Simeone made four changes to his starting 11 from the collapse at Dortmund, starting Correa, Rodrigo Hernandez, Stefan Savic and Santiago Arias instead of Filipe Luis, Thomas Lemar, Thomas Partey and Juanfran Torres.

“I was convinced that my players would respond in the best way possible and once again they showed the inner strength of this team,” Simeone said.

Serie A: Ronaldo scores both goals in Juve’s comeback win

By Andy EdwardsOct 27, 2018, 5:44 PM EDT
A roundup of Saturday’s action in Italy’s to flight…

Empoli 1-2 Juventus

Juventus improved to 10 games unbeaten (nine wins) to start the Serie A season, thanks to a second-half comeback spearheaded by a pair of Cristiano Ronaldo goals.

Francesco Caputo put the home side ahead just before the half-hour mark, smashing a left-footed striker past Wojciech Szczesny from near the penalty spot. The comeback began early in the second half, when Paulo Dybala went down in the box and Juve were awarded a penalty kick.

Ronaldo hammered the ensuing spot kick past the goalkeeper to draw Juve level. 15 minutes later, the winner came in seriously stunning fashion. Blaise Matuidi played the ball to Ronaldo 25 yards from goal. He took a touch toward goal and unloaded from 22 yards out. The trajectory of the ball was impossible to track, let alone stop. It sailed toward the upper-90 and found its home in the inside netting. Massimiliano Allegri called the strike “a moment of magic.”

“Those types of moves should be shown to kids in football academies rather than boring them with theory and tactics,” he said after the game. “Tomorrow, so many of them will go out and try to imitate the feat of a superstar: By doing that they will certainly learn more than with abstract concepts.”

Juve’s lead in the title race currently stands at seven points ahead of second-place Napoli’s meeting with Roma on Sunday.

Elsewhere in Serie A

Atalanta 3-0 Parma
Torino 1-1 Fiorentina

Sunday’s Serie A schedule

Sassuolo vs. Bologna — 7:30 a.m. ET
SPAL vs. Frosinone — 10 a.m. ET
Cagliari vs. Chievo — 10 a.m. ET
Genoa vs. Udinese — 10 a.m. ET
AC Milan vs. Sampdoria — 1 p.m. ET
Napoli vs. Roma — 3:30 p.m. ET

Reports: Leicester owner’s helicopter crashes outside stadium

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 27, 2018, 4:28 PM EDT
UPDATE: 5:49 p.m. ET — Leicester City released the following brief statement: “We are assisting Leicestershire Police and the Emergency Services in dealing with a major incident at King Power Stadium. The club will issue a more detailed statement once further information has been established.”

The helicopter of Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha has reportedly crashed shortly after taking off from the King Power Stadium following the Foxes’ 1-1 draw with West Ham United on Saturday.

Srivaddhanaprabha leaves every home game he attends via helicopter, which lands on the field after the King Power stands have emptied. Srivaddhanaprabha purchased the club in August 2010.

Former Leicester striker, and current television analyst, Gary Lineker tweeted the first report. Many other major news outlets in the UK have followed suit.

Leicestershire Police confirmed they were “dealing with an incident in the vicinity of the King Power Stadium.”

PL Sunday preview: Chelsea, Arsenal chasing title pacers

AP Photo/Matt Dunham
By Andy EdwardsOct 27, 2018, 3:42 PM EDT
One half of the Premier League’s “big six” will be in action, spread across three games, on Sunday.

Chelsea seek to remain in the PL title race; Arsenal seek to extend their winning streak to 12 games; Manchester United seek to reassert themselves and turn their season around.

Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal — 9:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

It’s been a while since Arsenal last dropped points — let alone lost a game. You have to go back to the second week of the PL season to find the most recent blemish on Unai Emery‘s otherwise sparkling record. No side in Europe can claim a better ongoing run of results (11 straight wins, by a combined score of 31-9 – all competitions). The Gunners will look to make it a dozen wins in a row on Sunday, when they visit Selhurst Park. The club’s longest-ever winning streak is 14 games — achieved in the fall of 1987. Wins over Palace, Blackpool (League Cup) and Liverpool would see Emery and Co., match the record.

Things couldn’t be going much worse for Palace at the moment. Roy Hodgson‘s Eagles have lost three straight league games (winless in four) and slipped to 15th in the PL table, now just two points clear of the relegation zone, during the slide.

INJURIES: Crystal Palace — OUT: Christian Benteke (knee), Scott Dann (knee) | Arsenal — OUT: Laurent Koscielny (achilles); QUESTIONABLE: Sead Kolasinac (hamstring), Ainsley Maitland-Niles (fitness)

Burnley vs. Chelsea — 9:30 a.m. ET, on NBC Sports Gold

Chelsea remain one of three unbeaten PL sides (Liverpool and Manchester City) ahead of Sunday’s trip to Turf Moor. Maurizio Sarri‘s side has, however, dropped points in three of their last four games (draws with West Ham United, Liverpool and Man United). That mini-skid has seen the Blues fall five points back of leaders Liverpool (and potentially City, who play on Monday, as well). Eden Hazard has been arguably the PL’s best player through nine games, but the Belgian superstar’s status is unknown due to a lingering back injury suffered during last week’s 2-2 draw with Man United.

Speaking of Belgian centerpieces, midfielder Steven Defour is back and available for the Clarets after nine months out following knee surgery. Likewise, winger Robbie Brady is expected to be available for selection for the first time in 10 months following a knee operation of his own. The two represent a different class of players capable of delivering Burnley back into the PL’s top-half to build upon last season’s seventh-place finish.

INJURIES: Burnley — OUT: Ben Gibson (fitness), Nick Pope (shoulder), Stephen Ward (knee) | Chelsea — QUESTIONABLE: Eden Hazard (back)

Manchester United vs. Everton — 12 p.m. ET, on NBC and NBCSports.com

Seven points — and five places in the table — currently separate Man United from the top-four, thanks to the Red Devils’ dreadful start to the season (just four wins, and three losses, in the first nine games). European competition hasn’t treated them much better, as they were completely outplayed and beaten by Juventus at Old Trafford this week. Jose Mourinho isn’t expected to have Alexis Sanchez or Jesse Lingard to pick from on Sunday, meaning Romelu Lukaku, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford should start by default. Martial bagged a brace in the draw with Chelsea, while Rashford hasn’t scored a league goal since Sept. 29; it’s been even longer for Lukaku, whose last PL tally came on Sept. 15.

On the other side, Marco Silva has Everton playing some great soccer late: three straight wins, by a combined score of 7-1. Even better, six of the seven goals have been scored by Richarlison, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Bernad, Theo Walcott or Cenk Tosun, the Toffees’ five most important attacking players. With summer signings Andre Gomes and Yerry Mina making the startling lineup and bench for last week’s victory over Palace, Silva has everyone around Goodison Park feeling exceedingly hopeful ahead of Sunday’s trip to Old Trafford.

INJURIES: Man United — OUT: Alexis Sanchez (groin), Marouane Fellaini (groin), Scott McTominay (knee), Jesse Lingard (groin) | Everton — OUT: None