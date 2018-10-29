More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news

Three things we learned: Tottenham v. Man City

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 29, 2018, 5:57 PM EDT
LONDON — Manchester City beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 at Wembley on Monday, as Pep Guardiola‘s men went back to the top of the Premier League thanks to Riyad Mahrez‘s early goal.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

In truth, it was a tame game played on a pitch ravaged by Sunday’s NFL encounter at Wembley with both teams guilty of misplaced passes at vital moments and letting one another off the hook after mistakes.

Here’s what we learned from a cagey encounter at Wembley.

DISJOINTED SPURS PROVE POCHETTINO’S POINT

Spurs’ tally of 21 points was their highest from the opening nine games of a PL season, so you’d think Mauricio Pochettino would be a happy man. He’s not at all. Ahead of the game against City he was asked about Tottenham’s first few months of the season as they’re in-touch of the PL leaders but have yet to win any of their opening three UEFA Champions League games.

“The season so far?” Pochettino said. “It’s strange because my feeling is the worst feeling I’ve had in the five years that I’ve been here. It’s the worst. But it’s the best start ever for the club in the Premier League. It’s strange, no?”

Pochettino’s main gripe has been the sloppy nature of his team. They’ve ground out wins without impressing and due to several factors including injuries to stars such as Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen and Jan Vertonghen, plus a World Cup hangover for many of his players, Spurs just haven’t got going. Monday was a perfect example of that. They found gaps in-behind City on numerous occasions but Harry Kane‘s touch was off, Erik Lamela skied a great chance, the final pass was poor or concentration at the key moment was missing. That sums up Tottenham’s season so far and perhaps proves how far they’ve come as Pochettino is annoyed with sitting in fifth spot despite being far from their best.

MAN CITY’S TITLE DEFENSE BUILT ON DEFENSE

With their shutout win at Tottenham, Man City equalled a club league record of six-straight clean sheets as their defensive unit continues to be resolute. The last time City conceded a goal was to Newcastle on Sept. 1 when DeAndre Yedlin burst free to slot home. That was almost two months ago. They are now unbeaten in their last 16 Premier League games (since a 3-2 home capitulation against Manchester United) and have conceded just six goals in that timeframe. Defensive solidity has been their key area of improvement this season, as City have conceded just three times in their first 10 PL games and only one team in history (Chelsea in 2004-05) has let in fewer at this stage of a season. They conceded the fewest goals in the PL last season with 27 but it seems like they will easily beat that record this season with 28 games to go.

Some of the individual defending wasn’t perfect on Monday, with Benjamin Mendy and Kyle Walker guilty of poor touches and being caught upfield as Spurs countered. But John Stones, Aymeric Laporte and Fernandinho put themselves in the correct positions in front of Ederson to safeguard City’s shutout once again. After their 0-0 draw at Liverpool earlier this month, City showed they can play in a more defensive framework away from home against one of their fellow top six sides and get a result. Just as they have away at Arsenal, Liverpool and now Spurs, scoring three times and conceding none. It is more of a mindset for City at this point, as it looked like their defenders truly believed they wouldn’t concede, even though Spurs were guilty of some gilt-edged misses. We usually associate Guardiola’s style with pressing to win the ball back high up the pitch and City still do that, but away from home they’ve been dropping deeper and now have the ability to bend but not break, then spring forward and terrorize their opponents.

We all know about their attacking talents but City’s defensive solidity could be how they get close to reaching the 100-point mark again this season.

STERLING ADDING POISE TO PACE

Raheem Sterling may be one of the most divisive players in the Premier League, if not world soccer.

But this stat sums up his importance to Man City: since the start of last season only Harry Kane and Mohamed Salah have been involved in more goals than Sterling’s 22 goals and 14 assists.

Still just 23 years old, only four players in PL history have made more appearances than the 200 Sterling has now racked up. The main criticism of him is that he lacks the nous and patience in the final third to unlock opposition defenses, while his struggles in front of goal for England have been well documented.

Yet on Monday he showcased once again why he’s in the form of his life. He raced free time and time again in the first half, pulling Spurs’ defense all over the place. The way he calmly cut inside and set up Mahrez’s for City’s goal proved the poise he’s added to his game under Guardiola. The goals and assists are coming for City (even if his effort from close range in the second half was blocked) and the goals flowed for England in their marquee win at Spain a few weeks ago.

