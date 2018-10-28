More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Soccer world pays respects to lives lost in Leicester crash

By Andy EdwardsOct 28, 2018, 10:08 PM EDT
While sports are often an “escape from reality” for so many fans, sometimes sports become the painful reality from which we wish to escape.

In these times, we are encouraged and heartened to see the entire sporting community come together and offer support — whether a helping hard or a heartfelt message — for their peers.

Following the heartbreaking confirmation that Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was one of the five lives lost in Saturday’s helicopter crash outside the King Power Stadium, Sunday night was no different.

Liverpool’s statement, which was penned by owners John Henry, Tom Werner and Mike Gordon, was particularly profound and powerful, and served as a reminder that owners are merely custodians for the clubs they serve:

“The admiration we have for Vichai, his family and colleagues is as high as you can imagine, both professionally and personally.

“He was the ultimate custodian for the club he bought and then gracefully served. The Premier League title win, one of world football’s all-time great stories, is of course the standout achievement. But beyond that, he led his club in a manner which all of us in this privileged position aspire to. Success on the pitch, allied with outstanding governance off it.”

Leicester City owner Vichai succeeded in soccer and business

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
Associated PressOct 28, 2018, 10:42 PM EDT
BANGKOK (AP) Thai billionaire and Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who died when his helicopter crashed in a parking lot next to the soccer club’s stadium, was known to fans as a smiling, benevolent man who gave away free beers and hot dogs on his birthday and brought the club its fairytale English Premier League title in 2016. He was 60.

The business world remembers Vichai as the retail entrepreneur who started with one shop and grew Thailand’s massive King Power duty-free chain.

The sight of his personal helicopter taking off from the middle of the field – to take Vichai to his English base near London in Berkshire – was a regular feature after Leicester’s home games. On Saturday evening, it turned into a horror scene when the chopper appeared to suddenly lose power, plummeting to the ground in a parking lot outside the empty stadium and bursting into flames.

The crash sparked emotional scenes in Leicester, the East Midlands city whose devoted soccer fans will forever be grateful to Vichai for bankrolling not only the club’s first title in the world’s foremost soccer league, but one of the most incredible stories in world sports history.

Leicester, only two years after being promoted from England’s second-tier league, was a 5,000-to-1 shot to win the Premier League at the start of the 2015-16 season. But after Vichai brought in veteran Italian manager Claudio Ranieri at the start of the campaign, the Foxes produced a stunning season. They lost only three of their 38 games, to win the title by a comfortable 10-point margin, ahead of far more illustrious rivals Arsenal, Tottenham, Manchester City and Manchester United.

Though his public comments were limited, Leicester’s ever-smiling chairman became a talisman of the campaign, watching on from his seat in the stadium at home games beside his son, Aiyawatt, the club’s vice chairman.

While many foreign owners have been viewed with suspicion by their English club’s fans — for reasons such as a lack of respect for supporters or their club’s traditions — Vichai was held in the highest regard by the Leicester faithful. They showed it during one match late in that 2015-16 season, when their title was secured, with the 32,000-strong King Power Stadium crowd rising to give their chairman an emotional and spontaneous standing ovation.

Vichai became known for his generosity around the club. When Leicester narrowly avoided the threat of relegation to the second tier at the end of 2014-15, he sent “bottle after bottle” of champagne to the dressing room, according to British media reports. He also treated fans in the stadium to a free Thai Singha beer at the end of successful campaigns.

Vichai bought Leicester for $50 million in 2010. After the club’s turnaround, it is now valued at $476 million, according to Forbes.

Such a transformation was in keeping with Vichai’s success in the business world, after starting his duty-free interests from modest beginnings.

In 1989, he was granted a license to open Thailand’s first downtown duty-free store. Expansion into Thai airports followed, with King Power ultimately granted a monopoly for duty-free stores at all the country’s main airports.

