Spalletti claims he sat De Vrij due to Lazio ‘atmosphere’

By Kyle BonnOct 29, 2018, 10:06 PM EDT
Luciano Spalletti has guided Inter to 2nd in the Italian top flight, and after a roaring 3-0 road victory over Lazio at Stadio Olimpico, there’s talk that the former Serie A giant is back.

Spalletti’s tactical abilities have not just milked every last goal out of bellcow Mauro Icardi, who has been a constant on the scoresheet for Inter the last three seasons, but also out of the supporting cast. Marcelo Brozovic has followed up his fantastic World Cup with a great start to the club campaign, Matias Vecino has transformed into a vital part of the midfield, and Stefan de Vrij has matured to help lead Serie A’s most stout defense to this point.

So, there was some surprise when Spalletti left de Vrij off the teamsheet in a massive game against his former club on Monday.

Spalletti has gone on to explain his decision following the 3-0 victory, saying he wanted to protect the Dutch defender from the potentially hostile crowd. “It’s a question of the atmosphere,” Spalletti said after the match. “There was no need to have him whistled by the entire stadium. He is an infinitely mature and sensible lad, if he made a few mistakes he would not be in an optimal condition to play.”

The move is notable given de Vrij’s history between the two clubs. The 26-year-old’s last appearance for his old club at Stadio Olimpico came against Inter on the final day of the season, and his mistake put Mauro Icardi at the penalty spot in the 78th minute. Icardi would level the match, and Inter would go on to win and snatch a Champions League spot from Lazio on the final day of the season. His subsequent decision to leave Lazio and join Inter over the summer caused many Lazio fans to turn on the Dutchman.

Add another notch in Spalletti’s man management cap, although it was a risky one. Had things gone wrong at the back, it would have likely come back to Spalletti’s decision to sit de Vrij in favor of 34-year-old Brazilian center-back Miranda. Yet here we are, talking about a rousing victory that sent Inter above Napoli into second place on goal differential.

EFL Cup: Bournemouth hosts Norwich, Forest visits Burton

By Kyle BonnOct 29, 2018, 8:37 PM EDT
The League Cup returns to action this week, with 16 teams remaining, including 10 Premier League sides left in the pool. Half the matches are scheduled take place over the next two days, with two of those happening on Tuesday.

Bournemouth looks for its third League Cup quarterfinals berth in the last five years as the Cherries host Championship side Norwich City at Vitality Stadium. Reports suggest that Jermain Defoe could be one of many fringe Cherries playerse to appear in the side. Defoe has made just three Premier League appearances this season so far, but with Joshua King suffering from an ankle problem, the 36-year-old is expected to enter the fray.

While Bournemouth has seen recent success in the League Cup, Norwich has not. A win would give the Canaries their first appearance this deep in the tournament since 2012/13, and only their second quarterfinals appearance in the last 22 years. Sitting fourth in the Championship table, Norwich has had a fantastic start to the season thus far under manager Daniel Farke. Since falling to Leeds United in late August, Norwich has rattled off nine wins in 12 matches across all competitions, with just one loss in that span.

Also in action on Tuesday is Nottingham Forest visiting League One side Burton Albion. This match could be a wild one, given that Forest’s results have been all over the map of late. They have three wins, three draws, and a loss in the club’s last seven matches, even finishing a man down in two of the three victories.

Burton was relegated from the Championship last season and sit 16th in the League One standings this season through 15 matches, but the hosts will have extra motivation knowing that this is the first time Burton Albion has ever reached the Fourth Round of the League Cup. They knocked off Premier League side Burnley 3-1 in the last round just to reach this point.

Leicester City’s match against Southampton was postponed following the death of owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha in a helicopter crash on Saturday.

Guardiola wants more from Man City attack after Spurs win

By Kyle BonnOct 29, 2018, 7:14 PM EDT
Pep Guardiola saw his team grind out a 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on a ravaged Wembley Stadium pitch. Sometimes in a title race teams have to be able to see out wins on days they don’t have their best stuff, but the Manchester City boss was left shaking his head after watching his squad struggle to create the host of chances his side is known for.

“A lot,” Guardiola responded when asked how worried he was as the game went on. “[Erik] Lamela had many big chances because we miss a lot. We cannot expect against Tottenham to score a lot of goals, and we sometimes made mistakes because the grass, the pitch was complicated, so complicated.”

While the playing surface was battered from an NFL game the previous day, with yard lines and the NFL logo still clearly visible, Guardiola was not about to blame the playing surface for the struggles up front. Instead, he gave Spurs credit for their style of play which the City boss believed put his players in a difficult situation.

