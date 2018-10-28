LIVE, El Clasico: Barcelona v. Real Madrid

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Arsenal’s win streak ends at 11

Xhaka, Aubameyang scored for Gunners

Luka Milivojevic scores two penalty kicks

Arsenal’s run of wins ended at 11 games in all competitions, as the Gunners drew 2-2 at Crystal Palace, on Sunday.

Unai Emery‘s men launched yet another second half comeback after Luka Milivojevic’s penalty kick gave Palace the lead right on half time.

Granit Xhaka‘s fine free kick and a controversial effort from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the space of five second half minutes looked to have given Arsenal yet another win. But Xhaka’s foul on Wilfried Zaha late on gave Palace another spot kick and Milivojevic grabbed the Eagles a point.

With the draw the Gunners have 22 points for the season, while Roy Hodgson‘s Palace remain without a win at home (but at least scored their first home goals of the season) and have moved onto eight points.

Palace looked lively early on and Zaha was causing plenty of problems.

Zaha hit the post after a mazy run, then moments later Patrick Van Aanholt surged into the box and found Andros Townsend but he lashed his shot wide.

At the other end Arsenal had two chances in quick succession as Lacazette shot wide and then Hector Bellerin had a shot blocked. Before the break Jordan Ayew went down in the box after a tackle from Shkodran Mustafi but no penalty kick was given.

Moments later Palace were awarded a penalty as Mustafi lunged in on Cheikhou Kouyate and Milivojevic stepped up to score and put the Eagles 1-0 up in first half stoppage time.

At the start of the second half Arsenal drew level as Xhaka thundered home a fabulous free kick from a tight angle to make it 1-1.

Five minutes later the Gunners were 2-1 up in controversial fashion. A corner was flicked on by Lacazette at the near post, but he appeared to flick the ball with his hand as he was shoved by a Palace defender. The ball then found Aubameyang at the back post and he prodded home to make it 2-1.

Max Meyer hit the outside of the post and fired another effort over after coming on as a sub, as Palace pushed hard to find an equalizer and eventually it arrived.

Xhaka challenged Zaha in the box and although the Palace winger went down a little easily, a penalty kick was given and Milivojevic slammed home to make it 2-2 and end Arsenal’s winning run.

