NCAA

Must-See Goal: Catarina Marcario

By Daniel KarellOct 29, 2018, 9:53 AM EDT
One of the top women’s soccer players in the nation added to her stellar list of accomplishments with a highlight-reel goal.

In a match against Washington State, Stanford’s Catarina Marcario controlled a clearance at the top of the box with her thigh, took another touch in the air with her right foot before rifling home a volley into the top corner for a spectacular goal. Stanford could only hold on for a draw on the road after two overtime periods, one of only two draws all year as the Cardinal remain unbeaten.

Marcario, a member of the U.S. Women’s Under-23 National Team, led the Cardinal as a freshman to the 2017 Pac-12 and NCAA title, scoring 17 goals to go with 16 assists. She finished with first-team All-America honors and was named Pac-12 Player of the Year. She’s on the MAC Hermann Trophy watch list in 2018.

Premier League Preview: Tottenham vs. Manchester City

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellOct 29, 2018, 11:11 AM EDT
  • Spurs have midfielder Dele Alli (hamstring) available again. Jan Vertonghen (hamstring) and Danny Rose (groin) are continuing to make progress but remain absent. 
  • Man City’s Ilkay Gundogan is still doubtful with a groin problem, while Danilo (ankle) is likely to be missing. Fabian Delph has returned to contention. Claudio Bravo (Achilles) is a long-term absentee
  • Tottenham Hotspur has lost only two of their last 21 PL matches at Wembley (W15 D4 L2), but one of those defeats came against Man City in April. 
  • Man City is unbeaten in six PL away matches in London (W5 D1) and has won the last four in a row. Man City could now become the first non-London side to win five consecutive PL matches in the capital. 

Round 10 of the Premier League season comes to a close with a monumental matchup, as Manchester City travels south to take on Tottenham at Wembley Stadium (Watch live at 4 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com). The two teams take the field around 24 hours after the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, leaving the turf in a bit of a rough state, though we’ll see how both teams handle the potentially bumpy pitch.

Tottenham received a major boost late last week with the return of Dele Alli to full training but Man City can also count on Kevin De Bruyne available, though he may come off the bench.

What they’re saying

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino on facing Man City: “I think they are one of the best teams in Europe, not only in England. It will be so tough. They are unbeaten, they have excellent players. Of course, it will be tough. We will play the same way, as always. You cannot change your approach or mentality because the opponent is good like City. We are going to have our strategy, with or without the ball, and will try to win the game. That’s most important, playing in the way we want to play. Football is about belief. We respect them but our belief is that we can win.”

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola on facing a title contender: “When you play against the contenders it’s almost six points, isn’t it? These are important. I don’t know what’s happened in the past but it’s true that the strong teams are making a lot of points, they are not dropping points easily. That’s why maybe the games against the contenders are becoming so important. We’ve started with three games away against them. That’s why it is so important to take those points.

Video Preview

Prediction

Although Tottenham has struggled in UEFA Champions League play, Spurs have won four straight Premier League matches and the ingredients are all there for an upset victory at home, especially with the potential poor condition of the Wembley Stadium turf. Man City has performed well in de Bruyne’s absence, but it misses his presence today. Tottenham 2-1 Manchester City

 

Report: Conte to take over at Real Madrid

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellOct 29, 2018, 8:30 AM EDT
Antonio Conte must now understand the saying, “good things come to those who wait.”

According to multiple reports in Spain, Real Madrid are expected to strike a deal to hire Conte as its new manager in the wake of Los Blancos’ 5-1 defeat to Barcelona in El Clasico on Sunday. Current Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui, who only became club manager last June in controversial fashion just days before the start of the 2018 World Cup, is expected to be sacked on Monday, with the club’s current form leaving the team in ninth place in La Liga.

The reports state that Conte could be announced as the new manager on Monday and presented Tuesday. Former Real Madrid star Santiago Solari, now the coach of the B team, Real Madrid Castilla, could take charge of the Copa Del Rey match against Melilla on Wednesday on an interim basis.