“We played today one of the most physical teams I have ever faced in my life,” Guardiola told Sky Sports. “Harry Kane, [Moussa] Dembele, Eric Dier, [Toby] Alderweireld, [Davinson] Sanchez…it’s incredible physicality, and this pitch was so complicated, we missed some goals and we let them run, they are so fast so good.”

Despite the victory, after which he praised his defenders – and singled out his center-back pairing of John Stones and Aymeric Laporte – Guardiola fired a warning to his forwards, saying on another day, potentially in an important knockout tournament, they very well could have lost.

“We controlled quite good in terms of the difficulty to play on this pitch, and especially the first 15 or 20 minutes of the second half we should have had the game over, and that is the problem we have. In the big events, in the important events especially the Champions League, either we are more clinical in those situations or sooner or later we are not going to win.”

Manchester City next hosts the league’s leakiest defense in Fulham on Thursday in League Cup play before welcoming Southampton to the Etihad on the weekend in Premier League play. Next week, City travels to Ukranian club Shakhtar Donetsk in midweek Champions League actions.

Mahrez dedicates goal vs Spurs to deceased Leicester City owner

By Kyle BonnOct 29, 2018, 6:27 PM EDT
After scoring the winning goal for Manchester City against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium, he stuck his hands into the air and pointed. And stared.

Mahrez, a former Leicester City player, said after the game that in that moment he was thinking about the Foxes owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha who passed away on Saturday in a helicopter crash outside the King Power Stadium.

“The [Leicester City] boss was very special to me,” Mahrez told Sky Sports after the match. “I spent four and a half years there. I have many memories of him. He was such a good person; a good human. When I scored, I put my hands up to the sky for him. He did a lot for me and for Leicester.”

Mahrez spent four years at Leicester City, helping the Foxes win the Premier League title and earning PFA Player of the Year in the process. He moved to Manchester City this past summer after years of speculation, but clearly still has strong ties to his former club, and the news over the weekend had a profound effect on the 27-year-old.

“I am very, very sad,” Mahrez said. “That is why when I scored I put my hands in the sky for him. He did a lot for me and Leciester and it is difficult to speak about. It it is very sad. He was like a dad. He was very special. He was such a good person, a big heart and it was heart-breaking and shocking for me to hear this news and for all of the other people who died with him. It is a difficult situation I am with Leicester and the family of the victims.”

Mahrez said that there was never a question of if he should sit Monday’s match out in the aftermath of Srivaddhanaprabha’s sudden death.

“I always wanted to play [against Tottenham],” Mahrez said. “I know he would have wanted me to play. He was passionate about football. It was difficult but I kept thinking about him. It was difficult to sleep as well.”

On Sunday, when news broke of Srivaddhanaprabha’s death, Mahrez posted on Instagram a picture of himself with the boss, calling him “one of the best people I’ve ever met” and said “I will never forget you.”

Icardi double against Lazio sends Inter to 2nd in Serie A

By Kyle BonnOct 29, 2018, 6:12 PM EDT
Internazionale has not finished in the top two of the Serie A table since the 2010/11 season. They have the look of a team that could bring the Italian giants back to the heights of yore.

Mauro Icardi bagged a brace as Inter spanked Lazio 3-0 and moved past Napoli into second in the Serie A standings. Marcelo Brozovic scored the third as Inter asserted its dominance. The visitors had 63% possession, and put almost half their shots on target while the hosts struggled to create good chances and finish them off. Lazio had just four shots on target of 20 total efforts at Stadio Olimpico.

Icardi’s first was a tap-in, finishing off a deflected shot by Matias Vecino after brilliant one-touch play created the opportunity. Brozovic was a maestro in midfield and deserved his strike that doubled Inter’s lead just before halftime. The Russian fired a long-range effort in the 40th minute low through traffic into the bottom-left corner.

Ciro Immobile was dangerous for Lazio throughout the match, active around the Inter penalty area, but he was ultimately denied of his seventh Serie A goal of the season.

Icardi finished things off in the 70th minute as he got a perfectly weighted pass at the far post from Borja Valero and waited to latch on as he successfully baited Senad Lulic to fly by before finishing cooly with his left foot inside his near post.

With the win, Inter moves to 22 points on the season, level with Napoli but ahead in 2nd place on a better goal differential. They host Genoa in league play this coming Saturday before a massive Champions League bout next week against Barcelona and the Nou Camp.