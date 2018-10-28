Jose Mourinho hails Man United’s progress

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jose Mourinho is pretty pleased with his Manchester United team. Seriously.

The Red Devils sit in 10th place in the Premier League table heading into their clash against Everton on Sunday, with Mourinho’s side outplayed and outclassed in their UEFA Champions League group stage clash against Juventus in midweek.

In his matchday programme notes, Mourinho had the following to say about United’s progress.

“We were seconds away from beating Chelsea and almost took a draw against Juventus. I believe that at the end of December we will be in a completely different position in the table,” Mourinho said.

There’s no doubting they played much better against Chelsea and blowing a 2-1 lead in the 96th minute will have hurt Mourinho and any momentum he felt his side could take from that promising display.

But to suggest United “almost took a draw against Juventus” is more than a little delusional.

Juve took the lead in the first half and eased to victory despite the 1-0 scoreline, with Paul Pogba‘s shot from outside the box which hit the post the closest United came all game.

Mourinho’s men will likely be in a top four battle this season despite their early struggles but it is a little soon to predict that they will be up at the top of the table in two months time.

What has he seen to suggest that? Romelu Lukaku is on a goal drought, while the likes of Alexis Sanchez are out of form Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba has been as inconsistent as ever.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports