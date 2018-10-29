Premier League Preview: Tottenham vs. Manchester City

- Spurs have midfielder Dele Alli (hamstring) available again. Jan Vertonghen (hamstring) and Danny Rose (groin) are continuing to make progress but remain absent.
- Man City’s Ilkay Gundogan is still doubtful with a groin problem, while Danilo (ankle) is likely to be missing. Fabian Delph has returned to contention. Claudio Bravo (Achilles) is a long-term absentee
- Tottenham Hotspur has lost only two of their last 21 PL matches at Wembley (W15 D4 L2), but one of those defeats came against Man City in April.
- Man City is unbeaten in six PL away matches in London (W5 D1) and has won the last four in a row. Man City could now become the first non-London side to win five consecutive PL matches in the capital.
Round 10 of the Premier League season comes to a close with a monumental matchup, as Manchester City travels south to take on Tottenham at Wembley Stadium (Watch live at 4 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com). The two teams take the field around 24 hours after the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, leaving the turf in a bit of a rough state, though we’ll see how both teams handle the potentially bumpy pitch.
Tottenham received a major boost late last week with the return of Dele Alli to full training but Man City can also count on Kevin De Bruyne available, though he may come off the bench.
What they’re saying
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino on facing Man City: “I think they are one of the best teams in Europe, not only in England. It will be so tough. They are unbeaten, they have excellent players. Of course, it will be tough. We will play the same way, as always. You cannot change your approach or mentality because the opponent is good like City. We are going to have our strategy, with or without the ball, and will try to win the game. That’s most important, playing in the way we want to play. Football is about belief. We respect them but our belief is that we can win.”
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola on facing a title contender: “When you play against the contenders it’s almost six points, isn’t it? These are important. I don’t know what’s happened in the past but it’s true that the strong teams are making a lot of points, they are not dropping points easily. That’s why maybe the games against the contenders are becoming so important. We’ve started with three games away against them. That’s why it is so important to take those points.
Video Preview
Prediction
Although Tottenham has struggled in UEFA Champions League play, Spurs have won four straight Premier League matches and the ingredients are all there for an upset victory at home, especially with the potential poor condition of the Wembley Stadium turf. Man City has performed well in de Bruyne’s absence, but it misses his presence today. Tottenham 2-1 Manchester City