Interestingly, the decision to reportedly hire Conte came after talks were “paralyzed” due to Real Madrid president Florentino Perez’s hope and wish to bring back Jose Mourinho. It appears that one way or another, Perez believes that the team needs an authoritarian in charge to whip the team back into shape, something that Lopetegui was unable to do. Manchester United’s 2-1 win over Everton has certainly prolonged Mourinho’s stay at Old Trafford, leaving Real Madrid with no other option than Conte.

The former Chelsea boss has been a free agent since leaving Stamford Bridge this summer, leaving him available to take over one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Tuchel stands up to player power at PSG, and it worked

Getty Images
Associated PressOct 29, 2018, 7:30 AM EDT
PARIS (AP) Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel made a bold move by standing up to big names at a club where player power usually rules.

He dropped 19-year-old France forward Kylian Mbappe, widely tipped as soccer’s next superstar, and midfielder Adrien Rabiot for the game at Marseille on Sunday night.

Both players are Parisian-born and fully understood the importance of the match for PSG fans against the club’s bitter rival. Yet both turned up late to a pre-match team talk, something Tuchel simply could not excuse and he left them out of the starting lineup.

“(It was) a disciplinary situation. We needed to do that,” Tuchel said unapologetically on Canal Plus television. “It’s like that.”

Mbappe came off the bench in the second half and scored the first goal in a 2-0 win which sent PSG to an 11th straight league win. It was also the World Cup star’s 10th league goal so far, in just seven games for him.

Rabiot, who refused to be on France’s reserves list for the World Cup and has long been negotiating a new PSG contract, came on about 10 minutes from time.

Despite his authoritative decision-making, which was backed by PSG winger Julian Draxler and star forward Neymar, the coach was surprisingly downbeat and sounded almost despondent after the game.

“I don’t like playing without Kylian,” he said. “I hate it.”

Tuchel was then was then asked if it was a good day for him as a coach.

“For me, personally, no,” he said, his head dropping and his voice trailing off. “For me it was quite tough today.”

It has been a topsy-turvy week for Tuchel, who saw his side fall behind twice and dominated for long spells in a 2-2 home draw with Napoli in the Champions League on Wednesday. That draw leaves PSG third in its group and in danger of not qualifying for the Round of 16.

If so, Tuchel would become the first PSG coach knocked out of the group stage since cash-rich Qatari investors QSI took over at the club seven years ago.

On the other hand, his team is coasting in the league with 39 goals in 11 games and the best defense.

Tuchel has earned praise from the French media for his player management skills, often touted as a counterpoint to his predecessor Unai Emery, but the decision to drop Mbappe seemed to weigh heavily on him.

Perhaps with good reason, for it puts him in a potentially difficult position because star players often have their own way at PSG.

Such is the club’s desire to win the Champions League and join Europe’s elite, some players have been seemingly indulged.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, for example, was allowed days off to go hunting in the forests of his native Sweden. Others, such as Edinson Cavani and Javier Pastore, returned late from the mid-season winter break – which even led to public criticism from their own captain, Thiago Silva.

Pampering stars has not had the necessary outcome, either, with PSG unable to get beyond the quarterfinals of the Champions League since QSI took over. In the last two years, PSG has failed to reach the quarters, leading to Emery’s departure and Tuchel’s arrival.

Despite his friendly and easy-going appearance, Tuchel is a disciplinarian and firm on principles such as cutting out sugary drinks on the team bus and strict time-keeping. At a club with such lofty ambitions, these should be rudimentary.

Yet the way Mbappe was comforted before Sunday’s game, even by the vastly experienced goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, suggests he got the sympathy vote rather than Tuchel getting the understanding.

Even Tuchel seemed anxiously keen to encourage Mbappe before the teenage forward went on in the 62nd minute, wrapping a consoling arm around him as if to apologize for the sanction.

Still, Tuchel was at least supported by Draxler, who scored the second goal against Marseille.

“It’s something between the coach and the player, but for me it’s clear the club is more important than a single player,” Draxler said. “The coach will decide what he wants and we won, so he’s right.”

