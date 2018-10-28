More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Photo credit: @NewYorkRedBulls

MLS – East: Red Bulls snatch Shield; Crew SC grab last spot (video)

By Andy EdwardsOct 28, 2018, 6:56 PM EDT
The final day of the 2018 regular season couldn’t have gone any better for the New York Red Bulls — or any worse for Atlanta United.

With the Supporters’ Shield — along with all kinds of seeding, and the sixth and final playoff spot — on the line, this is how the final Eastern Conference’s final day played out…

Supporters’ Shield: Toronto FC take an early lead on first-place Atlanta United. Atlanta holding onto top spot by virtue of third tiebreaker, goals scored (69-61).

Supporters’ Shield: Red Bulls win a penalty kick, but Derrick Ettiene’s effort is saved. Red Bulls remain second on goals-scored tiebreaker.

Supporters’ Shield: Toronto score again. ATLUTD’s goal differential drops to +27, sending Red Bulls into first.

Third-place race: New York City FC restore their two-goal lead on Philadelphia Union. D.C. United currently sitting fourth, by a single point.

Supporters’ Shield: Red Bulls break through at long last. Derrick Etienne gives his side a two-point cushion back to Atlanta.

Sixth-place race: After a lengthy weather delay, Columbus Crew SC are first on the board against Minnesota United. Thanks to Philadelphia’s struggles, Gregg Berhalter’s side sits fifth.

Supporters’ Shield: Josef Martinez pulls Atlanta back to 2-1, but they need two more with the Red Bulls leading.

Supporters’ Shield: Before Atlanta could get a second, Toronto got a third. That’s the Supporters’ Shield all but sewn

Supporters’ Shield: And a fourth.

After head coach Jesse Marsch departed in the summer, Chris Armas took over a Shield-contending team and finished the job.

Serie A: Mertens scores late to rescue Napoli against Roma

Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images
Associated PressOct 28, 2018, 8:18 PM EDT
MILAN (AP) Dries Mertens can’t stop scoring for club and country and was disappointed to be dropped to the bench for Napoli’s game against Roma on Sunday.

The Belgium international gave the perfect response with a last-minute equalizer to rescue a 1-1 draw. It was Mertens’ fourth goal in as many matches for club and country.

“I would have preferred to start from the beginning especially in a match like this. This is a really eagerly awaited match here at Napoli and I was disappointed, it’s a shame,” Mertens said.

Napoli remained second but is now six points behind leader Juventus, which is chasing a record-extending eighth Serie A title.

Inter Milan can move level on points with Napoli if it wins at fourth-placed Lazio on Monday.

“It’s a shame we didn’t win because it would have been important to pick up the three points,” a visibly dejected Mertens said. “There was a good reaction after we went behind, but we need to do more.”

Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti has rotated his squad significantly more than predecessor Maurizio Sarri and he did so again following the midweek draw against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

“If I put someone on the bench and he’s happy, I would get angry. I’ll talk to him (Mertens),” Ancelotti said.

Napoli dominated but it was Roma which took the lead in the 14th minute. Cengiz Under pulled the ball back and Edin Dzeko couldn’t control it but it came through to Stephan El Shaarawy, who fired in off the inside of the left post.

Despite having the best chances, Napoli almost found itself 2-0 down 10 minutes from halftime but defender Raul Albiol headed Dzeko’s effort off the line after the Roma forward had rounded goalkeeper David Ospina.

There was a blow for Roma shortly before the break as it lost captain Daniele De Rossi to injury.

Napoli continued to attack after the break and Jose Callejon hit the post, while it also had two goals ruled out for offside late on.

Just as it seemed as if Roma would leave with all three points, Napoli leveled in the final minute. A cross was miskicked by Callejon but came to Mertens, who fired in for his third goal in as many matches.

A stunning strike from Suso saw AC Milan put a miserable week behind it to beat Sampdoria 3-2.

The Spain forward struck shortly after the hour mark, racing down the right and cutting in before curling the ball into the far bottom corner.

Sampdoria had the meanest defense in the league, having let in just four goals in its previous nine matches but it conceded three against Milan.

