Watch Live: Manchester United v. Everton

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 28, 2018, 11:43 AM EDT
Manchester United host Everton at Old Trafford on Sunday (Watch live, 12 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) with Jose Mourinho’s men aiming to get back to winning ways in the Premier League.

After a positive display at Chelsea last time out, United will be hoping to build on that but face an Everton side in good form as Marco Silva‘s men have won three-straight games.

In team news United have left out Romelu Lukaku who is on the bench and Fred comes in to shore up midfield.

Everton are unchanged after their recent run of wins, with Richarlison once again leading the line.

LINEUPS

Crystal Palace battle back, end Arsenal win streak

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 28, 2018, 11:32 AM EDT
  • Arsenal’s win streak ends at 11
  • Xhaka, Aubameyang scored for Gunners
  • Luka Milivojevic scores two penalty kicks 

Arsenal’s run of wins ended at 11 games in all competitions, as the Gunners drew 2-2 at Crystal Palace, on Sunday.

Unai Emery‘s men launched yet another second half comeback after Luka Milivojevic’s penalty kick gave Palace the lead right on half time.

Granit Xhaka‘s fine free kick and a controversial effort from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the space of five second half minutes looked to have given Arsenal yet another win. But Xhaka’s foul on Wilfried Zaha late on gave Palace another spot kick and Milivojevic grabbed the Eagles a point.

With the draw the Gunners have 22 points for the season, while Roy Hodgson‘s Palace remain without a win at home (but at least scored their first home goals of the season) and have moved onto eight points.

Palace looked lively early on and Zaha was causing plenty of problems.

Zaha hit the post after a mazy run, then moments later Patrick Van Aanholt surged into the box and found Andros Townsend but he lashed his shot wide.

At the other end Arsenal had two chances in quick succession as Lacazette shot wide and then Hector Bellerin had a shot blocked. Before the break Jordan Ayew went down in the box after a tackle from Shkodran Mustafi but no penalty kick was given.

Moments later Palace were awarded a penalty as Mustafi lunged in on Cheikhou Kouyate and Milivojevic stepped up to score and put the Eagles 1-0 up in first half stoppage time.

At the start of the second half Arsenal drew level as Xhaka thundered home a fabulous free kick from a tight angle to make it 1-1.

Five minutes later the Gunners were 2-1 up in controversial fashion. A corner was flicked on by Lacazette at the near post, but he appeared to flick the ball with his hand as he was shoved by a Palace defender. The ball then found Aubameyang at the back post and he prodded home to make it 2-1.

Max Meyer hit the outside of the post and fired another effort over after coming on as a sub, as Palace pushed hard to find an equalizer and eventually it arrived.

Xhaka challenged Zaha in the box and although the Palace winger went down a little easily, a penalty kick was given and Milivojevic slammed home to make it 2-2 and end Arsenal’s winning run.

Chelsea remain unbeaten, thrash Burnley

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 28, 2018, 11:24 AM EDT
  • Chelsea 14 games unbeaten 
  • Barkley with a goal, assist
  • Burnley without a win in three games

Chelsea eased to a 4-0 victory away at Burnley on Sunday, with Maurizio Sarri yet to taste defeat as Chelsea’s manager.

Alvaro Morata gave Chelsea the lead after a fine pass from Ross Barkley, and Barkley made it 2-0 in the second half before Willian and Ruben Loftus-Cheek finished Burnley off.

With the win Chelsea move on to 24 points for the season, while Sean Dyche‘s Burnley stay on eight points.

Chelsea went close to taking the lead early on as Alvaro Morata redirected a header on goal but Joe Hart made a wonderful reaction save to keep him out. At the other end a high ball into the box caused Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa problems as Burnley’s Robbie Brady dragged a shot just wide of the post.

Chelsea continued to pour forward as Morata linked up well with Willian but the Brazilian curled a shot off the far post, but moments later Chelsea took the lead.

Ross Barkley played in Morata who finished low past Hart to give Chelsea a deserved 1-0 advantage. Pedro was forced off with an injury before the break with Loftus-Cheek coming on in his place.

Morata had two more decent chances but first put a tame effort wide and then Hart denied his powerful volley after a lovely ball over the top from Jorginho. And right on half time Morata went down easily in the box and was booked for simulation as Burnley’s players surrounded him angrily.

In the second half Chelsea continued to pour forward as Willian crossed but Morata nodded just wide. Then Barkley made it 2-0 as he surged forward and drilled home a low shot to cap off a fine individual display.

Willian made it 3-0 with a lovely run and low finish into the far corner as the Blues ran riot.

Olivier Giroud flashed an effort just wide of the far post and then forced Hart to tip his header onto the bar after coming on as a sub.

Loftus-Cheek swept home a fourth in stoppage time for Chelsea to cap a fine week for the academy graduate, as Burnley were grateful to hear the final whistle.

LIVE, El Clasico: Barcelona v. Real Madrid

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 28, 2018, 11:04 AM EDT
Barcelona host Real Madrid at the Nou Camp on Sunday (kick off, 11:15 a.m. ET) as the bitter rivals clash for the first time in La Liga this season.

[ LIVE: Barcelona v. Real Madrid

This will be the first El Clasico since 2007 without either Lionel Messi (injured) or Cristiano Ronaldo (sold to Juventus) as the likes of Luis Suarez, Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale and Philippe Coutinho will be the stars taking center stage.

Both clubs have had their struggles this season but Barca will go back to the top of La Liga with a won, while Real currently sit in ninth place and Julen Lopetegui badly needs a win after a run of defeats in recent weeks.

Click on the link above to follow the action live, while below are the two starting lineups.

LINEUPS

VIDEO: Xhaka smashes home incredible free kick

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 28, 2018, 10:55 AM EDT
Granit Xhaka loves to smash a shot in on goal. On Sunday it was no different.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

The makeshift left back drilled home a stunning free kick in the second half to make it 1-1, then ran over to celebrate with his manager Unai Emery.

Take a look at the video below to see Xhaka in full-flow.