Leicester City owner Vichai succeeded in soccer and business

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
Associated PressOct 28, 2018, 10:42 PM EDT
BANGKOK (AP) Thai billionaire and Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who died when his helicopter crashed in a parking lot next to the soccer club’s stadium, was known to fans as a smiling, benevolent man who gave away free beers and hot dogs on his birthday and brought the club its fairytale English Premier League title in 2016. He was 60.

The business world remembers Vichai as the retail entrepreneur who started with one shop and grew Thailand’s massive King Power duty-free chain.

The sight of his personal helicopter taking off from the middle of the field – to take Vichai to his English base near London in Berkshire – was a regular feature after Leicester’s home games. On Saturday evening, it turned into a horror scene when the chopper appeared to suddenly lose power, plummeting to the ground in a parking lot outside the empty stadium and bursting into flames.

The crash sparked emotional scenes in Leicester, the East Midlands city whose devoted soccer fans will forever be grateful to Vichai for bankrolling not only the club’s first title in the world’s foremost soccer league, but one of the most incredible stories in world sports history.

Leicester, only two years after being promoted from England’s second-tier league, was a 5,000-to-1 shot to win the Premier League at the start of the 2015-16 season. But after Vichai brought in veteran Italian manager Claudio Ranieri at the start of the campaign, the Foxes produced a stunning season. They lost only three of their 38 games, to win the title by a comfortable 10-point margin, ahead of far more illustrious rivals Arsenal, Tottenham, Manchester City and Manchester United.

Though his public comments were limited, Leicester’s ever-smiling chairman became a talisman of the campaign, watching on from his seat in the stadium at home games beside his son, Aiyawatt, the club’s vice chairman.

While many foreign owners have been viewed with suspicion by their English club’s fans — for reasons such as a lack of respect for supporters or their club’s traditions — Vichai was held in the highest regard by the Leicester faithful. They showed it during one match late in that 2015-16 season, when their title was secured, with the 32,000-strong King Power Stadium crowd rising to give their chairman an emotional and spontaneous standing ovation.

Vichai became known for his generosity around the club. When Leicester narrowly avoided the threat of relegation to the second tier at the end of 2014-15, he sent “bottle after bottle” of champagne to the dressing room, according to British media reports. He also treated fans in the stadium to a free Thai Singha beer at the end of successful campaigns.

Vichai bought Leicester for $50 million in 2010. After the club’s turnaround, it is now valued at $476 million, according to Forbes.

Such a transformation was in keeping with Vichai’s success in the business world, after starting his duty-free interests from modest beginnings.

In 1989, he was granted a license to open Thailand’s first downtown duty-free store. Expansion into Thai airports followed, with King Power ultimately granted a monopoly for duty-free stores at all the country’s main airports.

Today the King Power empire is worth $4.88 billion, according to Forbes, with Vichai having been the fifth-richest person in Thailand.

His family’s empire also included Accor’s Pullman hotels in Thailand, and a $226 million stake, bought in 2016, in the country’s biggest budget airline, Thai AirAsia. Last year, Vichai also enlarged his soccer interests, buying Belgian second-tier club Oud-Heverlee Leuven.

Vichai’s rise in business did not happen without some drama.

The granting of King Power’s monopoly status at Thailand’s airports — set in motion in 2004 by the government of since-ousted Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra — caused some controversy.

And this year, King Power has defended itself against a lawsuit lodged by a former anti-graft official alleging it had not paid the government its due share of revenue from its airport franchise. King Power has denied the allegation. While Thailand’s main corruption court threw the case out last month, an appeal is reportedly likely.

Aside from business and soccer, Vichai quickly became a noted polo devotee in England, playing on occasion with Princes Charles and William. He spent millions establishing his polo team, the King Power Foxes, which began in 2014 and has enjoyed success at the top levels of competition in the U.K.

A devout Buddhist who had monks bless the King Power Stadium regularly for good luck, Vichai and his wife, Aimon Srivaddhanaprabha, had four children.

He was born Vichai Raksriaksorn, but in 2012, the king of Thailand recognized his achievements by bestowing on his family their new surname, which means “light of progressive glory.”