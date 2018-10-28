MLS – West: SKC finish 1st; Sounders sneak into 2nd; Galaxy crash out

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

While the Eastern Conference was largely settled heading into the final day of the regular season, the Western Conference was anything but.

[ EAST: Red Bulls snatch Shield; Crew SC grab last spot (video) ]

Spots 1-6 were up for grabs, and four teams were mathematically alive in the race for first place and home-field advantage in the playoffs. Things started wildly, and only got more wild…

First-place race: FC Dallas take an early lead on Colorado Rapids, pushing themselves into second place for the time being.

https://twitter.com/MLS/status/1056653716420317184

Sixth-place race: LA Galaxy score twice in 10 minutes — both courtesy of Ola Kamara — to move into sixth place, two points ahead of Real Salt Lake.

First-place race: First-place Sporting KC lead second- (now fourth-) place Los Angeles FC, via Roger Espinoza‘s strike from 25 yards out.

Sixth-place race: The Galaxy wouldn’t, would they? They couldn’t, could they?

On his right, to his left, back to his right, GOAL! Quioto pulls one back.#LAvHOU // #DecisionDay by @ATT https://t.co/ZfDF71LAfe — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 28, 2018

First-place race: Carlos Vela pulls LAFC level in KC. The home side would still finish top of the West after a draw.

Second-place race: Danny Hoesen puts San Jose Earthquakes ahead against the run of play, putting Seattle Sounders in a bit of trouble.

Danny Hoesen finds the back of the net and puts #Quakes74 on top in Seattle!#SEAvSJ // #DecisionDay by @ATT https://t.co/khLabd5E93 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 28, 2018

First-place race: 22-year-old Daniel Salloi restores the lead for Sporting KC, who have been down a man since Seth Sinovic’s handball which led to the penalty kick.

Sixth-place race: Mauro Manotas makes it 2-2 at StubHub Center, and it’s happening. It’s really happening.

Second-place race: Raul Ruidiaz has proven to be worth his weight in gold since signing this summer, and his late equalizer sends Seattle second.

Sixth-place race: There could be no more fitting end to the Galaxy’s season. What a stunningly uncontrollable disaster.

Second-place race: Dallas were unable to grab a second in Colorado and left the door wide open for Seattle.

Second-place race: Colorado get a second shortly thereafter, and Dallas tumble from second, to third, to fourth on the final day.

Second-place race: Ruidiaz does it again and locks up second place for Seattle.