Patrick Cutrone scored Milan’s opener – which was set up by Suso – and assisted the other for Gonzalo Higuain. Former Milan midfielder Riccardo Saponara also had a goal and an assist for Sampdoria.

Milan came into the game after back-to-back defeats against Inter Milan in Serie A and Real Betis in the Europa League, and was languishing in the second half of the standings.

MLS – West: SKC finish 1st; Sounders sneak into 2nd; Galaxy crash out

Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 28, 2018, 7:15 PM EDT
While the Eastern Conference was largely settled heading into the final day of the regular season, the Western Conference was anything but.

Spots 1-6 were up for grabs, and four teams were mathematically alive in the race for first place and home-field advantage in the playoffs. Things started wildly, and only got more wild…

First-place race: FC Dallas take an early lead on Colorado Rapids, pushing themselves into second place for the time being.

https://twitter.com/MLS/status/1056653716420317184

Sixth-place race: LA Galaxy score twice in 10 minutes — both courtesy of Ola Kamara — to move into sixth place, two points ahead of Real Salt Lake.

First-place race: First-place Sporting KC lead second- (now fourth-) place Los Angeles FC, via Roger Espinoza‘s strike from 25 yards out.

Sixth-place race: The Galaxy wouldn’t, would they? They couldn’t, could they?

First-place race: Carlos Vela pulls LAFC level in KC. The home side would still finish top of the West after a draw.

Second-place race: Danny Hoesen puts San Jose Earthquakes ahead against the run of play, putting Seattle Sounders in a bit of trouble.

First-place race: 22-year-old Daniel Salloi restores the lead for Sporting KC, who have been down a man since Seth Sinovic’s handball which led to the penalty kick.

Sixth-place race: Mauro Manotas makes it 2-2 at StubHub Center, and it’s happening. It’s really happening.

Second-place race: Raul Ruidiaz has proven to be worth his weight in gold since signing this summer, and his late equalizer sends Seattle second.

Sixth-place race: There could be no more fitting end to the Galaxy’s season. What a stunningly uncontrollable disaster.

Second-place race: Dallas were unable to grab a second in Colorado and left the door wide open for Seattle.

Second-place race: Colorado get a second shortly thereafter, and Dallas tumble from second, to third, to fourth on the final day.

Second-place race: Ruidiaz does it again and locks up second place for Seattle.

Leicester City confirm owner’s death in helicopter crash

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 28, 2018, 6:19 PM EDT
Leicester City announced on Sunday that Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, owner of the club since 2010, passed away in the tragic helicopter crash outside the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Srivaddhanaprabha was one of five people onboard the aircraft when it crashed to the ground shortly after taking off. None of the five survived. The other four are believed to be members of his staff, Nursara Suknamai and Kaverporn Penpare, pilot Eric Swaffer and passenger Izabela Roza Lechowicz, according to Leicestershire Police.

“The primary thoughts of everyone at the Club are with the Srivaddhanaprabha family and the families of all those onboard at this time of unspeakable loss,” the statement read.

“In Khun Vichai, the world lost a great man. A man of kindness, of generosity and a man whose life was defined by the love he devoted to his family and those he so successfully led. Leicester City was a family under his leadership. It is as a family that we will grieve his passing and maintain the pursuit of a vision for the Club that is now his legacy.”

Thousands of mourners — many supporters of the club, some not — flocked to the King Power on Sunday to grieve the heartbreaking loss of lives.

Leicester were scheduled to face Southampton in the EFL Cup on Tuesday, but the game has been postponed.

Thai cave boys attend Man United win over Everton

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
Associated PressOct 28, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
MANCHESTER, England (AP) The 12 boys who were trapped with their soccer coach in a flooded cave in northern Thailand for almost three weeks were guests at Old Trafford for Manchester United’s win against Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.

Wearing red-and-white United scarves and with a look of excitement on their faces, the boys from the Wild Boars team took their seats in the directors’ box for the game.

They met United manager Jose Mourinho on Saturday.

The boys’ ordeal came to a happy ending in early July when an international team of cave divers brought them out in a complicated rescue mission.