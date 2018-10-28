Reports: Leicester owner believed to be onboard crashed helicopter

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

More details are emerging after a helicopter owned by Leicester City’s owner and chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha crashed outside of their King Power Stadium on Saturday following their 1-1 draw with West Ham United.

The BBC and Sky Sports are both reporting that sources close to the family of Srivaddhanaprabha have confirmed he was onboard the helicopter.

Reuters also claim that five people were onboard, including one of Srivaddhanaprabha’s two daughters, two pilots and a fifth person whose identity was not immediately known.

The helicopter took off but then crashed in the parking lot outside the stadium before bursting into flames.

There has been no official confirmation from the club or emergency services as to who was on board and if there were any injuries or fatalities, with Leicester City releasing the following statement late on Saturday.

“We are assisting Leicestershire Police and the Emergency Services in dealing with a major incident at King Power Stadium. The club will issue a more detailed statement once further information has been established.”

Leicestershire police released the following statement, as the UK’s Air Accidents Investigation Branch are investigating how the helicopter crashed.

“The AAIB is leading an investigation after a helicopter crashed at the King Power Stadium. It came down in a car park near the stadium shortly after 8.30pm yesterday evening (Saturday 27 October). The force is liaising with Leicester City Football Club as enquiries continue.”

Srivaddhanaprabha often arrives and departs Leicester’s home stadium by helicopter and is usually with family, club directors and other close friends onboard.

The crowd is getting bigger and bigger here at King Power Stadium. pic.twitter.com/MoDTaY3f1S — BBC Leicester Sport (@BBCRLSport) October 28, 2018

The soccer world has rallied around Leicester, with fans visiting the King Power Stadium on Sunday to lay flowers, cards, shirts and scarves as they all hope for the best possible outcome.

Srivaddhanaprabha bought Leicester in 2010 and the billionaire behind Thailand’s King Power duty-free empire has poured millions into the club, taking the Foxes back to the Premier League as they pulled off one of the greatest stories in sports history in 2016 by winning the PL title at odds of 5000-1.

The Thai billionaire and his family are much-loved figures in Leicester, as he donated over $2.7 million to build a new children’s hospital in the Midlands city and $1.3 million to the city’s university medical department.

And the field of flowers at Leicester City. Around the corner from here, police and investigators come and go. pic.twitter.com/WC54BeoQBG — Paul Hayward (@_PaulHayward) October 28, 2018

