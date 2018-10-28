Chelsea remain unbeaten, thrash Burnley

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chelsea 14 games unbeaten

Barkley with a goal, assist

Burnley without a win in three games

Chelsea eased to a 4-0 victory away at Burnley on Sunday, with Maurizio Sarri yet to taste defeat as Chelsea’s manager.

Alvaro Morata gave Chelsea the lead after a fine pass from Ross Barkley, and Barkley made it 2-0 in the second half before Willian and Ruben Loftus-Cheek finished Burnley off.

With the win Chelsea move on to 24 points for the season, while Sean Dyche‘s Burnley stay on eight points.

Chelsea went close to taking the lead early on as Alvaro Morata redirected a header on goal but Joe Hart made a wonderful reaction save to keep him out. At the other end a high ball into the box caused Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa problems as Burnley’s Robbie Brady dragged a shot just wide of the post.

Chelsea continued to pour forward as Morata linked up well with Willian but the Brazilian curled a shot off the far post, but moments later Chelsea took the lead.

Ross Barkley played in Morata who finished low past Hart to give Chelsea a deserved 1-0 advantage. Pedro was forced off with an injury before the break with Loftus-Cheek coming on in his place.

Morata had two more decent chances but first put a tame effort wide and then Hart denied his powerful volley after a lovely ball over the top from Jorginho. And right on half time Morata went down easily in the box and was booked for simulation as Burnley’s players surrounded him angrily.

In the second half Chelsea continued to pour forward as Willian crossed but Morata nodded just wide. Then Barkley made it 2-0 as he surged forward and drilled home a low shot to cap off a fine individual display.

Willian made it 3-0 with a lovely run and low finish into the far corner as the Blues ran riot.

Olivier Giroud flashed an effort just wide of the far post and then forced Hart to tip his header onto the bar after coming on as a sub.

Loftus-Cheek swept home a fourth in stoppage time for Chelsea to cap a fine week for the academy graduate, as Burnley were grateful to hear the final whistle.

