More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news

Manchester United edge past Everton

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 28, 2018, 1:56 PM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Pogba, Martial score
  • Sigurdsson PK for Everton
  • Man United unbeaten in three PL games
  • United have back-to-back PL home wins

Manchester United made hard work of it as they beat Everton 2-1 at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial put United 2-0 up but Gylfi Sigurdsson‘s penalty kick turned it into a nervy finish for the Red Devils and Jose Mourinho.

With the win United move up to eighth place on 17 points and are just five points off the top four, while Marco Silva‘s Everton slip to ninth on 15 points.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ] 

Early on Everton threatened on the break as Sigurdsson’s cross almost found Bernard at the back post but Ashley Young did enough to put the Brazilian off.

Andre Gomes had a free header from a corner which he sent straight at David De Gea as the Toffees continued to cause United problems. At the other end Anthony Martial’s fine cross found Juan Mata unmarked in the box but his header was straight at Jordan Pickford.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

United did take the lead soon after as Martial was fouled in the box by Idrissa Gueye and although Pogba’s penalty kick was saved by Pickford, the Frenchman slotted home the rebound to make it 1-0.

That goal sparked United into life as Pogba’s shot was then saved and Marcus Rashford finished but he was offside. Before half time Sigurdsson then headed towards goal but his effort was right at De Gea as Everton had some promising moments despite trailing at the break.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

At the start of the second half United went 2-0 up as Pogba found Martial and the French forward curled home a fine finish into the far corner for his fourth goal in his last three Premier League games.

Moments later Everton should’ve pulled a goal back as Bernard raced free from Ashley Young, rounded De Gea but put his effort into the side-netting.

Premier League schedule ]

Pogba was denied by Pickford after a fine pass from Mata as United threatened to run riot late on, while Seamus Coleman fired over after a rare break from Everton.

The Toffees did get the goal they deserved. Pogba gave the ball away after showboating in midfield and Chris Smalling then lunged in on Richarlison in the box to concede a penalty.

Sigurdsson slammed home the spot kick to make it 2-1 and although Everton pinned United back they didn’t have any big chances to draw level, with Pickford denying Martial late on after a breakaway.

VIDEO: Martial scores sublime curling goal

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 28, 2018, 1:19 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Anthony Martial is at it again.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

The Frenchman curled home his fourth goal in his last three Premier League games on Sunday, as Martial bent home a beauty at Old Trafford against Everton.

Click play on the video above to see in-form Martial curl home a stunner after Pogba’s pass.

Majestic.

Suarez leads Barcelona in El Clasico rout of Real Madrid

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 28, 2018, 1:09 PM EDT
Leave a comment

No Messi, no problem.

Barcelona beat bitter rivals Real Madrid 5-1 at the Nou Camp on Sunday in the latest edition of El Clasico.

[ MORE: La Liga scores, schedule

Philippe Coutinho grabbed the opener and Luis Suarez scored a hat trick to do the damage with Arturo Vidal adding a late goal, as the first El Clasico since 2007 without either Lionel Messi (injured) or Cristiano Ronaldo (sold in the summer to Juventus) turned out to be a routine win for Barca.

Real fought back in the second half but Marcelo’s goal wasn’t enough to stop their rot, with Karim Benzema guilty of missing a gilt-edged chance to make it 2-2.

With the victory Barcelona have moved back to the top of La Liga, while Real Madrid’s woes continue as Julen Lopetegui has now lost five of his last seven games in all competitions with just one win in that sequence. Real have now lost three-straight games in La Liga.

Barcelona led 2-0 at the break, as Coutinho opened the scoring. Jordi Alba’s fine run down the left caught out Real’s defense and his cross put the ball on a plate for Coutinho to slot home to make it 1-0.

Then came some El Clasico history on the half hour mark.

Suarez went down in the box after being clipped by Raphael Varane and after using VAR for the first time in El Clasico history, the officials awarded a penalty kick which Suarez dispatched just past Thibaut Courtois to make it 2-0.

After the break Real came flying out of the traps after a tactical switch saw them move into a 3-5-2 formation with Lucas Vazquez on and Varane removed. Soon, it was 2-1.

Marcelo controlled and finished with his right foot to give Real hope of mounting a comeback. And they came so close to making it 2-2 as Luka Modric sent an effort off the post which rolled across the line and out.

Barca almost went 3-1 up as Sergi Roberto found Suarez but his effort smacked the post.

Late on Benzema headed over a glorious chance from close range after a fine cross from Vazquez as Real continued to knock at the door.

But it was Suarez who delivered his second and Barcelona’s third, with the Uruguayan scoring a sublime header to make it 3-1 and end any hope of a Real comeback.

Suarez then secured his hat trick with a cheeky chip over Courtois to score his ninth goal in nine La Liga games against Real Madrid. And Vidal made it 5-1 late on as Real totally fell apart and Lopetegui’s future will surely be in huge doubt just a few months after taking over.

Hoddle still in serious condition after heart attack

Getty Images
Associated PressOct 28, 2018, 12:27 PM EDT
Leave a comment

LONDON (AP) Former England player and manager Glenn Hoddle remains in a serious condition in hospital after suffering a heart attack in a TV studio.

In a statement reported by Britain’s Press Association on Sunday, an unnamed spokesman for Hoddle said he “continues to respond well to treatment” a day after collapsing.

The statement said “doctors have advised the most important thing for Glenn is time to rest.”

The 61-year-old Hoddle was at BT Sport studios as a pundit when he fell ill and was taken to a hospital in London.

Hoddle played 53 times for England and also coached team from 1996-99, handing David Beckham his international debut. He played for Tottenham, Chelsea and Monaco.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Watch Live: Manchester United v. Everton

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 28, 2018, 11:43 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Manchester United host Everton at Old Trafford on Sunday (Watch live, 12 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) with Jose Mourinho’s men aiming to get back to winning ways in the Premier League.

WATCH LIVE ONLINE

After a positive display at Chelsea last time out, United will be hoping to build on that but face an Everton side in good form as Marco Silva‘s men have won three-straight games.

In team news United have left out Romelu Lukaku who is on the bench and Fred comes in to shore up midfield.

Everton are unchanged after their recent run of wins, with Richarlison once again leading the line.

LINEUPS