Today the King Power empire is worth $4.88 billion, according to Forbes, with Vichai having been the fifth-richest person in Thailand.

His family’s empire also included Accor’s Pullman hotels in Thailand, and a $226 million stake, bought in 2016, in the country’s biggest budget airline, Thai AirAsia. Last year, Vichai also enlarged his soccer interests, buying Belgian second-tier club Oud-Heverlee Leuven.

Vichai’s rise in business did not happen without some drama.

The granting of King Power’s monopoly status at Thailand’s airports — set in motion in 2004 by the government of since-ousted Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra — caused some controversy.

And this year, King Power has defended itself against a lawsuit lodged by a former anti-graft official alleging it had not paid the government its due share of revenue from its airport franchise. King Power has denied the allegation. While Thailand’s main corruption court threw the case out last month, an appeal is reportedly likely.

Aside from business and soccer, Vichai quickly became a noted polo devotee in England, playing on occasion with Princes Charles and William. He spent millions establishing his polo team, the King Power Foxes, which began in 2014 and has enjoyed success at the top levels of competition in the U.K.

A devout Buddhist who had monks bless the King Power Stadium regularly for good luck, Vichai and his wife, Aimon Srivaddhanaprabha, had four children.

He was born Vichai Raksriaksorn, but in 2012, the king of Thailand recognized his achievements by bestowing on his family their new surname, which means “light of progressive glory.”

Serie A: Mertens scores late to rescue Napoli against Roma

Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images
Associated PressOct 28, 2018, 8:18 PM EDT
MILAN (AP) Dries Mertens can’t stop scoring for club and country and was disappointed to be dropped to the bench for Napoli’s game against Roma on Sunday.

The Belgium international gave the perfect response with a last-minute equalizer to rescue a 1-1 draw. It was Mertens’ fourth goal in as many matches for club and country.

“I would have preferred to start from the beginning especially in a match like this. This is a really eagerly awaited match here at Napoli and I was disappointed, it’s a shame,” Mertens said.

Napoli remained second but is now six points behind leader Juventus, which is chasing a record-extending eighth Serie A title.

Inter Milan can move level on points with Napoli if it wins at fourth-placed Lazio on Monday.

“It’s a shame we didn’t win because it would have been important to pick up the three points,” a visibly dejected Mertens said. “There was a good reaction after we went behind, but we need to do more.”

Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti has rotated his squad significantly more than predecessor Maurizio Sarri and he did so again following the midweek draw against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

“If I put someone on the bench and he’s happy, I would get angry. I’ll talk to him (Mertens),” Ancelotti said.

Napoli dominated but it was Roma which took the lead in the 14th minute. Cengiz Under pulled the ball back and Edin Dzeko couldn’t control it but it came through to Stephan El Shaarawy, who fired in off the inside of the left post.

Despite having the best chances, Napoli almost found itself 2-0 down 10 minutes from halftime but defender Raul Albiol headed Dzeko’s effort off the line after the Roma forward had rounded goalkeeper David Ospina.

There was a blow for Roma shortly before the break as it lost captain Daniele De Rossi to injury.

Napoli continued to attack after the break and Jose Callejon hit the post, while it also had two goals ruled out for offside late on.

Just as it seemed as if Roma would leave with all three points, Napoli leveled in the final minute. A cross was miskicked by Callejon but came to Mertens, who fired in for his third goal in as many matches.

A stunning strike from Suso saw AC Milan put a miserable week behind it to beat Sampdoria 3-2.

The Spain forward struck shortly after the hour mark, racing down the right and cutting in before curling the ball into the far bottom corner.

Sampdoria had the meanest defense in the league, having let in just four goals in its previous nine matches but it conceded three against Milan.

Patrick Cutrone scored Milan’s opener – which was set up by Suso – and assisted the other for Gonzalo Higuain. Former Milan midfielder Riccardo Saponara also had a goal and an assist for Sampdoria.

