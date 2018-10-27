Watch Live: Liverpool v. Cardiff headlines 10am ET games

Five Premier League games take center stage on Saturday as Liverpool host Cardiff, Newcastle travel to Southampton, Fulham and Bournemouth clash, plus Wolves are on the road at Brighton and Watford host Huddersfield.
[ STREAM: Every PL game live here ]
Will there be upsets galore? Can some strugglers kick-start their season?
[ MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold ]
You can access additional games by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold which also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.
[ STREAM: “Goal Rush” here ]
For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window. More info is available here.
The schedule for all four games at 10 a.m. ET is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.
10 a.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Cardiff City – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Brighton vs. Wolves – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Fulham vs. Bournemouth – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Southampton vs. Newcastle United – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Huddersfield Town – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]