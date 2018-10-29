More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Report: Conte to take over at Real Madrid

By Daniel KarellOct 29, 2018, 8:30 AM EDT
Antonio Conte must now understand the saying, “good things come to those who wait.”

According to multiple reports in Spain, Real Madrid are expected to strike a deal to hire Conte as its new manager in the wake of Los Blancos’ 5-1 defeat to Barcelona in El Clasico on Sunday. Current Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui, who only became club manager last June in controversial fashion just days before the start of the 2018 World Cup, is expected to be sacked on Monday, with the club’s current form leaving the team in ninth place in La Liga.

The reports state that Conte could be announced as the new manager on Monday and presented Tuesday. Former Real Madrid star Santiago Solari, now the coach of the B team, Real Madrid Castilla, could take charge of the Copa Del Rey match against Melilla on Wednesday on an interim basis.

Interestingly, the decision to reportedly hire Conte came after talks were “paralyzed” due to Real Madrid president Florentino Perez’s hope and wish to bring back Jose Mourinho. It appears that one way or another, Perez believes that the team needs an authoritarian in charge to whip the team back into shape, something that Lopetegui was unable to do. Manchester United’s 2-1 win over Everton has certainly prolonged Mourinho’s stay at Old Trafford, leaving Real Madrid with no other option than Conte.

The former Chelsea boss has been a free agent since leaving Stamford Bridge this summer, leaving him available to take over one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Tuchel stands up to player power at PSG, and it worked

Associated PressOct 29, 2018, 7:30 AM EDT
PARIS (AP) Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel made a bold move by standing up to big names at a club where player power usually rules.

He dropped 19-year-old France forward Kylian Mbappe, widely tipped as soccer’s next superstar, and midfielder Adrien Rabiot for the game at Marseille on Sunday night.

Both players are Parisian-born and fully understood the importance of the match for PSG fans against the club’s bitter rival. Yet both turned up late to a pre-match team talk, something Tuchel simply could not excuse and he left them out of the starting lineup.

“(It was) a disciplinary situation. We needed to do that,” Tuchel said unapologetically on Canal Plus television. “It’s like that.”

Mbappe came off the bench in the second half and scored the first goal in a 2-0 win which sent PSG to an 11th straight league win. It was also the World Cup star’s 10th league goal so far, in just seven games for him.

Rabiot, who refused to be on France’s reserves list for the World Cup and has long been negotiating a new PSG contract, came on about 10 minutes from time.

Despite his authoritative decision-making, which was backed by PSG winger Julian Draxler and star forward Neymar, the coach was surprisingly downbeat and sounded almost despondent after the game.

“I don’t like playing without Kylian,” he said. “I hate it.”

Tuchel was then was then asked if it was a good day for him as a coach.

“For me, personally, no,” he said, his head dropping and his voice trailing off. “For me it was quite tough today.”

It has been a topsy-turvy week for Tuchel, who saw his side fall behind twice and dominated for long spells in a 2-2 home draw with Napoli in the Champions League on Wednesday. That draw leaves PSG third in its group and in danger of not qualifying for the Round of 16.

If so, Tuchel would become the first PSG coach knocked out of the group stage since cash-rich Qatari investors QSI took over at the club seven years ago.

On the other hand, his team is coasting in the league with 39 goals in 11 games and the best defense.

Tuchel has earned praise from the French media for his player management skills, often touted as a counterpoint to his predecessor Unai Emery, but the decision to drop Mbappe seemed to weigh heavily on him.

Perhaps with good reason, for it puts him in a potentially difficult position because star players often have their own way at PSG.

Such is the club’s desire to win the Champions League and join Europe’s elite, some players have been seemingly indulged.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, for example, was allowed days off to go hunting in the forests of his native Sweden. Others, such as Edinson Cavani and Javier Pastore, returned late from the mid-season winter break – which even led to public criticism from their own captain, Thiago Silva.

Pampering stars has not had the necessary outcome, either, with PSG unable to get beyond the quarterfinals of the Champions League since QSI took over. In the last two years, PSG has failed to reach the quarters, leading to Emery’s departure and Tuchel’s arrival.

Despite his friendly and easy-going appearance, Tuchel is a disciplinarian and firm on principles such as cutting out sugary drinks on the team bus and strict time-keeping. At a club with such lofty ambitions, these should be rudimentary.