Milan came into the game after back-to-back defeats against Inter Milan in Serie A and Real Betis in the Europa League, and was languishing in the second half of the standings.

MLS – West: SKC finish 1st; Sounders sneak into 2nd; Galaxy crash out (video)

Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 28, 2018, 7:15 PM EDT
While the Eastern Conference was largely settled heading into the final day of the regular season, the Western Conference was anything but.

Spots 1-6 were up for grabs, and four teams were mathematically alive in the race for first place and home-field advantage in the playoffs. Things started wildly, and only got more wild…

First-place race: FC Dallas take an early lead on Colorado Rapids, pushing themselves into second place for the time being.

https://twitter.com/MLS/status/1056653716420317184

Sixth-place race: LA Galaxy score twice in 10 minutes — both courtesy of Ola Kamara — to move into sixth place, two points ahead of Real Salt Lake.

First-place race: First-place Sporting KC lead second- (now fourth-) place Los Angeles FC, via Roger Espinoza‘s strike from 25 yards out.

Sixth-place race: The Galaxy wouldn’t, would they? They couldn’t, could they?

First-place race: Carlos Vela pulls LAFC level in KC. The home side would still finish top of the West after a draw.

Second-place race: Danny Hoesen puts San Jose Earthquakes ahead against the run of play, putting Seattle Sounders in a bit of trouble.

First-place race: 22-year-old Daniel Salloi restores the lead for Sporting KC, who have been down a man since Seth Sinovic’s handball which led to the penalty kick.

Sixth-place race: Mauro Manotas makes it 2-2 at StubHub Center, and it’s happening. It’s really happening.

Second-place race: Raul Ruidiaz has proven to be worth his weight in gold since signing this summer, and his late equalizer sends Seattle second.

Sixth-place race: There could be no more fitting end to the Galaxy’s season. What a stunningly uncontrollable disaster.

Second-place race: Dallas were unable to grab a second in Colorado and left the door wide open for Seattle.

Second-place race: Colorado get a second shortly thereafter, and Dallas tumble from second, to third, to fourth on the final day.

Second-place race: Ruidiaz does it again and locks up second place for Seattle.

MLS – East: Red Bulls snatch Shield; Crew SC grab last spot (video)

Photo credit: @NewYorkRedBulls
By Andy EdwardsOct 28, 2018, 6:56 PM EDT
The final day of the 2018 regular season couldn’t have gone any better for the New York Red Bulls — or any worse for Atlanta United.

With the Supporters’ Shield — along with all kinds of seeding, and the sixth and final playoff spot — on the line, this is how the final Eastern Conference’s final day played out…

Supporters’ Shield: Toronto FC take an early lead on first-place Atlanta United. Atlanta holding onto top spot by virtue of third tiebreaker, goals scored (69-61).

Supporters’ Shield: Red Bulls win a penalty kick, but Derrick Ettiene’s effort is saved. Red Bulls remain second on goals-scored tiebreaker.

Supporters’ Shield: Toronto score again. ATLUTD’s goal differential drops to +27, sending Red Bulls into first.

Third-place race: New York City FC restore their two-goal lead on Philadelphia Union. D.C. United currently sitting fourth, by a single point.

Supporters’ Shield: Red Bulls break through at long last. Derrick Etienne gives his side a two-point cushion back to Atlanta.

Sixth-place race: After a lengthy weather delay, Columbus Crew SC are first on the board against Minnesota United. Thanks to Philadelphia’s struggles, Gregg Berhalter’s side sits fifth.

Supporters’ Shield: Josef Martinez pulls Atlanta back to 2-1, but they need two more with the Red Bulls leading.

Supporters’ Shield: Before Atlanta could get a second, Toronto got a third. That’s the Supporters’ Shield all but sewn

Supporters’ Shield: And a fourth.

After head coach Jesse Marsch departed in the summer, Chris Armas took over a Shield-contending team and finished the job.