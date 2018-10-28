More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Hoddle still in serious condition after heart attack

Associated PressOct 28, 2018, 12:27 PM EDT
LONDON (AP) Former England player and manager Glenn Hoddle remains in a serious condition in hospital after suffering a heart attack in a TV studio.

In a statement reported by Britain’s Press Association on Sunday, an unnamed spokesman for Hoddle said he “continues to respond well to treatment” a day after collapsing.

The statement said “doctors have advised the most important thing for Glenn is time to rest.”

The 61-year-old Hoddle was at BT Sport studios as a pundit when he fell ill and was taken to a hospital in London.

Hoddle played 53 times for England and also coached team from 1996-99, handing David Beckham his international debut. He played for Tottenham, Chelsea and Monaco.

VIDEO: Martial scores sublime curling goal

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 28, 2018, 1:19 PM EDT
Anthony Martial is at it again.

The Frenchman curled home his fourth goal in his last three Premier League games on Sunday, as Martial bent home a beauty at Old Trafford against Everton.

Click play on the video above to see in-form Martial curl home a stunner after Pogba’s pass.

Majestic.

Suarez leads Barcelona in El Clasico rout of Real Madrid

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 28, 2018, 1:09 PM EDT
No Messi, no problem.

Barcelona beat bitter rivals Real Madrid 5-1 at the Nou Camp on Sunday in the latest edition of El Clasico.

Philippe Coutinho grabbed the opener and Luis Suarez scored a hat trick to do the damage with Arturo Vidal adding a late goal, as the first El Clasico since 2007 without either Lionel Messi (injured) or Cristiano Ronaldo (sold in the summer to Juventus) turned out to be a routine win for Barca.

Real fought back in the second half but Marcelo’s goal wasn’t enough to stop their rot, with Karim Benzema guilty of missing a gilt-edged chance to make it 2-2.

With the victory Barcelona have moved back to the top of La Liga, while Real Madrid’s woes continue as Julen Lopetegui has now lost five of his last seven games in all competitions with just one win in that sequence. Real have now lost three-straight games in La Liga.

Barcelona led 2-0 at the break, as Coutinho opened the scoring. Jordi Alba’s fine run down the left caught out Real’s defense and his cross put the ball on a plate for Coutinho to slot home to make it 1-0.

Then came some El Clasico history on the half hour mark.

Suarez went down in the box after being clipped by Raphael Varane and after using VAR for the first time in El Clasico history, the officials awarded a penalty kick which Suarez dispatched just past Thibaut Courtois to make it 2-0.

After the break Real came flying out of the traps after a tactical switch saw them move into a 3-5-2 formation with Lucas Vazquez on and Varane removed. Soon, it was 2-1.

Marcelo controlled and finished with his right foot to give Real hope of mounting a comeback. And they came so close to making it 2-2 as Luka Modric sent an effort off the post which rolled across the line and out.

Barca almost went 3-1 up as Sergi Roberto found Suarez but his effort smacked the post.

Late on Benzema headed over a glorious chance from close range after a fine cross from Vazquez as Real continued to knock at the door.

But it was Suarez who delivered his second and Barcelona’s third, with the Uruguayan scoring a sublime header to make it 3-1 and end any hope of a Real comeback.

Suarez then secured his hat trick with a cheeky chip over Courtois to score his ninth goal in nine La Liga games against Real Madrid. And Vidal made it 5-1 late on as Real totally fell apart and Lopetegui’s future will surely be in huge doubt just a few months after taking over.

Watch Live: Manchester United v. Everton

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 28, 2018, 11:43 AM EDT
Manchester United host Everton at Old Trafford on Sunday (Watch live, 12 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) with Jose Mourinho’s men aiming to get back to winning ways in the Premier League.

WATCH LIVE ONLINE

After a positive display at Chelsea last time out, United will be hoping to build on that but face an Everton side in good form as Marco Silva‘s men have won three-straight games.

In team news United have left out Romelu Lukaku who is on the bench and Fred comes in to shore up midfield.

Everton are unchanged after their recent run of wins, with Richarlison once again leading the line.

LINEUPS

Crystal Palace battle back, end Arsenal win streak

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 28, 2018, 11:32 AM EDT
  • Arsenal’s win streak ends at 11
  • Xhaka, Aubameyang scored for Gunners
  • Luka Milivojevic scores two penalty kicks 

Arsenal’s run of wins ended at 11 games in all competitions, as the Gunners drew 2-2 at Crystal Palace, on Sunday.

Unai Emery‘s men launched yet another second half comeback after Luka Milivojevic’s penalty kick gave Palace the lead right on half time.

Granit Xhaka‘s fine free kick and a controversial effort from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the space of five second half minutes looked to have given Arsenal yet another win. But Xhaka’s foul on Wilfried Zaha late on gave Palace another spot kick and Milivojevic grabbed the Eagles a point.

With the draw the Gunners have 22 points for the season, while Roy Hodgson‘s Palace remain without a win at home (but at least scored their first home goals of the season) and have moved onto eight points.

Palace looked lively early on and Zaha was causing plenty of problems.

Zaha hit the post after a mazy run, then moments later Patrick Van Aanholt surged into the box and found Andros Townsend but he lashed his shot wide.

At the other end Arsenal had two chances in quick succession as Lacazette shot wide and then Hector Bellerin had a shot blocked. Before the break Jordan Ayew went down in the box after a tackle from Shkodran Mustafi but no penalty kick was given.

Moments later Palace were awarded a penalty as Mustafi lunged in on Cheikhou Kouyate and Milivojevic stepped up to score and put the Eagles 1-0 up in first half stoppage time.

At the start of the second half Arsenal drew level as Xhaka thundered home a fabulous free kick from a tight angle to make it 1-1.

Five minutes later the Gunners were 2-1 up in controversial fashion. A corner was flicked on by Lacazette at the near post, but he appeared to flick the ball with his hand as he was shoved by a Palace defender. The ball then found Aubameyang at the back post and he prodded home to make it 2-1.

Max Meyer hit the outside of the post and fired another effort over after coming on as a sub, as Palace pushed hard to find an equalizer and eventually it arrived.

Xhaka challenged Zaha in the box and although the Palace winger went down a little easily, a penalty kick was given and Milivojevic slammed home to make it 2-2 and end Arsenal’s winning run.