Yet the way Mbappe was comforted before Sunday’s game, even by the vastly experienced goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, suggests he got the sympathy vote rather than Tuchel getting the understanding.

Even Tuchel seemed anxiously keen to encourage Mbappe before the teenage forward went on in the 62nd minute, wrapping a consoling arm around him as if to apologize for the sanction.

Still, Tuchel was at least supported by Draxler, who scored the second goal against Marseille.

“It’s something between the coach and the player, but for me it’s clear the club is more important than a single player,” Draxler said. “The coach will decide what he wants and we won, so he’s right.”

Leicester City owner Vichai succeeded in soccer and business

Associated PressOct 28, 2018, 10:42 PM EDT
BANGKOK (AP) Thai billionaire and Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who died when his helicopter crashed in a parking lot next to the soccer club’s stadium, was known to fans as a smiling, benevolent man who gave away free beers and hot dogs on his birthday and brought the club its fairytale English Premier League title in 2016. He was 60.

The business world remembers Vichai as the retail entrepreneur who started with one shop and grew Thailand’s massive King Power duty-free chain.

The sight of his personal helicopter taking off from the middle of the field – to take Vichai to his English base near London in Berkshire – was a regular feature after Leicester’s home games. On Saturday evening, it turned into a horror scene when the chopper appeared to suddenly lose power, plummeting to the ground in a parking lot outside the empty stadium and bursting into flames.

The crash sparked emotional scenes in Leicester, the East Midlands city whose devoted soccer fans will forever be grateful to Vichai for bankrolling not only the club’s first title in the world’s foremost soccer league, but one of the most incredible stories in world sports history.

Leicester, only two years after being promoted from England’s second-tier league, was a 5,000-to-1 shot to win the Premier League at the start of the 2015-16 season. But after Vichai brought in veteran Italian manager Claudio Ranieri at the start of the campaign, the Foxes produced a stunning season. They lost only three of their 38 games, to win the title by a comfortable 10-point margin, ahead of far more illustrious rivals Arsenal, Tottenham, Manchester City and Manchester United.

Though his public comments were limited, Leicester’s ever-smiling chairman became a talisman of the campaign, watching on from his seat in the stadium at home games beside his son, Aiyawatt, the club’s vice chairman.

While many foreign owners have been viewed with suspicion by their English club’s fans — for reasons such as a lack of respect for supporters or their club’s traditions — Vichai was held in the highest regard by the Leicester faithful. They showed it during one match late in that 2015-16 season, when their title was secured, with the 32,000-strong King Power Stadium crowd rising to give their chairman an emotional and spontaneous standing ovation.

Vichai became known for his generosity around the club. When Leicester narrowly avoided the threat of relegation to the second tier at the end of 2014-15, he sent “bottle after bottle” of champagne to the dressing room, according to British media reports. He also treated fans in the stadium to a free Thai Singha beer at the end of successful campaigns.

Vichai bought Leicester for $50 million in 2010. After the club’s turnaround, it is now valued at $476 million, according to Forbes.

Such a transformation was in keeping with Vichai’s success in the business world, after starting his duty-free interests from modest beginnings.

In 1989, he was granted a license to open Thailand’s first downtown duty-free store. Expansion into Thai airports followed, with King Power ultimately granted a monopoly for duty-free stores at all the country’s main airports.

Today the King Power empire is worth $4.88 billion, according to Forbes, with Vichai having been the fifth-richest person in Thailand.

His family’s empire also included Accor’s Pullman hotels in Thailand, and a $226 million stake, bought in 2016, in the country’s biggest budget airline, Thai AirAsia. Last year, Vichai also enlarged his soccer interests, buying Belgian second-tier club Oud-Heverlee Leuven.

Vichai’s rise in business did not happen without some drama.

The granting of King Power’s monopoly status at Thailand’s airports — set in motion in 2004 by the government of since-ousted Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra — caused some controversy.

And this year, King Power has defended itself against a lawsuit lodged by a former anti-graft official alleging it had not paid the government its due share of revenue from its airport franchise. King Power has denied the allegation. While Thailand’s main corruption court threw the case out last month, an appeal is reportedly likely.

