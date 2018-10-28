More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Leicester City confirm owner’s death in helicopter crash

By Andy EdwardsOct 28, 2018, 6:19 PM EDT
Leicester City announced on Sunday that Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, owner of the club since 2010, passed away in the tragic helicopter crash outside the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Srivaddhanaprabha was one of five people onboard the aircraft when it crashed to the ground shortly after taking off. None of the five survived. The other four are believed to be members of his staff, Nursara Suknamai and Kaverporn Penpare, pilot Eric Swaffer and passenger Izabela Roza Lechowicz, according to Leicestershire Police.

“The primary thoughts of everyone at the Club are with the Srivaddhanaprabha family and the families of all those onboard at this time of unspeakable loss,” the statement read.

“In Khun Vichai, the world lost a great man. A man of kindness, of generosity and a man whose life was defined by the love he devoted to his family and those he so successfully led. Leicester City was a family under his leadership. It is as a family that we will grieve his passing and maintain the pursuit of a vision for the Club that is now his legacy.”

Thousands of mourners — many supporters of the club, some not — flocked to the King Power on Sunday to grieve the heartbreaking loss of lives.

Leicester were scheduled to face Southampton in the EFL Cup on Tuesday, but the game has been postponed.

Thai cave boys attend Man United win over Everton

Associated PressOct 28, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
MANCHESTER, England (AP) The 12 boys who were trapped with their soccer coach in a flooded cave in northern Thailand for almost three weeks were guests at Old Trafford for Manchester United’s win against Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.

Wearing red-and-white United scarves and with a look of excitement on their faces, the boys from the Wild Boars team took their seats in the directors’ box for the game.

They met United manager Jose Mourinho on Saturday.

The boys’ ordeal came to a happy ending in early July when an international team of cave divers brought them out in a complicated rescue mission.

Manchester United edge past Everton

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 28, 2018, 1:56 PM EDT
  • Pogba, Martial score
  • Sigurdsson PK for Everton
  • Man United unbeaten in three PL games
  • United have back-to-back PL home wins

Manchester United made hard work of it as they beat Everton 2-1 at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial put United 2-0 up but Gylfi Sigurdsson‘s penalty kick turned it into a nervy finish for the Red Devils and Jose Mourinho.

With the win United move up to eighth place on 17 points and are just five points off the top four, while Marco Silva‘s Everton slip to ninth on 15 points.

Early on Everton threatened on the break as Sigurdsson’s cross almost found Bernard at the back post but Ashley Young did enough to put the Brazilian off.

Andre Gomes had a free header from a corner which he sent straight at David De Gea as the Toffees continued to cause United problems. At the other end Anthony Martial’s fine cross found Juan Mata unmarked in the box but his header was straight at Jordan Pickford.

United did take the lead soon after as Martial was fouled in the box by Idrissa Gueye and although Pogba’s penalty kick was saved by Pickford, the Frenchman slotted home the rebound to make it 1-0.

That goal sparked United into life as Pogba’s shot was then saved and Marcus Rashford finished but he was offside. Before half time Sigurdsson then headed towards goal but his effort was right at De Gea as Everton had some promising moments despite trailing at the break.

At the start of the second half United went 2-0 up as Pogba found Martial and the French forward curled home a fine finish into the far corner for his fourth goal in his last three Premier League games.

Moments later Everton should’ve pulled a goal back as Bernard raced free from Ashley Young, rounded De Gea but put his effort into the side-netting.

Pogba was denied by Pickford after a fine pass from Mata as United threatened to run riot late on, while Seamus Coleman fired over after a rare break from Everton.

The Toffees did get the goal they deserved. Pogba gave the ball away after showboating in midfield and Chris Smalling then lunged in on Richarlison in the box to concede a penalty.

Sigurdsson slammed home the spot kick to make it 2-1 and although Everton pinned United back they didn’t have any big chances to draw level, with Pickford denying Martial late on after a breakaway.

VIDEO: Martial scores sublime curling goal

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 28, 2018, 1:19 PM EDT
Anthony Martial is at it again.

The Frenchman curled home his fourth goal in his last three Premier League games on Sunday, as Martial bent home a beauty at Old Trafford against Everton.

Click play on the video above to see in-form Martial curl home a stunner after Pogba’s pass.

Majestic.

Suarez leads Barcelona in El Clasico rout of Real Madrid

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 28, 2018, 1:09 PM EDT
No Messi, no problem.

Barcelona beat bitter rivals Real Madrid 5-1 at the Nou Camp on Sunday in the latest edition of El Clasico.

[ MORE: La Liga scores, schedule

Philippe Coutinho grabbed the opener and Luis Suarez scored a hat trick to do the damage with Arturo Vidal adding a late goal, as the first El Clasico since 2007 without either Lionel Messi (injured) or Cristiano Ronaldo (sold in the summer to Juventus) turned out to be a routine win for Barca.

Real fought back in the second half but Marcelo’s goal wasn’t enough to stop their rot, with Karim Benzema guilty of missing a gilt-edged chance to make it 2-2.

With the victory Barcelona have moved back to the top of La Liga, while Real Madrid’s woes continue as Julen Lopetegui has now lost five of his last seven games in all competitions with just one win in that sequence. Real have now lost three-straight games in La Liga.

Barcelona led 2-0 at the break, as Coutinho opened the scoring. Jordi Alba’s fine run down the left caught out Real’s defense and his cross put the ball on a plate for Coutinho to slot home to make it 1-0.

Then came some El Clasico history on the half hour mark.

Suarez went down in the box after being clipped by Raphael Varane and after using VAR for the first time in El Clasico history, the officials awarded a penalty kick which Suarez dispatched just past Thibaut Courtois to make it 2-0.

After the break Real came flying out of the traps after a tactical switch saw them move into a 3-5-2 formation with Lucas Vazquez on and Varane removed. Soon, it was 2-1.

Marcelo controlled and finished with his right foot to give Real hope of mounting a comeback. And they came so close to making it 2-2 as Luka Modric sent an effort off the post which rolled across the line and out.

Barca almost went 3-1 up as Sergi Roberto found Suarez but his effort smacked the post.

Late on Benzema headed over a glorious chance from close range after a fine cross from Vazquez as Real continued to knock at the door.

But it was Suarez who delivered his second and Barcelona’s third, with the Uruguayan scoring a sublime header to make it 3-1 and end any hope of a Real comeback.

Suarez then secured his hat trick with a cheeky chip over Courtois to score his ninth goal in nine La Liga games against Real Madrid. And Vidal made it 5-1 late on as Real totally fell apart and Lopetegui’s future will surely be in huge doubt just a few months after taking over.