With reports of contract talks stalling between Sterling and City, it is clear to see why he’s now one of the hottest properties in the game.

Guardiola wants more from Man City attack after Spurs win

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnOct 29, 2018, 7:14 PM EDT
Pep Guardiola saw his team grind out a 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on a ravaged Wembley Stadium pitch. Sometimes in a title race teams have to be able to see out wins on days they don’t have their best stuff, but the Manchester City boss was left shaking his head after watching his squad struggle to create the host of chances his side is known for.

“A lot,” Guardiola responded when asked how worried he was as the game went on. “[Erik] Lamela had many big chances because we miss a lot. We cannot expect against Tottenham to score a lot of goals, and we sometimes made mistakes because the grass, the pitch was complicated, so complicated.”

While the playing surface was battered from an NFL game the previous day, with yard lines and the NFL logo still clearly visible, Guardiola was not about to blame the playing surface for the struggles up front. Instead, he gave Spurs credit for their style of play which the City boss believed put his players in a difficult situation.

“We played today one of the most physical teams I have ever faced in my life,” Guardiola told Sky Sports. “Harry Kane, [Moussa] Dembele, Eric Dier, [Toby] Alderweireld, [Davinson] Sanchez…it’s incredible physicality, and this pitch was so complicated, we missed some goals and we let them run, they are so fast so good.”

Despite the victory, after which he praised his defenders – and singled out his center-back pairing of John Stones and Aymeric Laporte – Guardiola fired a warning to his forwards, saying on another day, potentially in an important knockout tournament, they very well could have lost.

“We controlled quite good in terms of the difficulty to play on this pitch, and especially the first 15 or 20 minutes of the second half we should have had the game over, and that is the problem we have. In the big events, in the important events especially the Champions League, either we are more clinical in those situations or sooner or later we are not going to win.”

Manchester City next hosts the league’s leakiest defense in Fulham on Thursday in League Cup play before welcoming Southampton to the Etihad on the weekend in Premier League play. Next week, City travels to Ukranian club Shakhtar Donetsk in midweek Champions League actions.

Mahrez dedicates goal vs Spurs to deceased Leicester City owner

By Kyle BonnOct 29, 2018, 6:27 PM EDT
After scoring the winning goal for Manchester City against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium, he stuck his hands into the air and pointed. And stared.

Mahrez, a former Leicester City player, said after the game that in that moment he was thinking about the Foxes owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha who passed away on Saturday in a helicopter crash outside the King Power Stadium.

“The [Leicester City] boss was very special to me,” Mahrez told Sky Sports after the match. “I spent four and a half years there. I have many memories of him. He was such a good person; a good human. When I scored, I put my hands up to the sky for him. He did a lot for me and for Leicester.”

Mahrez spent four years at Leicester City, helping the Foxes win the Premier League title and earning PFA Player of the Year in the process. He moved to Manchester City this past summer after years of speculation, but clearly still has strong ties to his former club, and the news over the weekend had a profound effect on the 27-year-old.

“I am very, very sad,” Mahrez said. “That is why when I scored I put my hands in the sky for him. He did a lot for me and Leciester and it is difficult to speak about. It it is very sad. He was like a dad. He was very special. He was such a good person, a big heart and it was heart-breaking and shocking for me to hear this news and for all of the other people who died with him. It is a difficult situation I am with Leicester and the family of the victims.”

Mahrez said that there was never a question of if he should sit Monday’s match out in the aftermath of Srivaddhanaprabha’s sudden death.

“I always wanted to play [against Tottenham],” Mahrez said. “I know he would have wanted me to play. He was passionate about football. It was difficult but I kept thinking about him. It was difficult to sleep as well.”

On Sunday, when news broke of Srivaddhanaprabha’s death, Mahrez posted on Instagram a picture of himself with the boss, calling him “one of the best people I’ve ever met” and said “I will never forget you.”

