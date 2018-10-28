More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Watch Live: Burnley v. Chelsea; Crystal Palace v. Arsenal

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 28, 2018, 9:05 AM EDT
Two tricky away tests face in-form Chelsea and Arsenal on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET, as the Blues head to Burnley and Arsenal travel across London to face Crystal Palace

Both Chelsea and Arsenal are level on 21 points after their opening nine games of the season and can move into second-place with a win. New managers Maurizio Sarri and Unai Emery will be wary of heading to two of the toughest away environments in the Premier League though.

WATCH BURNLEY v. CHELSEA LIVE

The big team news for Chelsea is that Eden Hazard misses out after picking up a back injury in their draw with Manchester United last weekend. Pedro comes into the starting lineup, so too does Ross Barkley in place of Mateo Kovacic. Burnley bring in Robbie Brady for Aaron Lennon.

WATCH CRYSTAL PALACE v. ARSENAL LIVE

Arsenal start Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang up top alongside Alexandre Lacazette for the first time in three PL games, with the Gabonese striker scoring twice after coming off the bench against Leicester on Monday. Palace make just once change, with Jordan Ayew replacing Jeffrey Schlupp.

BURNLEY v. CHELSEA LINEUPS

CRYSTAL PALACE v. ARSENAL LINEUPS

Jose Mourinho hails Man United’s progress

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 28, 2018, 10:41 AM EDT
Jose Mourinho is pretty pleased with his Manchester United team. Seriously.

The Red Devils sit in 10th place in the Premier League table heading into their clash against Everton on Sunday, with Mourinho’s side outplayed and outclassed in their UEFA Champions League group stage clash against Juventus in midweek.

In his matchday programme notes, Mourinho had the following to say about United’s progress.

“We were seconds away from beating Chelsea and almost took a draw against Juventus. I believe that at the end of December we will be in a completely different position in the table,” Mourinho said.

There’s no doubting they played much better against Chelsea and blowing a 2-1 lead in the 96th minute will have hurt Mourinho and any momentum he felt his side could take from that promising display.

But to suggest United “almost took a draw against Juventus” is more than a little delusional.

Juve took the lead in the first half and eased to victory despite the 1-0 scoreline, with Paul Pogba‘s shot from outside the box which hit the post the closest United came all game.

Mourinho’s men will likely be in a top four battle this season despite their early struggles but it is a little soon to predict that they will be up at the top of the table in two months time.

What has he seen to suggest that? Romelu Lukaku is on a goal drought, while the likes of Alexis Sanchez are out of form Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba has been as inconsistent as ever.

Reports: Leicester owner believed to be onboard crashed helicopter

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 28, 2018, 8:40 AM EDT
More details are emerging after a helicopter owned by Leicester City’s owner and chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha crashed outside of their King Power Stadium on Saturday following their 1-1 draw with West Ham United.

The BBC and Sky Sports are both reporting that sources close to the family of Srivaddhanaprabha have confirmed he was onboard the helicopter.

Reuters also claim that five people were onboard, including one of Srivaddhanaprabha’s two daughters, two pilots and a fifth person whose identity was not immediately known.

The helicopter took off but then crashed in the parking lot outside the stadium before bursting into flames.

There has been no official confirmation from the club or emergency services as to who was on board and if there were any injuries or fatalities, with Leicester City releasing the following statement late on Saturday.

“We are assisting Leicestershire Police and the Emergency Services in dealing with a major incident at King Power Stadium. The club will issue a more detailed statement once further information has been established.”

Leicestershire police released the following statement, as the UK’s Air Accidents Investigation Branch are investigating how the helicopter crashed.

“The AAIB is leading an investigation after a helicopter crashed at the King Power Stadium. It came down in a car park near the stadium shortly after 8.30pm yesterday evening (Saturday 27 October). The force is liaising with Leicester City Football Club as enquiries continue.”

Srivaddhanaprabha often arrives and departs Leicester’s home stadium by helicopter and is usually with family, club directors and other close friends onboard.

The soccer world has rallied around Leicester, with fans visiting the King Power Stadium on Sunday to lay flowers, cards, shirts and scarves as they all hope for the best possible outcome.

Srivaddhanaprabha bought Leicester in 2010 and the billionaire behind Thailand’s King Power duty-free empire has poured millions into the club, taking the Foxes back to the Premier League as they pulled off one of the greatest stories in sports history in 2016 by winning the PL title at odds of 5000-1.

The Thai billionaire and his family are much-loved figures in Leicester, as he donated over $2.7 million to  build a new children’s hospital in the Midlands city and $1.3 million to the city’s university medical department.

