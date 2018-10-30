Dele Alli signs new long-term contract at Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur have signed another star up to a long-term contract, with Dele Alli agreeing a new six-year deal which runs until 2024.
This is very good news for Spurs as they’ve had to delay the move to their new stadium until January 2019, while they’ve been under pressure for not buying any new players in the summer and there are some concerning financial reports regarding the spiralling costs of their new home.
It is believed Alli has trebled his wages to over $185,000 per week, with the 22-year-old Englishman rewarded for his fine form since arriving from MK Dons as a teenager in 2015 and Harry Kane is the only played paid more at Tottenham. Alli has scored 48 goals in 153 games in all competitions for Spurs, who confirmed the news early on Tuesday.
“We are delighted to announce that Dele Alli has signed a new contract with the club, which will run until 2024.”
Alli returned from injury against Manchester City on Monday and looked sharp, with the attacking midfielder suffering a hamstring injury over the past month or so.
Signing Alli up to a new deal follows in the footsteps of new contracts for manager Mauricio Pochettino plus Kane, Erik Lamela, Heung-Min Son and Davinson Sanchez over the past few months, with chairman Daniel Levy convincing them all to continue with Spurs’ project.
The midfielder has been linked with moves to Real Madrid and elsewhere over the past few years after he burst onto the scene and won the PFA Young Player of the Year in each of his first two seasons in the top-flight.
Alli struggled with injuries over the summer but was still pivotal in England’s run to the World Cup semifinal and keeping him and Kane locked into new deals is essential for Spurs’ future.
It is now believed Spurs will try to agree new deals with Christian Eriksen and Jan Vertonghen in the coming months as they try to keep their talented squad together despite plenty of Europe’s big boys circling.