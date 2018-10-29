More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news

Watch Live: Tottenham v. Manchester City

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 29, 2018, 3:17 PM EDT
Tottenham Hotspur host Manchester City at Wembley on Monday (Watch live, 4 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), as two title contenders collide.

Man City are unbeaten so far this season as Pep Guardiola‘s reigning champs have once again been in imperious form. As for Mauricio Pochettino‘s Spurs, they’ve been far from their best but they’re grinding out wins and sit just two points behind City heading into this game.

In team news Spurs welcome back Dele Alli from injury as he starts on the bench and Christian Eriksen is also on the bench.

Man City also have two stars on the bench with Kevin De Bruyne and Leroy Sane in reserve.

Does form matter heading into MLS playoffs

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellOct 29, 2018, 2:15 PM EDT
The short answer: Not always.

As we head into the 2018 MLS Cup playoffs, the Supporters Shield-winning New York Red Bulls and D.C. United are by far the hottest teams in the league, with the Seattle Sounders and Sporting KC right behind. But late-season form isn’t necessarily a sign that a team is always going to make a run to the final.

Since 2015, only one MLS Cup finalist has finished the final three games of the season with nine points (the 2015 Portland Timbers, eventual MLS Cup champions). At the other end of the spectrum, in 2016, the New York Red Bulls entered the postseason on a 16-game unbeaten run including four-straight wins. They were promptly bounced by the Montreal Impact in the Eastern Conference semifinals, 3-1 in aggregate. It was a familiar salty feeling for Red Bulls fans.

The last two MLS Cup finalists, Toronto FC and the Sounders, came in with different form each oft he last two seasons. In 2016, both clubs won just one out of their final three matches, though Seattle picked up five wins out of seven in its incredible late-season surge while Toronto appeared to dip down the stretch, winning just one in its last six matches. But both teams turned on the heat in the postseason that year, After winning their respective knockout games, both teams exploded offensively, combining to score 21 goals (14 of them from Toronto) in the next two rounds.

Last season, the form appeared to switch a bit. Seattle closed out the 2017 MLS regular season with two wins in three, but it came right after a five-game winless streak. For Toronto, it won two of its last three and although there was a short dip in September with two defeats, they seemed a team of destiny, going unbeaten between July 5 and September 20.

The past two seasons, the playoff teams with arguably the best late-season form heading into the postseason, the Houston Dynamo (2017) and FC Dallas (2016) failed to make it to the final. The Dynamo were bounced by the Sounders in the conference semifinals while FC Dallas, which won the Supporters Shield in 2016, were also knocked out by the Rave Green.

Even with the historical analysis, there’s always some weight given to a team entering the postseason in the best type of form. Anything can happen over a two-leg series, but it would be hard to bet against D.C. United, the Red Bulls or Sporting KC from making a deep run in the playoffs.

Report: Man United prepared to spend big in January

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellOct 29, 2018, 1:01 PM EDT
Should Jose Mourinho still be manager in January, it appears he’ll have quite a big transfer budget to work with.

After a summer in which the club made just one major signing, midfielder Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk, Manchester United are reportedly prepared to spend upwards of $128 million for a new centerback and a new striker during the January transfer window. Mourinho has complained bitterly during the first three months of the season about his lack of talent both in the back and up top. At times he’s turned to Scott McTominay to play centerback and even had a failed experiment with Ander Herrera in a three-man backline.

Meanwhile, both Marcus Rashford and Romelu Lukaku, who was benched last match in Man United’s 2-1 win over Everton, have both failed to score for the Red Devils since September in all competitions.

Of course, a lot of this is Mourinho’s own doing. He signed Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez (last winter), Eric Bailey and Victor Lindelof since taking over at Man United, and none of the foursome have lived up to expectations at Old Trafford, only showing flashes of brilliance. Mourinho deserves some blame for this, failing to develop them as players after signing them and playing up their potential.

It will be interesting to see now only who is possibly available in January, but whether Man United CEO Ed Woodward will approve the deals, with Mourinho sitting on the hot seat all season.

Premier League Preview: Tottenham vs. Manchester City

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellOct 29, 2018, 11:11 AM EDT
1 Comment
  • Spurs have midfielder Dele Alli (hamstring) available again. Jan Vertonghen (hamstring) and Danny Rose (groin) are continuing to make progress but remain absent. 
  • Man City’s Ilkay Gundogan is still doubtful with a groin problem, while Danilo (ankle) is likely to be missing. Fabian Delph has returned to contention. Claudio Bravo (Achilles) is a long-term absentee
  • Tottenham Hotspur has lost only two of their last 21 PL matches at Wembley (W15 D4 L2), but one of those defeats came against Man City in April. 
  • Man City is unbeaten in six PL away matches in London (W5 D1) and has won the last four in a row. Man City could now become the first non-London side to win five consecutive PL matches in the capital. 

Round 10 of the Premier League season comes to a close with a monumental matchup, as Manchester City travels south to take on Tottenham at Wembley Stadium (Watch live at 4 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com). The two teams take the field around 24 hours after the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, leaving the turf in a bit of a rough state, though we’ll see how both teams handle the potentially bumpy pitch.

Tottenham received a major boost late last week with the return of Dele Alli to full training but Man City can also count on Kevin De Bruyne available, though he may come off the bench.

What they’re saying

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino on facing Man City: “I think they are one of the best teams in Europe, not only in England. It will be so tough. They are unbeaten, they have excellent players. Of course, it will be tough. We will play the same way, as always. You cannot change your approach or mentality because the opponent is good like City. We are going to have our strategy, with or without the ball, and will try to win the game. That’s most important, playing in the way we want to play. Football is about belief. We respect them but our belief is that we can win.”

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola on facing a title contender: “When you play against the contenders it’s almost six points, isn’t it? These are important. I don’t know what’s happened in the past but it’s true that the strong teams are making a lot of points, they are not dropping points easily. That’s why maybe the games against the contenders are becoming so important. We’ve started with three games away against them. That’s why it is so important to take those points.

Prediction

Although Tottenham has struggled in UEFA Champions League play, Spurs have won four straight Premier League matches and the ingredients are all there for an upset victory at home, especially with the potential poor condition of the Wembley Stadium turf. Man City has performed well in de Bruyne’s absence, but it misses his presence today. Tottenham 2-1 Manchester City

 

Must-See Goal: Catarina Marcario

NCAA
By Daniel KarellOct 29, 2018, 9:53 AM EDT
One of the top women’s soccer players in the nation added to her stellar list of accomplishments with a highlight-reel goal.

In a match against Washington State, Stanford’s Catarina Marcario controlled a clearance at the top of the box with her thigh, took another touch in the air with her right foot before rifling home a volley into the top corner for a spectacular goal. Stanford could only hold on for a draw on the road after two overtime periods, one of only two draws all year as the Cardinal remain unbeaten.

Marcario, a member of the U.S. Women’s Under-23 National Team, led the Cardinal as a freshman to the 2017 Pac-12 and NCAA title, scoring 17 goals to go with 16 assists. She finished with first-team All-America honors and was named Pac-12 Player of the Year. She’s on the MAC Hermann Trophy watch list in 2018.