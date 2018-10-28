Thai cave boys attend Man United win over Everton

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester United made hard work of it as they beat Everton 2-1 at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial put United 2-0 up but Gylfi Sigurdsson‘s penalty kick turned it into a nervy finish for the Red Devils and Jose Mourinho.

With the win United move up to eighth place on 17 points and are just five points off the top four, while Marco Silva‘s Everton slip to ninth on 15 points.

Early on Everton threatened on the break as Sigurdsson’s cross almost found Bernard at the back post but Ashley Young did enough to put the Brazilian off.

Andre Gomes had a free header from a corner which he sent straight at David De Gea as the Toffees continued to cause United problems. At the other end Anthony Martial’s fine cross found Juan Mata unmarked in the box but his header was straight at Jordan Pickford.

United did take the lead soon after as Martial was fouled in the box by Idrissa Gueye and although Pogba’s penalty kick was saved by Pickford, the Frenchman slotted home the rebound to make it 1-0.

That goal sparked United into life as Pogba’s shot was then saved and Marcus Rashford finished but he was offside. Before half time Sigurdsson then headed towards goal but his effort was right at De Gea as Everton had some promising moments despite trailing at the break.

At the start of the second half United went 2-0 up as Pogba found Martial and the French forward curled home a fine finish into the far corner for his fourth goal in his last three Premier League games.

Moments later Everton should’ve pulled a goal back as Bernard raced free from Ashley Young, rounded De Gea but put his effort into the side-netting.

Pogba was denied by Pickford after a fine pass from Mata as United threatened to run riot late on, while Seamus Coleman fired over after a rare break from Everton.

The Toffees did get the goal they deserved. Pogba gave the ball away after showboating in midfield and Chris Smalling then lunged in on Richarlison in the box to concede a penalty.

Sigurdsson slammed home the spot kick to make it 2-1 and although Everton pinned United back they didn’t have any big chances to draw level, with Pickford denying Martial late on after a breakaway.