Icardi double against Lazio sends Inter to 2nd in Serie A

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnOct 29, 2018, 6:12 PM EDT
Internazionale has not finished in the top two of the Serie A table since the 2010/11 season. They have the look of a team that could bring the Italian giants back to the heights of yore.

Mauro Icardi bagged a brace as Inter spanked Lazio 3-0 and moved past Napoli into second in the Serie A standings. Marcelo Brozovic scored the third as Inter asserted its dominance. The visitors had 63% possession, and put almost half their shots on target while the hosts struggled to create good chances and finish them off. Lazio had just four shots on target of 20 total efforts at Stadio Olimpico.

Icardi’s first was a tap-in, finishing off a deflected shot by Matias Vecino after brilliant one-touch play created the opportunity. Brozovic was a maestro in midfield and deserved his strike that doubled Inter’s lead just before halftime. The Russian fired a long-range effort in the 40th minute low through traffic into the bottom-left corner.

Ciro Immobile was dangerous for Lazio throughout the match, active around the Inter penalty area, but he was ultimately denied of his seventh Serie A goal of the season.

Icardi finished things off in the 70th minute as he got a perfectly weighted pass at the far post from Borja Valero and waited to latch on as he successfully baited Senad Lulic to fly by before finishing cooly with his left foot inside his near post.

With the win, Inter moves to 22 points on the season, level with Napoli but ahead in 2nd place on a better goal differential. They host Genoa in league play this coming Saturday before a massive Champions League bout next week against Barcelona and the Nou Camp.

Tottenham 0-1 Man City: Early Mahrez goal moves City back to first

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnOct 29, 2018, 5:55 PM EDT
It was hard to tell which was in worse shape, the pitch at Wembley Stadium fresh off an NFL game the day before or the Tottenham attack which fell completely flat in a 1-0 loss to Manchester City on Monday. The field, which featured a faded NFL logo and yard lines from the game yesterday morning, saw Riyad Mahrez score the game’s lone goal which Tottenham could not overcome.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

The visitors only needed the single strike just six minutes into the match to move back into first place in the Premier League table. Mahrez was the man charging into the area to finish off a cross by Raheem Sterling in the game’s first attack, as the latter beat Kieran Trippier one-on-one to run the end line before his cutback to the penalty spot.

Harry Kane came close to a long-range equalizer just minutes after City opened the scoring, rifling inches high, but that was the closest they would come. Moussa Sissokho had a chance on a break down the right flank after beating Benjamin Mendy in the 23rd minute, but instead of shooting at a gaping net, he tried a quick cross that was blocked. Kane had another opportunity just past the half-hour mark charging into the box on the ball, but Ederson was there off his line to smother the ball before a shot could be taken.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

That was it before halftime as Manchester City controlled the pace of play but failed to generate anything before the break. They should have scored on 54 minutes, but David Silva couldn’t control a cross with the goal wide open at point blank range, and while off balance he laid off to Sterling whose effort was blocked on the doorstep.

Tottenham was slowly choked from the game, unable to generate a solid chance on net. Spurs finished without a single shot after the 10th minute until Erik Lamela skied a brilliant opportunity well over the bar in the 74th minute with the equalizer in his grasp. Substitute Dele Alli found Lamela on the break, but the ball bounced off the rough pitch at the last second, and Lamela whipped the effort into the night sky before collapsing onto his knees in disgust. Spurs struggled to create much else, consistently dispossessed before creating a chance and misfiring on crosses. City, meanwhile, just created enough to remain dangerous, while defending stoutly and maintaining superiority.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Spurs pressed for an equalizer and pinned City back in the final 15 minutes, but a positive showing from Alli off the bench wasn’t enough to earn a way back. The visitors defended well on set pieces, and there were no more dangerous moments from the hosts on the battered field.

The win moved Manchester City to first in the table on 26 points, level with Liverpool but ahead on a far superior goal differential. They have six consecutive clean sheets in Premier League play and four straight in all competitions. Spurs, meanwhile, saw a four-game Premier League winning streak snapped, but questions about form will be raised as the previous three matches across all competitions featured a pair of 1-0 wins plus a 2-2 draw against PSV Eindhoven in Champions League play after conceding an 87th minute equalizer. Tottenham rests in fifth place with 21 points, one behind rivals Arsenal in fourth.