Ligue 1: Thierry Henry still seeking first win with Monaco

AP Photo/Francisco Seco
Associated PressOct 27, 2018, 9:40 PM EDT
PARIS (AP) Thierry Henry still seeks his first win as a coach after Monaco drew at home with Dijon 2-2 in the French league on Saturday.

The France great replaced Leonardo Jardim this month and has drawn two games and lost one. He inherited a squad low on confidence and decimated by injury, however, with first-choice forwards Radamel Falcao and Stevan Jovetic and No. 1 goalkeeper Danijel Subasic all sidelined.

Henry would have been proud of Monaco’s opening goal, powerfully volleyed home by German defender Benjamin Henrichs after 30 minutes.

But poor defending led to Dijon’s equalizer four minutes later, with defender Mickael Alphonse given too much space.

After midfielder Mehdi Abeid turned in a cross from the right in the 58th to put Dijon ahead, Poland defender Kamil Glik headed in a free kick in the 79th to prevent a demoralizing defeat.

Portuguese forward Rafael Leao scored his first goal for Lille to beat Caen 1-0 at home and stay second behind Paris Saint-Germain.

Montpellier remained three points behind Lille in third place after winning at Toulouse 3-0.

So much for not celebrating scoring against your former club.

After making it 2-0 in the 25th with a sharp finish, striker Andy Delort sprinted away in brazen jubilation and slid on his knees as he let out a shout of joy. Delort is on loan from Toulouse, but made it clear this week he does not want to go back there next season.

Delort’s strike partner, Gaetan Laborde, also scored and their partnership is blossoming. At the back, Montpellier has the second best defense behind PSG.

Memphis Depay came off the bench to set up one goal and score the other as fourth-place Lyon won at 10-man Angers 2-1.

Lyon played with an extra man from the 34th minute, after Angers captain Ismael Traore was shown a straight red card for a dangerous tackle on striker Moussa Dembele.

But the visitors couldn’t make the breakthrough until midway through the second half when midfielder Houssem Aouar headed in after being set up by Depay.

Dembele then broke free down the left and squared the ball to Depay, the Netherlands forward finishing with a powerful strike.

Spanish striker Cristian Lopez’s scored a consolation in the 89th.

Lopetegui hopes to save the season (and his job) in El Clasico

Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images
Associated PressOct 27, 2018, 8:50 PM EDT
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Julen Lopetegui heads into his first clasico against fierce rival Barcelona still believing he can succeed as Real Madrid coach.

Speculation of his imminent firing has been rampant in Spain since Madrid went on a five-game winless streak that included its longest ever scoring drought.

An unconvincing 2-1 win over Viktoria Plzen this week did little to change the mood that Lopetegui is in serious danger of losing his job.

Lopetegui said on Saturday he still hopes to turn around Madrid’s season a day before his team visits Barcelona’s Camp Nou.

When pressed about his future after the match, he said: “I hope I am still breathing, I don’t think I am going to die. Our situation is not irreversible, we are in October.”

Madrid has fallen to eighth place after back-to-back Spanish league losses against Alaves and Levante. Even so, it is only five points behind new leader Atletico Madrid, which won on Saturday.

Blasted in the Spanish media, Lopetegui has so far maintained the public support of players such as captain Sergio Ramos and heavyweights Marcelo and Francisco “Isco” Alarcon.

“They believe in me and I believe in them,” Lopetegui said. “And that goes to show that we are working well and working hard, and have the motivation to please our fans. We are heading (to Barcelona) with the maximum ambition.”

Madrid hasn’t lost in its last four visits to Barcelona, although those results came under coach Zinedine Zindane and with Cristiano Ronaldo leading the team that he left in the offseason for Juventus.

Barcelona will also be without Lionel Messi, who is mending a broken right forearm.

That will make this clasico the first to be played without either star since 2007.

Barcelona beat Inter Milan 2-0 this week in its first match since Messi’s injury, but despite the strong performance coach Ernesto Valverde rejects the label of favorite against Madrid.

For Valverde, Madrid is even more dangerous when it is desperate for a victory over its top rival.

“We know how Madrid is, the more badly it is hurt, the more dangerous it is,” Valverde said. “The crises in teams like Madrid are always blown out of proportion, and then the players step up. There were moments at the start of the season when Madrid was playing brilliantly.”

Barcelona, which enters the match in second place at one point behind Atletico, will entrust Luis Suarez to lead the attack.

The only question is whether Valverde will give a second straight start to Rafinha after he scored against Inter, or opt to play forward Ousmane Dembele in Messi’s spot.

“We have to be able to play our style, that is the key,” Valverde said. “With or without Messi, that is what earned us the league title last year.”