Aside from business and soccer, Vichai quickly became a noted polo devotee in England, playing on occasion with Princes Charles and William. He spent millions establishing his polo team, the King Power Foxes, which began in 2014 and has enjoyed success at the top levels of competition in the U.K.

A devout Buddhist who had monks bless the King Power Stadium regularly for good luck, Vichai and his wife, Aimon Srivaddhanaprabha, had four children.

He was born Vichai Raksriaksorn, but in 2012, the king of Thailand recognized his achievements by bestowing on his family their new surname, which means “light of progressive glory.”

Soccer world pays respects to lives lost in Leicester crash

By Andy EdwardsOct 28, 2018, 10:08 PM EDT
While sports are often an “escape from reality” for so many fans, sometimes sports become the painful reality from which we wish to escape.

In these times, we are encouraged and heartened to see the entire sporting community come together and offer support — whether a helping hand or a heartfelt message — for their peers.

Following the heartbreaking confirmation that Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was one of the five lives lost in Saturday’s helicopter crash outside the King Power Stadium, Sunday night was no different.

Liverpool’s statement, which was penned by owners John Henry, Tom Werner and Mike Gordon, was particularly profound and powerful, and served as a reminder that owners are merely custodians for the clubs they serve:

“The admiration we have for Vichai, his family and colleagues is as high as you can imagine, both professionally and personally.

“He was the ultimate custodian for the club he bought and then gracefully served. The Premier League title win, one of world football’s all-time great stories, is of course the standout achievement. But beyond that, he led his club in a manner which all of us in this privileged position aspire to. Success on the pitch, allied with outstanding governance off it.”

Serie A: Mertens scores late to rescue Napoli against Roma

Associated PressOct 28, 2018, 8:18 PM EDT
MILAN (AP) Dries Mertens can’t stop scoring for club and country and was disappointed to be dropped to the bench for Napoli’s game against Roma on Sunday.

The Belgium international gave the perfect response with a last-minute equalizer to rescue a 1-1 draw. It was Mertens’ fourth goal in as many matches for club and country.

“I would have preferred to start from the beginning especially in a match like this. This is a really eagerly awaited match here at Napoli and I was disappointed, it’s a shame,” Mertens said.

Napoli remained second but is now six points behind leader Juventus, which is chasing a record-extending eighth Serie A title.

Inter Milan can move level on points with Napoli if it wins at fourth-placed Lazio on Monday.

“It’s a shame we didn’t win because it would have been important to pick up the three points,” a visibly dejected Mertens said. “There was a good reaction after we went behind, but we need to do more.”

Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti has rotated his squad significantly more than predecessor Maurizio Sarri and he did so again following the midweek draw against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

“If I put someone on the bench and he’s happy, I would get angry. I’ll talk to him (Mertens),” Ancelotti said.

Napoli dominated but it was Roma which took the lead in the 14th minute. Cengiz Under pulled the ball back and Edin Dzeko couldn’t control it but it came through to Stephan El Shaarawy, who fired in off the inside of the left post.

Despite having the best chances, Napoli almost found itself 2-0 down 10 minutes from halftime but defender Raul Albiol headed Dzeko’s effort off the line after the Roma forward had rounded goalkeeper David Ospina.

There was a blow for Roma shortly before the break as it lost captain Daniele De Rossi to injury.

Napoli continued to attack after the break and Jose Callejon hit the post, while it also had two goals ruled out for offside late on.

Just as it seemed as if Roma would leave with all three points, Napoli leveled in the final minute. A cross was miskicked by Callejon but came to Mertens, who fired in for his third goal in as many matches.

A stunning strike from Suso saw AC Milan put a miserable week behind it to beat Sampdoria 3-2.

The Spain forward struck shortly after the hour mark, racing down the right and cutting in before curling the ball into the far bottom corner.

Sampdoria had the meanest defense in the league, having let in just four goals in its previous nine matches but it conceded three against Milan.

Patrick Cutrone scored Milan’s opener – which was set up by Suso – and assisted the other for Gonzalo Higuain. Former Milan midfielder Riccardo Saponara also had a goal and an assist for Sampdoria.

Milan came into the game after back-to-back defeats against Inter Milan in Serie A and Real Betis in the Europa League, and was languishing in the second half of the standings.